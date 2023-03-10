Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester United come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade?

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal: Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City: Crystal Palace (A), Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Manchester United: Southampton (H), Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET

Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET

Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET

Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET

Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET

Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET

Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET

Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWL

Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWDWW

Manchester United’s last 5 results: LWWDW

Key injuries

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (knee – out until March 19), Leandro Trossard (hip injury), Mohamed Elneny (no return date)

Manchester City: None

Manchester United: Donny van de Beek (knee – out for season), Christian Eriksen (ankle – out until late April), Anthony Martial (hip injury)

Premier League title odds (As of March 7, 2023)

Arsenal: 5/6

Manchester City: 1/1

Manchester United: 33/1

Liverpool: 500/1

Tottenham: 500/1

Newcastle United: 500/1

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)

2. Arsenal – 87 points

3. Manchester United – 78 points

