Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Martin Odegaard (illness), Kieran Tierney (illness), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (leg), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Cheick Doucoure (suspension), Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Vitalii Mykolenko (illness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Cedric Soares (loan – parent club)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo (ankle), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Patrick Bamford (undisclosed), Liam Cooper (undisclosed)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Jonny Evans (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Joelinton (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (calf), Michail Antonio (calf)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), | QUESTIONABLE: Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), Boubacar Traore (groin)