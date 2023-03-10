Leeds vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Brighton and Hove Albion looks to beat desperate Leeds United as the Seagulls look to keep up their surprising European pace during a Saturday scrap at Elland Road.

Brighton enters Saturday in eighth place on the Premier League table but seventh when it comes to points-per-game, and the Seagulls’ next four opponents are as inviting a run as you’ll find… aside from the desperation.

The Seagulls visit Leeds and then host Crystal Palace. After welcoming Grimsby Town for the FA Cup quarters and entertaining tricky Brentford before going to Bournemouth. It gets brutal after that, so it’s safe to say we’ll know if Brighton’s top-seven plans are well-laid by April 4 at the Vitality.

Leeds, meanwhile, has struggled to show what it might be in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s exit from Elland Road.

Leeds drew Manchester United at Old Trafford but then were well-beaten by the same opponents at Elland Road. A frustrating loss to Everton away was followed by the appointment of Javi Gracia and a win over Saints, and Leeds looked feisty but feeble in a loss at Chelsea last time out.

Now Leeds gets dangerous Brighton before trips to Wolves and Arsenal. Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, and Newcastle are also on their docket the rest of the way, and points will be at a premium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brighton.

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel/ Stream: Online via Peacock Premium



Key storylines & star players

Leeds’ problems under Gracia may turn out to be similar to the ones they had under Marsch; The relegation strugglers have scored one goal in their last four games and have been blanked five times in seven outings going back to February.

Look at the list to the right, which details possession won in the opponents’ third per match this season. It’s a collection of absolute monstrous talent… and Leeds (no offense). Leeds has not finished chances in an almost comical fashion, especially when Rodrigo is out (which he is now). Patrick Bamford has one goal but his xG of 5.56 shows he’s getting himself in the right spots. Of course, he may join Rodrigo on the sidelines this weekend, so Leeds will hope for more from bright spots Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Wilfried Gnonto.

As for Brighton, who isn’t playing well for the Seagulls? Roberto De Zerbi watched Leandro Trossard go to Arsenal and essentially yawned and pointed to the men who would pick up the slack. Pascal Gross is at his very best, Kaoru Mitoma’s highs have been ethereal, Solly March looks the second coming of Theo Hernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister combines with Moises Caicedo to give the Seagulls a comically strong midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Liam Cooper (muscular), Patrick Bamford (leg). OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Rodrigo (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin).

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Levi Colwill (other), Adam Lallana (thigh)

