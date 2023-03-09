The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.
Manchester United will play La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round, while Arsenal will meet up with Sporting Lisbon after the latter pounded Midtjylland.
Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.
Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals.
As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.
The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.
Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.
UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+
UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule
Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9
12:45pm ET: AS Roma vs Real Sociedad
12:45pm ET: Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
12:45pm ET: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal
12:45pm ET: Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise
3pm ET: Juventus vs Freiburg
3pm ET: Manchester United vs Real Betis
3pm ET: Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
3pm ET: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord
UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule
Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9
Tuesday, March 7 – 12:45pm ET: Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)
12:45pm ET: AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United
12:45pm ET: Anderlecht vs Villarreal
12:45pm ET: Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice
8pm ET: Basel vs Slovan Bratislava
8pm ET: Fiorentina vs Sivasspor
8pm ET: Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir
8pm ET: Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens