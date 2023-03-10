Leicester host Chelsea with both teams enduring disappointing seasons and desperate for Premier League points. But for very different reasons.

The Foxes lost at Southampton last time out and have been dragged right back into the relegation scrap as they sit just two points above the drop zone heading into a tough stretch of games. Brendan Rodgers is staying calm but Leicester are failing to convert big chances. It seems like they have enough quality to stay up but they are a very streaky team and at the moment they’re on a downward spiral thanks to four-straight defeats in all competitions.

Chelsea have had a big upsurge in results as Graham Potter’s side beat Leeds 1-0 last weekend in the Premier League and impressed massively in their 2-0 midweek home win against Borussia Dortmund as they reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Chelsea are still 11 points off the top four but do have a game in-hand and maybe, just maybe, this is the start of an incredible late-season surge to finish in the Champions League places.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester fall into the category of a team that is too good to go down. But are they? Defensively they have become sloppy again and the fact they keep missing big chances is a real concern. James Maddison is their main hope of moving away from the bottom three and he continues to dazzle but others around him are really struggling, especially forwards Kelechi Iheancho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

Chelsea look solid at the back and have finally started to figure a few things out in attack. Potter’s side have conceded just five goals in their last nine games in all competitions but they’ve also scored just five times in that stretch. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were very sharp in midweek against Dortmund (both scored) and having Reece James back fit is a huge bonus as they’ve moved to a back three. There is now real competition in central defense as Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile look set for a bright partnership together. Kepa continues to play well in goal, while Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez are locking down midfield.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Jonny Evans (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (abdominal)

