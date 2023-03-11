Bournemouth vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth completes a horrible run of Premier League fixtures when it hosts Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive on the heels of a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United while the hosts would be forgiven for being deflated after a 2-0 lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal devolved into a 3-2 loss.

The Cherries are dead-last in the Premier League but just a win off 15th place due to the congested, frenetic nature of this season’s relegation scrap.

Bournemouth had taken positive results from three of four Premier League matches before getting pasted 4-1 by Manchester City and losing the two-goal lead at Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.

Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Brooks back in squad

🔺 Kelly returns to line up

🔺 Lerma also in from the off Our line up for #BOULIV 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/uevnWT4jzb — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 11, 2023

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

⚪ #BOULIV TEAM NEWS ⚪ Here's how we line up to take up on AFC Bournemouth today! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2023

