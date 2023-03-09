Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United passed its first test following last week’s lopsided loss to Liverpool, and now the Red Devils welcome some Saints to Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils turned a 7-0 loss to Liverpool into a 4-1 beatdown of Real Betis in Europa League play, and now will like their chances of heaping more relegation pressure on Southampton.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs SOUTHAMPTON

Saints, meanwhile, are still buzzing after a 1-0 win over old nemesis Leicester City sent them back within a point of the Premier League’s safe spaces with 13 matches left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Manchester United clobbers Betis as Bruno leads bounce back Fulham vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news Arsenal fights back to claim 2-2 first leg draw at Sporting Lisbon

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday

TV Channel/Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United got a brilliant bounce back from Bruno Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist against Betis. Fernandes does not fancy coming out of the lineup and will like his chances of cutting open Southampton’s back line.

Saints’ Carlos Alcaraz showed the club exactly what it wants from its attackers with his goal against Leicester, but the minor injury he suffered celebrating was not ideal. Saints will hope he’s ready to go versus Man United, who will perhaps be struggling for energy after a snowy, cold beatdown of Betis.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Marcel Sabitzer (knock). OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Mason Greenwood (team discipline), Anthony Martial (groin), Donny van de Beek (knee).

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (knee). OUT: Juan Larios (muscular), Valentino Livramento (muscular).

Follow @NicholasMendola