Newcastle vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:05 PM EST
0 Comments

Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs WOLVES

The Magpies have slipped into sixth place on the Premier League table but they’re just a point back of Liverpool and four behind Spurs, holding matches-in-hand on both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Leicester vs Chelsea live
Leicester vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).

Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (facial). OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (hip). OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:10 PM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Leicester vs Chelsea live
Leicester vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 6

Premier League schedule

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth completes a horrible run of Premier League fixtures when it hosts Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive on the heels of a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United while the hosts would be forgiven for being deflated after a 2-0 lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal devolved into a 3-2 loss.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs LIVERPOOL

The Cherries are dead-last in the Premier League but just a win off 15th place due to the congested, frenetic nature of this season’s relegation scrap.

Bournemouth had taken positive results from three of four Premier League matches before getting pasted 4-1 by Manchester City and losing the two-goal lead at Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Leicester vs Chelsea live
Leicester vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.

Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Jefferson Lerma (muscular), Hamed Traore (muscular), Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (calf). OUT: Matias Vina (knee), David Brooks (thigh), Junior Stanislas (other).

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (other), Naby Keita (muscular), Arthur (fitness). OUT: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Calvin Ramsay (knee).

Leicester vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Leicester host Chelsea with both teams enduring disappointing seasons and desperate for Premier League points. But for very different reasons.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v CHELSEA

The Foxes lost at Southampton last time out and have been dragged right back into the relegation scrap as they sit just two points above the drop zone heading into a tough stretch of games. Brendan Rodgers is staying calm but Leicester are failing to convert big chances. It seems like they have enough quality to stay up but they are a very streaky team and at the moment they’re on a downward spiral thanks to four-straight defeats in all competitions.

Chelsea have had a big upsurge in results as Graham Potter’s side beat Leeds 1-0 last weekend in the Premier League and impressed massively in their 2-0 midweek home win against Borussia Dortmund as they reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Chelsea are still 11 points off the top four but do have a game in-hand and maybe, just maybe, this is the start of an incredible late-season surge to finish in the Champions League places.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Chelsea.

Premier League news

Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester fall into the category of a team that is too good to go down. But are they? Defensively they have become sloppy again and the fact they keep missing big chances is a real concern. James Maddison is their main hope of moving away from the bottom three and he continues to dazzle but others around him are really struggling, especially forwards Kelechi Iheancho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

Chelsea look solid at the back and have finally started to figure a few things out in attack. Potter’s side have conceded just five goals in their last nine games in all competitions but they’ve also scored just five times in that stretch. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were very sharp in midweek against Dortmund (both scored) and having Reece James back fit is a huge bonus as they’ve moved to a back three. There is now real competition in central defense as Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile look set for a bright partnership together. Kepa continues to play well in goal, while Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez are locking down midfield.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Jonny Evans (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (abdominal)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer; Manchester United...
USMNT schedule
USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 3:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Crystal Palace hope to upset Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday as the Eagles are plummeting towards the relegation zone.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE v MANCHESTER CITY

After their defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, Patrick Vieira’s side are currently on the longest winless run in the Premier League as they’re without a win in nine. They are struggling to score goals and they sit just five points above the relegation zone heading into a very tough stretch of games. Now would be a very good time for Wilfried Zaha, who has just returned from injury, to push them back into midtable as they have an easier run of games to finish the season with.

As for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, they are keeping the pressure on Arsenal but they are still five points behind the Premier League leaders with 12 games to go. City have not been at their silky best in recent weeks but they showed real energy and determination in their home win against Newcastle last time out. Can they keep grinding out wins? Probably.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City.

Premier League news

Premier League standings
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Leicester vs Chelsea live
Leicester vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

We shouldn’t be worried about Palace getting dragged into a relegation scrap just yet. But with games against City, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in the next week, they could well be in the drop zone by the time the March international break arrives. It’s tough to see where their next win is going to come from but that usually means Palace will beat one of the big boys. They have a knack of pulling off a win when you least expect it. This season has been tough as Zaha has been out injured but he gave them a cutting edge in his long-awaited return at Villa last weekend. Remember: when these teams met earlier this season Palace were 2-0 up but an Erling Haaland hat trick led a stunning City comeback win.

In the here and now, City’s form players are scattered all over the pitch with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish kicking things up a few gears in recent weeks. Rodri continues to control midfield, while a special shout out must go to Nathan Ake who has slotted in very well at left back. Since the World Cup Erling Haaland hasn’t quite matched his goalscoring record from earlier in the season but he always seems just five minutes away from the next batch of goals arriving.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Cheick Doucoure (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (ankle)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Report: Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea this summer; Manchester United...
USMNT schedule
USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?