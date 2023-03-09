Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Manchester United will play La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round, while Arsenal will meet up with Sporting Lisbon after the latter pounded Midtjylland.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

12:45pm ET: AS Roma vs Real Sociedad

12:45pm ET: Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

12:45pm ET: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

12:45pm ET: Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise

3pm ET: Juventus vs Freiburg

3pm ET: Manchester United vs Real Betis – PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

3pm ET: Sevilla vs Fenerbahce

3pm ET: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Tuesday, March 7 – 12:45pm ET: Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

12:45pm ET: AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United

12:45pm ET: Anderlecht vs Villarreal

12:45pm ET: Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice

8pm ET: Basel vs Slovan Bratislava

8pm ET: Fiorentina vs Sivasspor

8pm ET: Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir

8pm ET: Lech Poznan vs Djurgardens

