Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham currently find themselves in pole position, but inconsistent performances and questions over Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager have allowed Liverpool back into the race after recovering from their horrendous start to the season. Newcastle looked like breaking into the top-four during the first half of the season, but the Magpies have begun to slide down the table, with Brighton made a dark-horse push for a first-ever appearance in Europe’s top-tier competition.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.
Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders
Tottenham: Nottingham Forest (H), Southampton (A), Everton (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)
Liverpool: Bournemouth (A), Fulham (H), Manchester City (A), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)
Newcastle: Brighton (H – to be rescheduled), Wolves (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)
Brighton: Newcastle (A – to be reschedule), Leeds (A), Crystal Palace (H), Manchester United (H), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)
Current form (As of March 7, 2023)
Tottenham’s last 5 results: WLWWL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWDWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: DDDLL
Brighton’s last 5 results: DWDLW
Key injuries
Tottenham: OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee – out until mid/late March), Yves Bissouma (broken foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)
Liverpool: OUT: Luis Diaz (knee – out until after international break), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)
Newcastle: OUT: Joelinton (suspension – two games remaining), Emil Krafth (torn ACL – out for season), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)
Brighton: OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)
Premier League top-four odds (As of March 7, 2023)
Manchester United: -650
Liverpool: -125
Tottenham: +200
Newcastle: +240
Brighton: +550
Prediction for Premier League top-four
4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points