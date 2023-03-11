Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton scored early and held on to secure a huge victory against Brentford as Sean Dyche’s side moved out of the relegation zone. FULL MATCH REPLAY

Dwight McNeil scored a screamer after just 35 seconds and Everton created plenty of big chances in the first half but couldn’t find a second.

Brentford battered Everton for most of the second half and came so close to an equalizer on multiple occasions but Thomas Frank saw his side lose in the Premier League for the first time in 13 games.

With the win Everton move on to 25 points and sit two points above the bottom three, while Brentford remain on 38.

Toffees have found the formula for survival

Three 1-0 home wins against Arsenal, Leeds and now Brentford since Sean Dyche arrived as boss has shown that Everton have a formula to make sure they stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Playing without a recognized striker, Sean Dyche has set them up to have midfield runners causing havoc and that is exactly what they did for Dwight McNeil’s goal. Onana, Doucoure and Iwobi were relentless in the first half and worked so hard in the second half to close down space in front of a solid back four. Everton have shown they can dig in, be organized and withstand pressure. They’ll need to do that plenty of times in their final 11 games of the season but it now looks like they have finally found some stability and, most importantly, belief.

Stars of the show; Everton vs Brentford player ratings

Idrissa Gana Gueye: Worked so hard in midfield and helped to drag Everton over the line.

Rico Henry: Brilliant down the left flank and surely an England call up will soon arrive.

What’s next?

Everton head to Chelsea next Saturday, March 18. Brentford travel to Southampton on Wednesday, then face Leicester City on Saturday, March 18.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel/ Online: Stream on Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Everton 1-0 Brentford – Dwight McNeil’s early goal was enough and somehow Everton held on after Brentford battered them in the second half. What a huge win for the Toffees and relief is in the air at Goodison.

93rd minute and David Raya is up for a corner kick… and he heads it wide. A free header for the Brentford goalkeeper. Wow.

Wave after wave of Brentford attack. Everton are holding on for dear life here…

WIDE! Great play by Rico Henry as he crosses to the back post but Schade is under pressure and heads wide.

HUGE CHANCE! Ethan Pinnock can’t bundle it home after Jordan Pickford comes to claim a corner but totally misses it. Dwight McNeil clears. Pickford got very lucky there.

Remember: Brentford are 12 games unbeaten in the Premier League, the longest current run of any PL club. What a win this would be for Everton if they can hold on.

It has been all Brentford so far in the second half. Everton can’t keep the ball. Can the Bees get Ivan Toney in the game?

BLOCK! It should be 1-1. Rico Henry’s header is saved by Jordan Pickford from close range.

The music has been blaring out over the speakers throughout half time and the second half is now underway. Great atmosphere at Goodison.

HALF TIME: Everton 1-0 Brentford – Great first half from the Toffees. Everton dominated play but Brentford are hanging in this and surely they won’t be that bad in the second half?

NO GOAL! Everton thought they were 2-0 up against Brentford…. but the ball hit Demarai Gray’s arm as a clearance deflected off him and went in.

Demari Gray thought he doubled EVerton's lead. But after VAR review, he is ruled to have handled the ball. 📺: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #EVEBRE pic.twitter.com/LP14rE4X74 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 11, 2023

SAVE! David Raya denies Demarai Gray at the near post. Everton once again flying forward on the counter.

CHANCE! Should be 2-0 to Everton. An effort from the right is pushed out by David Raya but it is straight to Amadou Onana. With the goal at his mercy he is stretching and his effort is off target.

GOALLL! What a strike from Dwight McNeil. After just 35 seconds on the clock he smashes home a beauty after great work from Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Everton 1-0 Brentford.

KICK OFF! We are underway at Goodison Park and the home fans are properly up for this one.

Key storylines & star players

Everton finally found the net on multiple occasions in the same game last week as Demarai Gray converted a penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a classic Sean Dyche goal in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest. Now the Toffees need better at the other end, as Jordan Pickford and his back line have conceded six goals over two matches matches. James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, two Dyche allies, have been paired at the back for those but perhaps it’s time for Conor Coady?

The Bees’ strong defensive record has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks, and Brentford hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Feb. 4 at home to Southampton. Expect star backstop David Raya to help remedy that soon.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Team news! 📋 Sean Dyche has named an unchanged starting XI for #EVEBRE 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Ocadx0yzgX — Everton (@Everton) March 11, 2023

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

