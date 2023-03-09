Fulham vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal returns from Europa League play in Portugal to visit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League’s latest London derby (watch live, 10am ET Sunday online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners took an early lead but had to scramble for an equalizer in a 2-2 thriller that started their Europa League Round of 16 match with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Arsenal has won four-straight in the Premier League and boasts a five-point table advantage on Manchester City, who will have played by the time the Gunners meet Fulham.

As for the Cottagers, Fulham’s 39 points are six points off the top four and two behind sixth-place Newcastle. Europe is in reach for the just-promoted Cottagers, as Marco Silva’s doing big work.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Arsenal.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel/Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.

Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Cedric Soares (loan – parent club), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Leandro Trossard (groin). OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee).

