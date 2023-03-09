Everton vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It says something about Everton and its plight that “home to long-unbeaten Brentford” is almost a must-win thanks to a brutal run of fixtures for the Toffees.

Everton begins the weekend 18th on the Premier League table with 22 points, having played one more game than every team around it in the relegation fight. Following Saturday’s visit from Brentford, the Toffees go to Chelsea, host Tottenham, and visit Manchester United.

Brentford, meanwhile, is on an absolute heater. The Bees haven’t lost in the Premier League since (calendar page flip) (another calendar page flip) (hold on, gotta grab the 2022 calendar) (and flip another two pages). Oct. 23 at Aston Villa.

Thomas Frank’s Bees have had a healthy amount of draws in that mix, but 12-straight PL games with a point or three simply does not materialize often for most teams.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brentford.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel/ Online: Stream on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Everton finally found the net on multiple occasions in the same game last week as Demarai Gray converted a penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a classic Sean Dyche goal in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest. Now the Toffees need better at the other end, as Jordan Pickford and his back line have conceded six goals over two matches matches. James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, two Dyche allies, have been paired at the back for those but perhaps it’s time for Conor Coady?

The Bees’ strong defensive record has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks, and Brentford hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Feb. 4 at home to Southampton. Expect star backstop David Raya to help remedy that soon.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

