Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Mar 10, 2023, 2:10 PM EST
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Martin Odegaard (illness), Kieran Tierney (illness), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (leg), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (suspension), Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Vitalii Mykolenko (illness), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Cedric Soares (loan – parent club)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo (ankle), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Patrick Bamford (undisclosed), Liam Cooper (undisclosed)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Jonny Evans (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Joelinton (suspension), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (calf), Michail Antonio (calf)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), | QUESTIONABLE: Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), Boubacar Traore (groin)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 5:10 PM EST
Bournemouth completes a horrible run of Premier League fixtures when it hosts Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive on the heels of a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United while the hosts would be forgiven for being deflated after a 2-0 lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal devolved into a 3-2 loss.

The Cherries are dead-last in the Premier League but just a win off 15th place due to the congested, frenetic nature of this season’s relegation scrap.

Bournemouth had taken positive results from three of four Premier League matches before getting pasted 4-1 by Manchester City and losing the two-goal lead at Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.

Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Leeds vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 5:09 PM EST
Brighton and Hove Albion looks to beat desperate Leeds United as the Seagulls look to keep up their surprising European pace during a Saturday scrap at Elland Road. 

Brighton enters Saturday in eighth place on the Premier League table but seventh when it comes to points-per-game, and the Seagulls’ next four opponents are as inviting a run as you’ll find… aside from the desperation.

The Seagulls visit Leeds and then host Crystal Palace. After welcoming Grimsby Town for the FA Cup quarters and entertaining tricky Brentford before going to Bournemouth. It gets brutal after that, so it’s safe to say we’ll know if Brighton’s top-seven plans are well-laid by April 4 at the Vitality.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs BRIGHTON

Leeds, meanwhile, has struggled to show what it might be in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s exit from Elland Road.

Leeds drew Manchester United at Old Trafford but then were well-beaten by the same opponents at Elland Road. A frustrating loss to Everton away was followed by the appointment of Javi Gracia and a win over Saints, and Leeds looked feisty but feeble in a loss at Chelsea last time out.

Now Leeds gets dangerous Brighton before trips to Wolves and Arsenal. Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, and Newcastle are also on their docket the rest of the way, and points will be at a premium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brighton.

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leeds vs Brighton liveLeeds’ problems under Gracia may turn out to be similar to the ones they had under Marsch; The relegation strugglers have scored one goal in their last four games and have been blanked five times in seven outings going back to February.

Look at the list to the right, which details possession won in the opponents’ third per match this season. It’s a collection of absolute monstrous talent… and Leeds (no offense). Leeds has not finished chances in an almost comical fashion, especially when Rodrigo is out (which he is now). Patrick Bamford has one goal but his xG of 5.56 shows he’s getting himself in the right spots. Of course, he may join Rodrigo on the sidelines this weekend, so Leeds will hope for more from bright spots Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Wilfried Gnonto.

As for Brighton, who isn’t playing well for the Seagulls? Roberto De Zerbi watched Leandro Trossard go to Arsenal and essentially yawned and pointed to the men who would pick up the slack. Pascal Gross is at his very best, Kaoru Mitoma’s highs have been ethereal, Solly March looks the second coming of Theo Hernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister combines with Moises Caicedo to give the Seagulls a comically strong midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo (ankle), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Patrick Bamford (undisclosed), Liam Cooper (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Fulham vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 5:09 PM EST
Arsenal returns from Europa League play in Portugal to visit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League’s latest London derby (watch live, 10am ET Sunday online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners took an early lead but had to scramble for an equalizer in a 2-2 thriller that started their Europa League Round of 16 match with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM vs ARSENAL

Arsenal has won four-straight in the Premier League and boasts a five-point table advantage on Manchester City, who will have played by the time the Gunners meet Fulham.

As for the Cottagers, Fulham’s 39 points are six points off the top four and two behind sixth-place Newcastle. Europe is in reach for the just-promoted Cottagers, as Marco Silva’s doing big work.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Arsenal.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.

Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Cedric Soares (loan – parent club)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Martin Odegaard (illness), Kieran Tierney (illness), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 10, 2023, 5:08 PM EST
West Ham welcome Aston Villa to east London on Sunday as the Hammers are embroiled in an unlikely relegation scrap.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v ASTON VILLA

After being hammered 4-0 at Brighton last weekend, West Ham’s fans vented their anger as their talented squad sits just one point above the relegation zone with 13 games to go. David Moyes insists he isn’t panicking but he understands the frustration of the fans who saw this team finish in the top seven in each of the last two Premier League campaigns and reach the Europa League semifinals last season. They’re still in the Europa Conference League this season and maybe that is adding to their poor league form?

There are no such worries for Villa as Unai Emery has done a fine job to turn things around. They are defensively sound and although they may not be the best team to watch, they’re grinding out wins and have won two on the bounce against Everton and Crystal Palace without conceding. Villa’s aim for the final months of the season is to finish in the top 10 and maybe, just maybe, secure European qualification.

Here's everything you need for West Ham vs Aston Villa

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Aston Villa

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Hammers have won just three of their last 16 Premier League games and are struggling for consistency after recording back-to-back victories just once all season long. That was back at the start of October. Moyes has tried to many combinations of players in attack but nothing seems to be clicking. Declan Rice is doing his best to drive them on from midfield but defensive mistakes behind him are costing West Ham big time.

Villa look solid, dependable and are really dangerous on the counter attack. Emery has set them out to get the ball wide when they can and Ollie Watkins has been popping up in key areas centrally and has scored five goals in his last six games. Emiliano Martinez has been excellent in goal, while Tyrone Mings is also back to his best at the back. Losing Boubacar Kamara to injury is a blow as his form alongside Douglas Luiz is a big reason behind Villa’s upturn in results.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (calf), Michail Antonio (calf)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (leg), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)

