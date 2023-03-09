Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United smashed Real Betis 4-1 on Thursday in a surprising and lopsided Europa League Round of 16 first leg at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes had a goal and an assist as United issued a resounding response to their 7-0 loss to Liverpool at the weekend, the Red Devils also getting goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Wout Weghorst.

[ MORE: Europa League scores, stats, more ]

Betis is fifth in La Liga and feeling good after a scoreless draw with Real Madrid at the weekend, and Ayoze Perez’s 32nd-minute equalizer had the Spaniards poised for a big second half that did not materialize for the visitors.

The club last won a trophy with the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, and would be thrilled to add a continental crown to its trophy case.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester United vs Real Betis player ratings: Stars of the Show

Bruno Fernandes: The people who scapegoated Bruno for Sunday will be singing his praises four days later; Goal, assist, five chances created, and eight recoveries in a feisty display.

Wout Weghorst: Deservedly got a goal at the end of what was easily his best shift in a Red Devils shirt.

Juanmi: Veteran winger got the job done but wasn’t helped along by teammates.

Marcus Rashford: Wasn’t his best overall performance by any stretch, but him scoring the opener set the table for United’s bounce back blowout win.

Marcus Rashford goal video: Forward smashes Red Devils in front

Ayoze Perez goal video: Former Newcastle, Leicester man evens the score

Antony goal video: Ajax import puts Red Devils back on top

Bruno Fernandes goal video: Portuguese thuds header home for 3-1

Wout Weghorst goal video: And the Wout rout is on

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Thursday

TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus

Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

All of Manchester United’s players will be watched for their response to the brutal loss at Anfield, and the potential absence of Casemiro looms large. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be keys to success.

Betis is living life without Nabil Fekir, and looking hard in the direction of 10-goal man Borja Iglesias, who leads the club in both goals and assists in La Liga play. Brazilian playmaker Luis Henrique remains one to watch, too, as the 22-year-old continues to adjust to the level after coming up through the ranks at Fluminese.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (groin), Mason Greenwood (investigation)

📋 Our starting XI this evening… 🔴 Bring on United! 🔴#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2023

Real Betis team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nabik Fekir (ACL), Martin Montoya (undisclosed)

Follow @NicholasMendola