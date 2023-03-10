Ever Wonder why the lion is key to Aston Villa’s identity?

By Mar 10, 2023, 9:14 AM EST
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League
Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions

Ever Wonder why there is a lion on Aston Villa’s badge?

Everywhere you look at Villa Park there are lions. But why? And why is there a lion on Aston Villa’s badge?

Well, first up, this isn’t any old lion. It is The Rampart Lion from Scotland.

Okay, I hear you, Aston Villa aren’t based in Scotland. That’s correct. Let me explain.

Aston Villa

Pioneering duo of McGregor and Ramsay

The Rampart Lion of Scotland was chosen to be on Aston Villa’s badge by two of their early administrators and players, William McGregor and George Ramsay, who were key in founding the club as a professional outfit after it was set up Villa Cross Wesleyan Chapel.

After joining and then becoming a leading figure in Aston Villa’s committee in 1877, McGregor is famous for being the first-ever chairman of the Football League as he set up the league system in 1888. That same system is still used in England today and Aston Villa were one of the 12 founding members as McGregor wrote to Accrington, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Burnley, Derby County, Everton, Notts County, Preston North End, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers and asked them to start a league where they would play for points.

He worked closely alongside George Ramsay to create a professional team at Aston Villa and McGregor also ran a linen’s draper store near Villa Park, with his brother.

In 1879 Ramsay helped Aston Villa enter the FA Cup for the first time and the club was well on its way to becoming a leader among the first batch of professional teams in England. Ramsay played for Villa from 1876 and became their first manager, as he is widely regarded to be the first-ever football manager in the game when he was hired in 1886.

Ramsay was Villa’s manager for 42 years as they won six football league titles and six FA Cups and the era is known as Aston Villa’s ‘Golden Age.’ He was connected to the club for 59 years. He passed away in 1936 on his headstone it details him as the ‘Founder of Aston Villa.’

But why did they choose the lion? Scottish roots from the start

One: because the Lion – according to the club – represents “bravery, valor and strength.”

Two: The Rampart Lion is from the flag known as the Royal Standard of Scotland which is the homeland of McGregor and Ramsay, and many of Aston Villa’s first-ever players and administrators.

New badge, same lion

Throughout its history, the club has had various iterations of its badge.

Next season, it will debut a redesigned crest, with the famous Rampart Lion remaining front and center.

Next step: give that Lion a kilt to wear and some bag pipes.

Aston Villa badge

Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 10, 2023, 2:57 PM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Tottenham currently find themselves in pole position, but inconsistent performances and questions over Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager have allowed Liverpool back into the race after recovering from their horrendous start to the season. Newcastle looked like breaking into the top-four during the first half of the season, but the Magpies have begun to slide down the table, with Brighton made a dark-horse push for a first-ever appearance in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions
Everton vs Brentford live
Everton vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Tottenham: Nottingham Forest (H), Southampton (A), Everton (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H), Manchester City (A), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Brighton (H – to be rescheduled), Wolves (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Brighton: Newcastle (A – to be reschedule), Leeds (A), Crystal Palace (H), Manchester United (H), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: WLWWL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWDWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: DDDLL
Brighton’s last 5 results: DWDLW

Key injuries

Tottenham: OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee – out until mid/late March), Yves Bissouma (broken foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Liverpool: OUT: Luis Diaz (knee – out until after international break), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Newcastle: OUT: Joelinton (suspension – two games remaining), Emil Krafth (torn ACL – out for season), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)

Brighton: OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Premier League top-four odds (As of March 7, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -650
Liverpool: -125
Tottenham: +200
Newcastle: +240
Brighton: +550

Prediction for Premier League top-four

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Mar 10, 2023, 11:30 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester United come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade?

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions
Everton vs Brentford live
Everton vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal: Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City: Crystal Palace (A), Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Manchester United: Southampton (H), Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWL
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWDWW
Manchester United’s last 5 results: LWWDW

Key injuries

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (knee – out until March 19), Leandro Trossard (hip injury), Mohamed Elneny (no return date)

Manchester City: None

Manchester United: Donny van de Beek (knee – out for season), Christian Eriksen (ankle – out until late April), Anthony Martial (hip injury)

Premier League title odds (As of March 7, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Arsenal: 5/6
Manchester City: 1/1
Manchester United: 33/1
Liverpool: 500/1
Tottenham: 500/1
Newcastle United: 500/1

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points
3. Manchester United – 78 points

Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 10, 2023, 11:25 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high nine teams sit within six points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

As for now, Wolves and Saints are the form teams in the fight, though the former is in a lot better shape than the latter, while Leicester is on the league’s longest losing streak and Crystal Palace sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Bournemouth, Southampton, and Everton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester United
7-0: Liverpool pummels mistake-riddled Manchester United
Chelsea vs Leeds
Wesley Fofana heads Chelsea over Leeds, out of winless skid
Southampton vs Leicester live
Southampton scores huge win, drags Leicester back into relegation mire

Premier League table (March 8, 2023)

Premier League schedule

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Man City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (A), Leicester (H), Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Chelsea (H), Brentford (A), Palace (A), Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Villa (H), Southampton (H), Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Spurs (A), Newcastle (H), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Brighton (H), Wolves (A), Arsenal (A), Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Brentford (H), Chelsea (A), Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Man Utd (A), Brentford (H), Spurs (H), West Ham (A), Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (A), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Liverpool (H), Villa (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves vs Leeds — 11am ET
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace vs Leicester — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 2: West Ham vs Southampton — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 29: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 10am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League title odds (As of March 8, 2023)

(Our betting partner is BetMGMBetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Wolves: +800
Crystal Palace: +750
Leicester City: +600
West Ham: +500
Nottingham Forest: +170
Leeds: +155
Everton: -110
Southampton: -200
Bournemouth: -300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. West Ham, 41 points
13. Wolves, 40 points
14. Palace, 40 points
15. Leicester, 38 points
16. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
17. Leeds, 35 points
18. Everton, 33 points
19. Southampton, 32 points
20. Bournemouth, 28 points

Everton vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 11:20 AM EST
0 Comments

It says something about Everton and its plight that “home to long-unbeaten Brentford” is almost a must-win thanks to a brutal run of fixtures for the Toffees. 

Everton begins the weekend 18th on the Premier League table with 22 points, having played one more game than every team around it in the relegation fight. Following Saturday’s visit from Brentford, the Toffees go to Chelsea, host Tottenham, and visit Manchester United.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs BRENTFORD

Brentford, meanwhile, is on an absolute heater. The Bees haven’t lost in the Premier League since (calendar page flip) (another calendar page flip) (hold on, gotta grab the 2022 calendar) (and flip another two pages). Oct. 23 at Aston Villa.

Thomas Frank’s Bees have had a healthy amount of draws in that mix, but 12-straight PL games with a point or three simply does not materialize often for most teams.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brentford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions
Premier League
Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions
Premier League relegation
Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions

How to watch Everton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Everton finally found the net on multiple occasions in the same game last week as Demarai Gray converted a penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a classic Sean Dyche goal in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest. Now the Toffees need better at the other end, as Jordan Pickford and his back line have conceded six goals over two matches matches. James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, two Dyche allies, have been paired at the back for those but perhaps it’s time for Conor Coady?

The Bees’ strong defensive record has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks, and Brentford hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Feb. 4 at home to Southampton. Expect star backstop David Raya to help remedy that soon.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)