Everton holds on for crucial win against Brentford

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:03 PM EST
Everton scored early and held on to secure a huge victory against Brentford as Sean Dyche’s side moved out of the relegation zone.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Dwight McNeil scored a screamer after just 35 seconds and Everton created plenty of big chances in the first half but couldn’t find a second.

Brentford battered Everton for most of the second half and came so close to an equalizer on multiple occasions but Thomas Frank saw his side lose in the Premier League for the first time in 13 games.

With the win Everton move on to 25 points and sit two points above the bottom three, while Brentford remain on 38. 

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Toffees have found the formula for survival

Three 1-0 home wins against Arsenal, Leeds and now Brentford since Sean Dyche arrived as boss has shown that Everton have a formula to make sure they stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Playing without a recognized striker, Sean Dyche has set them up to have midfield runners causing havoc and that is exactly what they did for Dwight McNeil’s goal. Onana, Doucoure and Iwobi were relentless in the first half and worked so hard in the second half to close down space in front of a solid back four. Everton have shown they can dig in, be organized and withstand pressure. They’ll need to do that plenty of times in their final 11 games of the season but it now looks like they have finally found some stability and, most importantly, belief.

Stars of the show; Everton vs Brentford player ratings

Idrissa Gana Gueye: Worked so hard in midfield and helped to drag Everton over the line.

Rico Henry: Brilliant down the left flank and surely an England call up will soon arrive.

Everton vs Brentford
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Everton head to Chelsea next Saturday, March 18. Brentford travel to Southampton on Wednesday, then face Leicester City on Saturday, March 18.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream on Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Everton 1-0 Brentford – Dwight McNeil’s early goal was enough and somehow Everton held on after Brentford battered them in the second half. What a huge win for the Toffees and relief is in the air at Goodison.

93rd minute and David Raya is up for a corner kick… and he heads it wide. A free header for the Brentford goalkeeper. Wow.

Wave after wave of Brentford attack. Everton are holding on for dear life here…

WIDE! Great play by Rico Henry as he crosses to the back post but Schade is under pressure and heads wide.

HUGE CHANCE! Ethan Pinnock can’t bundle it home after Jordan Pickford comes to claim a corner but totally misses it. Dwight McNeil clears. Pickford got very lucky there.

Remember: Brentford are 12 games unbeaten in the Premier League, the longest current run of any PL club. What a win this would be for Everton if they can hold on.

It has been all Brentford so far in the second half. Everton can’t keep the ball. Can the Bees get Ivan Toney in the game?

BLOCK! It should be 1-1. Rico Henry’s header is saved by Jordan Pickford from close range.

The music has been blaring out over the speakers throughout half time and the second half is now underway. Great atmosphere at Goodison.

HALF TIME: Everton 1-0 Brentford – Great first half from the Toffees. Everton dominated play but Brentford are hanging in this and surely they won’t be that bad in the second half?

NO GOAL! Everton thought they were 2-0 up against Brentford…. but the ball hit Demarai Gray’s arm as a clearance deflected off him and went in.

SAVE! David Raya denies Demarai Gray at the near post. Everton once again flying forward on the counter.

CHANCE! Should be 2-0 to Everton. An effort from the right is pushed out by David Raya but it is straight to Amadou Onana. With the goal at his mercy he is stretching and his effort is off target.

GOALLL! What a strike from Dwight McNeil. After just 35 seconds on the clock he smashes home a beauty after great work from Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Everton 1-0 Brentford.

KICK OFF! We are underway at Goodison Park and the home fans are properly up for this one.

Key storylines & star players

Everton finally found the net on multiple occasions in the same game last week as Demarai Gray converted a penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a classic Sean Dyche goal in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest. Now the Toffees need better at the other end, as Jordan Pickford and his back line have conceded six goals over two matches matches. James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, two Dyche allies, have been paired at the back for those but perhaps it’s time for Conor Coady?

The Bees’ strong defensive record has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks, and Brentford hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Feb. 4 at home to Southampton. Expect star backstop David Raya to help remedy that soon.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Andros Townsend (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, stream link

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:22 PM EST
Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty increased his Premier League goals lead and helped off-kilter Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Haaland now has 28 goals, two off the record for a first-year Premier League player and eight more than Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE v MANCHESTER CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

More importantly, City avoids giving more ground to Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Sunday and hold a two-point lead on the two-time defending champions.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace are currently on a 10-match winless run, the longest current one in the Premier League. Now just four points clear of the bottom three, the Eagles have collected plenty of draws but find themselves in a relegation race until they pick up a win or two.

Palace hasn’t put a shot in target in almost five hours worth of Premier League football. Yikes.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show

Jack Grealish: Whether gliding to set up a shot or advance possession, or busting his tail to block a late shot from Eberechi Eze, Grealish was fantastic and at the heart of everything City tried to do on Saturday.

Nathan Ake: Rampaged up and down the left as the widest man in a big back four, the former Bournemouth and Chelsea man was a handful from the opening whistle.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen: If your plan is to sit deep and counter Manchester City, you better have center backs ready to absorb pressure as well as shots to the body. Both players blocked a shot and combined for more than a dozen clearances.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: City might’ve got the win, but the Arsenal loanee did his part with three clearances, recoveries, and fouls drawn.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

It’s a midweek M23 derby at Brighton before a Sunday visit to Arsenal.

Man City brings a 1-1 first leg score line home for RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, then hosts old pal Vincent Kompany and Burnley in a Saturday FA Cup quarterfinal.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

We shouldn’t be worried about Palace getting dragged into a relegation scrap just yet. But with games against City, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in the next week, they could well be in the drop zone by the time the March international break arrives. It’s tough to see where their next win is going to come from but that usually means Palace will beat one of the big boys. They have a knack of pulling off a win when you least expect it. This season has been tough as Zaha has been out injured but he gave them a cutting edge in his long-awaited return at Villa last weekend. Remember: when these teams met earlier this season Palace were 2-0 up but an Erling Haaland hat trick led a stunning City comeback win.

In the here and now, City’s form players are scattered all over the pitch with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish kicking things up a few gears in recent weeks. Rodri continues to control midfield, while a special shout out must go to Nathan Ake who has slotted in very well at left back. Since the World Cup Erling Haaland hasn’t quite matched his goalscoring record from earlier in the season but he always seems just five minutes away from the next batch of goals arriving.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Cheick Doucoure (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:09 PM EST
Harry Kane scored twice on Saturday to give him 20 goals on the Premier League season, and impressive figure with 10-plus matches left for the teams of the Premier League this season.

Then Erling Haaland converted a penalty at Crystal Palace to give him 28 on the season, reminding the country that the Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 28 goals have him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 28
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 20
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 15
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 11
    7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
    8. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    12. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    13. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 9
    14. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    16. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    17. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    18. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    19. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 7
    22. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 7
    23. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    24. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    26. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 6
    27. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 6
    28. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 6
    29. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 6

Newcastle vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:48 PM EST
Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs WOLVES

The Magpies have slipped into sixth place on the Premier League table but they’re just a point back of Liverpool and four behind Spurs, holding matches-in-hand on both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).

Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (facial). OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (hip), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh). OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).

Fulham vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:45 PM EST
Arsenal returns from Europa League play in Portugal to visit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League’s latest London derby (watch live, 10am ET Sunday online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners took an early lead but had to scramble for an equalizer in a 2-2 thriller that started their Europa League Round of 16 match with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM vs ARSENAL

Arsenal has won four-straight in the Premier League and boasts a five-point table advantage on Manchester City, who will have played by the time the Gunners meet Fulham.

As for the Cottagers, Fulham’s 39 points are six points off the top four and two behind sixth-place Newcastle. Europe is in reach for the just-promoted Cottagers, as Marco Silva’s doing big work.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.

Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Cedric Soares (loan – parent club)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Martin Odegaard (illness), Kieran Tierney (illness), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)