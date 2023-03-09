Chelsea snaps to life, bounces Dortmund to reach Champions League quarters

By and Mar 9, 2023, 9:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea sealed a place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (2-1 on aggregate) on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling scored just before halftime and Kai Havertz made the most of a second chance at an early-second half penalty.

Dortmund led 1-0 after one leg through Karim Adeyemi, but Chelsea boss Graham Potter insisted that his team was very good in the game, just wasteful.

Chelsea joins Benfica in the hat for the last eight, while Dortmund refocuses itself on their pursuit of the Bundesliga crown.

Potter’s Blues shows style, substance in huge win

Chelsea’s been through the ringer over the past two months, and almost all of it has been of its own doing.

But there’s been some question as to whether Graham Potter should be to blame for the mix of new- and old Chelsea failing to find its finish despite finding real resolves in its own end.

Once Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 a few weeks ago, the Blues no longer had defensive strength on which to lean and some were saying ex-Brighton boss Potter was out of his depth and soon to be shown the door.

Potter had admitted his struggles to deal with the criticism lobbed his way, but he stayed in his line and kept encouraging his players to deliver the goods.

Boy, did they, although it’s a little comical that Raheem Sterling butchered his first crack at Chelsea’s first goal and Kai Havertz had to retake the penalty that led to 2-0.

Nothing was going to come easy for the Blues, but Chelsea kept fighting and Potter deserves some credit for that.

The Blues are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League in any other matter than winning the competition, but the honest truth is that they very much have looked capable of that over 180 minutes versus a good Dortmund side.

Anything goes in the final 8, and we’ve already seen Chelsea win the European Cup in a down season earlier in the London club’s celebrated existence.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund player ratings: Stars of the Show

Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella: Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta was out and Benoit Badiashile ineligible, so the back three was a bit stretched. Wesley Fofana was fine, don’t get us wrong, but Koulibaly and Cucurella had us saying, “Thiago who?” (before quickly answering ourselves, “Thiago Silva. One of the best of his era, duh.”

Emre Can: Effective at both ends of the pitch as the former Liverpool man did his best to eliminate his former rivals.

Enzo Fernandez: There will come a day when someone will righteously criticize the expensive Argentine, but it won’t be Tuesday: Nine recoveries and four clearances next to a roving Mateo Kovacic.

Kai Havertz: Might’ve not been the tidiest, hitting the post early and missing his first penalty, but the German ran his shorts off and was credited with six recoveries. If anything, he should be lauded for not wilting during this ice-cold run as he’s been the only attacker religiously named starter by Graham Potter.

Giovanni Reyna: The 20-year-old was pulled into action after only five minutes, and was credited with two chances created and came within a brave Chelsea block of scoring shortly after Havertz’s penalty.

What’s next?

Chelsea goes to Leicester City for a 10am ET Saturday scrap with the Foxes.

Dortmund has to dust itself off for a Revierderby at 12:30pm ET Saturday at Schalke.

Graham Potter reaction

Asked how he feels about the win: “I’m not sure! There is a lot of emotion in the end. It was tense in the end but the boys played fantastic. I am delighted for them to get the win and great for everyone here.”

“Inevitably, in life, you’re going to have bad times and good times. I don’t see any other way to look at it. It’s how you react to the bad times, get some perspective and analyze it in the correct way. Things are never bad forever but it felt like that sometimes.”

Raheem Sterling goal video: England star makes good for gaffe

Kai Havertz penalty video: Second time’s the charm

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 7 at 3pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This game is Chelsea’s season. This game will define if Graham Potter’s superstars can improve in the final months of the campaign and go on another deep run in the Champions League. They have to stay solid defensively and hope their forwards finally click together. They can beat Dortmund and they showed that in the first leg as they dominated the game, missed several chances and were hit on the counter. Sound familiar, Chelsea fans?

The Blues know if they score in the first half then it’s all systems go but they will be wary of this young Dortmund side who despite a slew of injuries to attacking players, they’re flying right now and have absolutely no fear. If Potter can guide Chelsea to at least the Champions League semifinals then Chelsea’s fans will ease some of the pressure on him, for now. Of course they want to finish in the Premier League’s top four but that seems very unlikely this season so the only way they will be playing in the Champions League next season is by winning this tournament. Expectations are high. First up: let’s see if Chelsea can reach the quarterfinals. Baby steps.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Armando Broja (knee), Mason Mount (abdominal/suspension), Cesar Azpilicueta (concussion)

Borussia Dortmund team news, lineup options

OUT: Youssoufa Moukoko (knee), Karim Adeyemi (muscle), Gregor Kobel (muscle), Julien Duranville (muscle), Mateu Morey Bauza (fitness)

Sporting vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, highlights from Europa League

By Mar 9, 2023, 12:51 PM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League leaders will continue their quest, when Arsenal face Sporting CP in the Europa League round of 16 in Portugal on Thursday.

[ MORE: Europa League scores, stats, more ]

The Gunners sit five points above two-time defending champions Manchester City as they chase their first PL title since 2004, all the while they chase their first European trophy since lifting the 1993-94 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Ahead of the round of 16 first legs on Thursday, Arsenal are joint-betting favorites to win the Europa League, checking in at +250 alongside fellow PL side Manchester United.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sporting vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Sporting vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:45pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Star striker Gabriel Jesus has been out since the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery, but the Brazilian is nearing a return to action — so much so that manager Mikel Arteta wouldn’t go so far as to rule him out during his Wednesday pre-match press conference.

“News on the squad will be tomorrow. We have brought a few players and you will see tomorrow who is available.

“We will try not to rush him back, we will try to make a fair assessment between what he needs and when is comfortable and as well giving the team a boost that it’s going to need in the next few weeks for sure.

“Everything is going well, he needs time as well to get himself that confidence and that physical state that is necessary to compete with a free mind and once he’s free to do that, we will throw him in.”

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 9, 2023, 11:59 AM EST
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Manchester United will play La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round, while Arsenal will meet up with Sporting Lisbon after the latter pounded Midtjylland.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

12:45pm ET: AS Roma vs Real Sociedad
12:45pm ET: Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
12:45pm ET: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
12:45pm ET: Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

3pm ET: Juventus vs Freiburg
3pm ET: Manchester United vs Real Betis – PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS
3pm ET: Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
3pm ET: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Tuesday, March 7 – 12:45pm ET: Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

12:45pm ET: AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United
12:45pm ET: Anderlecht vs Villarreal
12:45pm ET: Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice

8pm ET: Basel vs Slovan Bratislava
8pm ET: Fiorentina vs Sivasspor
8pm ET: Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir
8pm ET: Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens

Manchester United vs Real Betis: How to watch, live stream link

By Mar 9, 2023, 11:54 AM EST
0 Comments

A loaded Europa League quarterfinal field has provided the tournament with a juicy final eight, with few ties as intriguing as Premier League giants Manchester United vs La Liga’s Real Betis.

Manchester United was clobbered 7-0 by rivals Liverpool at the weekend but the Red Devils are barely more than a week removed from adding a trophy to its silverware collection by beating Newcastle United in the League Cup.

[ MORE: Europa League scores, stats, more ]

Betis is fifth in La Liga and coming off a scoreless draw with Real Madrid at the weekend. The club last won a trophy with the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, and would be thrilled to add a continental crown to its trophy case.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Real Betis.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

All of Manchester United’s players will be watched for their response to the brutal loss at Anfield, and the potential absence of Casemiro looms large. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be keys to success.

Betis is living life without Nabil Fekir, and looking hard in the direction of 10-goal man Borja Iglesias, who leads the club in both goals and assists in La Liga play. Brazilian playmaker Luis Henrique remains one to watch, too, as the 22-year-old continues to adjust to the level after coming up through the ranks at Fluminese.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Casemiro (knock), Victor Lindelof (other). OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (groin), Mason Greenwood (investigation)

Real Betis team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nabik Fekir (ACL), Martin Montoya (undisclosed)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 9, 2023, 11:49 AM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth completes a horrible run of Premier League fixtures when it hosts Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive on the heels of a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United while the hosts would be forgiven for being deflated after a 2-0 lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal devolved into a 3-2 loss.

The Cherries are dead-last in the Premier League but just a win off 15th place due to the congested, frenetic nature of this season’s relegation scrap.

Bournemouth had taken positive results from three of four Premier League matches before getting pasted 4-1 by Manchester City and losing the two-goal lead at Arsenal.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.

Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (muscular), Hamed Traore (muscular), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf). OUT: Matias Vina (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Junior Stanislas (other).

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (other), Naby Keita (muscular), Arthur (fitness). OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Calvin Ramsay (knee).