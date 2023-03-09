Manchester United clobbers Betis as Bruno leads bounce back

By Mar 9, 2023, 4:58 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United smashed Real Betis 4-1 on Thursday in a surprising and lopsided Europa League Round of 16 first leg at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes had a goal and an assist as United issued a resounding response to their 7-0 loss to Liverpool at the weekend, the Red Devils also getting goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Wout Weghorst.

Betis is fifth in La Liga and feeling good after a scoreless draw with Real Madrid at the weekend, and Ayoze Perez’s 32nd-minute equalizer had the Spaniards poised for a big second half that did not materialize for the visitors.

The club last won a trophy with the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, and would be thrilled to add a continental crown to its trophy case.

Manchester United vs Real Betis player ratings: Stars of the Show

Bruno Fernandes: The people who scapegoated Bruno for Sunday will be singing his praises four days later; Goal, assist, five chances created, and eight recoveries in a feisty display.

Wout Weghorst: Deservedly got a goal at the end of what was easily his best shift in a Red Devils shirt.

Juanmi: Veteran winger got the job done but wasn’t helped along by teammates.

Marcus Rashford: Wasn’t his best overall performance by any stretch, but him scoring the opener set the table for United’s bounce back blowout win.

Manchester United vs Real Betis player ratings
fotmob.com

Marcus Rashford goal video: Forward smashes Red Devils in front

Ayoze Perez goal video: Former Newcastle, Leicester man evens the score

Antony goal video: Ajax import puts Red Devils back on top

Bruno Fernandes goal video: Portuguese thuds header home for 3-1

Wout Weghorst goal video: And the Wout rout is on

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

All of Manchester United’s players will be watched for their response to the brutal loss at Anfield, and the potential absence of Casemiro looms large. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be keys to success.

Betis is living life without Nabil Fekir, and looking hard in the direction of 10-goal man Borja Iglesias, who leads the club in both goals and assists in La Liga play. Brazilian playmaker Luis Henrique remains one to watch, too, as the 22-year-old continues to adjust to the level after coming up through the ranks at Fluminese.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (groin), Mason Greenwood (investigation)

Real Betis team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nabik Fekir (ACL), Martin Montoya (undisclosed)

Manchester United vs Southampton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 9, 2023, 5:54 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United passed its first test following last week’s lopsided loss to Liverpool, and now the Red Devils welcome some Saints to Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils turned a 7-0 loss to Liverpool into a 4-1 beatdown of Real Betis in Europa League play, and now will like their chances of heaping more relegation pressure on Southampton.

Saints, meanwhile, are still buzzing after a 1-0 win over old nemesis Leicester City sent them back within a point of the Premier League’s safe spaces with 13 matches left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Southampton.

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United got a brilliant bounce back from Bruno Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist against Betis. Fernandes does not fancy coming out of the lineup and will like his chances of cutting open Southampton’s back line.

Saints’ Carlos Alcaraz showed the club exactly what it wants from its attackers with his goal against Leicester, but the minor injury he suffered celebrating was not ideal. Saints will hope he’s ready to go versus Man United, who will perhaps be struggling for energy after a snowy, cold beatdown of Betis.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Marcel Sabitzer (knock). OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Mason Greenwood (team discipline), Anthony Martial (groin), Donny van de Beek (knee).

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (knee). OUT: Juan Larios (muscular), Valentino Livramento (muscular).

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 9, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

Fulham vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 9, 2023, 4:47 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal returns from Europa League play in Portugal to visit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League’s latest London derby (watch live, 10am ET Sunday online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners took an early lead but had to scramble for an equalizer in a 2-2 thriller that started their Europa League Round of 16 match with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Arsenal has won four-straight in the Premier League and boasts a five-point table advantage on Manchester City, who will have played by the time the Gunners meet Fulham.

As for the Cottagers, Fulham’s 39 points are six points off the top four and two behind sixth-place Newcastle. Europe is in reach for the just-promoted Cottagers, as Marco Silva’s doing big work.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Arsenal.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.

Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Cedric Soares (loan – parent club), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee).

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Leandro Trossard (groin). OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knee).

Arsenal fights back to claim 2-2 first leg draw at Sporting Lisbon

By and Mar 9, 2023, 2:45 PM EST
0 Comments

Arsenal’s Europa League goals are alive following a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in a Round of 16 first leg on Thursday in Portugal.

William Saliba staked the Gunners to an early lead but the hosts struck twice before Arsenal found level footing through a Sporting own goal.

The game collected more than 4 expected goals, spread pretty evenly between the two teams as Arsenal took 14 of the game’s 24 shots but needed USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner for four big saves in the draw.

[ MORE: Europa League scores, stats, more ]

The second leg will be played at 4pm ET Thursday, March 16 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners sit five points above two-time defending champions Manchester City as they chase their first PL title since 2004, all the while they chase their first European trophy since lifting the 1993-94 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Ahead of the round of 16 first legs on Thursday, Arsenal are joint-betting favorites to win the Europa League, checking in at +250 alongside fellow PL side Manchester United.

Sporting vs Arsenal player ratings: Stars of the Show

Goncalo Inacio: The 21-year-old goal scorer looks the latest in a long line of star CBs from Portugal.

Bukayo Saka: Buzzed up and down the right but didn’t quite have his finishing boots. On another day…

William Saliba: A very decent goal and not at specific fault for either of Sporting’s tallies.

Marcus Edwards: Ex-Tottenham winger will relish frustrations he heaped on Arsenal’s left flank.

Sporting vs Arsenal player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Arsenal heads to Fulham for a 10am ET Sunday meeting in the Premier League before the second leg hits North London on Thursday.

Lisbon hosts Boavista at 4:30pm ET Sunday.

William Saliba goal video: Gunners take lead in 22′

Goncalo Inacio goal video: Lisbon levels it

Paulinho goal video: Portuguese hosts go in-front

Sporting Lisbon own goal video: 2-2!

 

How to watch Sporting vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:45pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Star striker Gabriel Jesus has been out since the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery, but the Brazilian is nearing a return to action — so much so that manager Mikel Arteta wouldn’t go so far as to rule him out during his Wednesday pre-match press conference.

“News on the squad will be tomorrow. We have brought a few players and you will see tomorrow who is available.

“We will try not to rush him back, we will try to make a fair assessment between what he needs and when is comfortable and as well giving the team a boost that it’s going to need in the next few weeks for sure.

“Everything is going well, he needs time as well to get himself that confidence and that physical state that is necessary to compete with a free mind and once he’s free to do that, we will throw him in.”

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)

