Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Mar 9, 2023, 10:05 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 12 assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitors — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 97 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 65 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.59 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 12
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 9
  3. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 7
  5. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  6. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 6
  7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  8. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 6
  9. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 6
  10. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  11. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  12. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  13. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 5
  14. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  15. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 5
  16. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  17. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 5
  18. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 5
  19. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 5
  20. Erling Haaland, Man City — 5
  21. Rodri, Manchester City — 5
  22. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  23. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  24. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  25. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 4
  26. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 4
  27. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 4
  28. Solly March, Brighton and Hove Albion — 4
  29. Kelechi Iheanacho, Leicester City — 4
  30. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 4
  31. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 4
  32. Jack Grealish, Man City — 4
  33. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 4
  34. Phil Foden, Man City — 4
  35. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 4
  36. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 4
  37. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 4

Newcastle vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 9, 2023, 10:08 PM EST
Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.

The Magpies have slipped into sixth place on the Premier League table but they’re just a point back of Liverpool and four behind Spurs, holding matches-in-hand on both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Wolves.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).

Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (facial). OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (hip). OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 9, 2023, 10:00 PM EST
The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

Manchester United clobbers Betis as Bruno leads bounce back

By Mar 9, 2023, 9:58 PM EST
Manchester United smashed Real Betis 4-1 on Thursday in a surprising and lopsided Europa League Round of 16 first leg at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes had a goal and an assist as United issued a resounding response to their 7-0 loss to Liverpool at the weekend, the Red Devils also getting goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Wout Weghorst.

Betis is fifth in La Liga and feeling good after a scoreless draw with Real Madrid at the weekend, and Ayoze Perez’s 32nd-minute equalizer had the Spaniards poised for a big second half that did not materialize for the visitors.

The club last won a trophy with the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, and would be thrilled to add a continental crown to its trophy case.

Manchester United vs Real Betis player ratings: Stars of the Show

Bruno Fernandes: The people who scapegoated Bruno for Sunday will be singing his praises four days later; Goal, assist, five chances created, and eight recoveries in a feisty display.

Wout Weghorst: Deservedly got a goal at the end of what was easily his best shift in a Red Devils shirt.

Juanmi: Veteran winger got the job done but wasn’t helped along by teammates.

Marcus Rashford: Wasn’t his best overall performance by any stretch, but him scoring the opener set the table for United’s bounce back blowout win.

Manchester United vs Real Betis player ratings
fotmob.com

Marcus Rashford goal video: Forward smashes Red Devils in front

Ayoze Perez goal video: Former Newcastle, Leicester man evens the score

Antony goal video: Ajax import puts Red Devils back on top

Bruno Fernandes goal video: Portuguese thuds header home for 3-1

Wout Weghorst goal video: And the Wout rout is on

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

All of Manchester United’s players will be watched for their response to the brutal loss at Anfield, and the potential absence of Casemiro looms large. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes will be keys to success.

Betis is living life without Nabil Fekir, and looking hard in the direction of 10-goal man Borja Iglesias, who leads the club in both goals and assists in La Liga play. Brazilian playmaker Luis Henrique remains one to watch, too, as the 22-year-old continues to adjust to the level after coming up through the ranks at Fluminese.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Donny van de Beek (knee), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (groin), Mason Greenwood (investigation)

Real Betis team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nabik Fekir (ACL), Martin Montoya (undisclosed)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 9, 2023, 9:47 PM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 6

Premier League schedule

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


