Everton vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest on Saturday with all of the focus on Antonio Conte’s future following their dismal midweek exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs drew 0-0 following a dour performance at home against AC Milan in their last 16 second leg, as they lost 1-0 on aggregate to exit the Champions League with a whimper. With now only a top four finish to play for this season, Spurs currently occupy fourth but they have failed to score in any of their last three games in all competitions and they look totally devoid of confidence and energy. Conte’s contract runs out this summer and all signs point to a new man arriving at Tottenham very soon.

Nottingham Forest battled back twice to draw at home against Everton last time out but they have failed to win any of their last four and are being dragged back into the relegation scrap. Steve Cooper has still done an amazing job to have them four points above the drop zone at this point of the season and Forest certainly have plenty of dangerous attackers who can hurt Spurs on the counter.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

There is discontent swirling around Tottenham once again as Conte’s future is uncertain, yet another trophyless season has arrived and the style of play has been defensive and dismal for most of this season. Harry Kane is carrying this Spurs team but they lack belief and it appears Daniel Levy is now lining up Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique or Thomas Tuchel to potentially replace Conte before the end of the season. Add on to that Conte seemed to call out the Spurs fans for having a lack of patience in his press conference ahead of this game and all is not well. What a mess.

Forest have a star in the making carrying them in attack with Brennan Johnson scoring twice last week against Everton and Morgan Gibbs-White supporting him well. Some defensive issues are starting to creep back into their play but this Forest side are taking more risks on the counter. They lost the reverse fixture 2-0 as Kane scored twice at the City Ground back in August but they did beat Tottenham in the League Cup earlier this season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee)

DOUBT: Emerson Royal (knock), Ivan Perisic (unknown)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (leg), Willy Boly (hamstring), Scott McKenna (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) DOUBT: Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh)

