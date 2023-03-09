Crystal Palace hope to upset Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday as the Eagles are plummeting towards the relegation zone.

After their defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, Patrick Vieira’s side are currently on the longest winless run in the Premier League as they’re without a win in nine. They are struggling to score goals and they sit just five points above the relegation zone heading into a very tough stretch of games. Now would be a very good time for Wilfried Zaha, who has just returned from injury, to push them back into midtable as they have an easier run of games to finish the season with.

As for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, they are keeping the pressure on Arsenal but they are still five points behind the Premier League leaders with 12 games to go. City have not been at their silky best in recent weeks but they showed real energy and determination in their home win against Newcastle last time out. Can they keep grinding out wins? Probably.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

We shouldn’t be worried about Palace getting dragged into a relegation scrap just yet. But with games against City, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in the next week, they could well be in the drop zone by the time the March international break arrives. It’s tough to see where their next win is going to come from but that usually means Palace will beat one of the big boys. They have a knack of pulling off a win when you least expect it. This season has been tough as Zaha has been out injured but he gave them a cutting edge in his long-awaited return at Villa last weekend. Remember: when these teams met earlier this season Palace were 2-0 up but an Erling Haaland hat trick led a stunning City comeback win.

In the here and now, City’s form players are scattered all over the pitch with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish kicking things up a few gears in recent weeks. Rodri continues to control midfield, while a special shout out must go to Nathan Ake who has slotted in very well at left back. Since the World Cup Erling Haaland hasn’t quite matched his goalscoring record from earlier in the season but he always seems just five minutes away from the next batch of goals arriving.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Cheick Doucoure (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (ankle)

