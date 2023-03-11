Leeds vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, video highlights, stream link

Brighton and Hove Albion looks to beat desperate Leeds United as the Seagulls look to keep up their surprising European pace during a Saturday scrap at Elland Road.
Brighton enters Saturday in eighth place on the Premier League table but seventh when it comes to points-per-game, and the Seagulls’ next four opponents are as inviting a run as you’ll find… aside from the desperation.
The Seagulls visit Leeds and then host Crystal Palace. After welcoming Grimsby Town for the FA Cup quarters and entertaining tricky Brentford before going to Bournemouth. It gets brutal after that, so it’s safe to say we’ll know if Brighton’s top-seven plans are well-laid by April 4 at the Vitality.
Leeds, meanwhile, has struggled to show what it might be in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s exit from Elland Road.
Leeds drew Manchester United at Old Trafford but then were well-beaten by the same opponents at Elland Road. A frustrating loss to Everton away was followed by the appointment of Javi Gracia and a win over Saints, and Leeds looked feisty but feeble in a loss at Chelsea last time out.
Now Leeds gets dangerous Brighton before trips to Wolves and Arsenal. Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, and Newcastle are also on their docket the rest of the way, and points will be at a premium.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Brighton.
Leeds’ problems under Gracia may turn out to be similar to the ones they had under Marsch; The relegation strugglers have scored one goal in their last four games and have been blanked five times in seven outings going back to February.
Look at the list to the right, which details possession won in the opponents’ third per match this season. It’s a collection of absolute monstrous talent… and Leeds (no offense). Leeds has not finished chances in an almost comical fashion, especially when Rodrigo is out (which he is now). Patrick Bamford has one goal but his xG of 5.56 shows he’s getting himself in the right spots. Of course, he may join Rodrigo on the sidelines this weekend, so Leeds will hope for more from bright spots Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Wilfried Gnonto.
As for Brighton, who isn’t playing well for the Seagulls? Roberto De Zerbi watched Leandro Trossard go to Arsenal and essentially yawned and pointed to the men who would pick up the slack. Pascal Gross is at his very best, Kaoru Mitoma’s highs have been ethereal, Solly March looks the second coming of Theo Hernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister combines with Moises Caicedo to give the Seagulls a comically strong midfield.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Liam Cooper (undisclosed)
Spurs drew 0-0 following a dour performance at home against AC Milan in their last 16 second leg, as they lost 1-0 on aggregate to exit the Champions League with a whimper. With now only a top four finish to play for this season, Spurs currently occupy fourth but they have failed to score in any of their last three games in all competitions and they look totally devoid of confidence and energy. Conte’s contract runs out this summer and all signs point to a new man arriving at Tottenham very soon.
Nottingham Forest battled back twice to draw at home against Everton last time out but they have failed to win any of their last four and are being dragged back into the relegation scrap. Steve Cooper has still done an amazing job to have them four points above the drop zone at this point of the season and Forest certainly have plenty of dangerous attackers who can hurt Spurs on the counter.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
There is discontent swirling around Tottenham once again as Conte’s future is uncertain, yet another trophyless season has arrived and the style of play has been defensive and dismal for most of this season. Harry Kane is carrying this Spurs team but they lack belief and it appears Daniel Levy is now lining up Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique or Thomas Tuchel to potentially replace Conte before the end of the season. Add on to that Conte seemed to call out the Spurs fans for having a lack of patience in his press conference ahead of this game and all is not well. What a mess.
Forest have a star in the making carrying them in attack with Brennan Johnson scoring twice last week against Everton and Morgan Gibbs-White supporting him well. Some defensive issues are starting to creep back into their play but this Forest side are taking more risks on the counter. They lost the reverse fixture 2-0 as Kane scored twice at the City Ground back in August but they did beat Tottenham in the League Cup earlier this season.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee)
DOUBT: Emerson Royal (knock), Ivan Perisic (unknown)
It says something about Everton and its plight that “home to long-unbeaten Brentford” is almost a must-win thanks to a brutal run of fixtures for the Toffees.
Everton begins the weekend 18th on the Premier League table with 22 points, having played one more game than every team around it in the relegation fight. Following Saturday’s visit from Brentford, the Toffees go to Chelsea, host Tottenham, and visit Manchester United.
Brentford, meanwhile, is on an absolute heater. The Bees haven’t lost in the Premier League since (calendar page flip) (another calendar page flip) (hold on, gotta grab the 2022 calendar) (and flip another two pages). Oct. 23 at Aston Villa.
Thomas Frank’s Bees have had a healthy amount of draws in that mix, but 12-straight PL games with a point or three simply does not materialize often for most teams.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brentford.
SAVE! David Raya denies Demarai Gray at the near post. Everton once again flying forward on the counter.
CHANCE! Should be 2-0 to Everton. An effort from the right is pushed out by David Raya but it is straight to Amadou Onana. With the goal at his mercy he is stretching and his effort is off target.
GOALLL! What a strike from Dwight McNeil. After just 35 seconds on the clock he smashes home a beauty after great work from Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Everton 1-0 Brentford.
KICK OFF! We are underway at Goodison Park and the home fans are properly up for this one.
Key storylines & star players
Everton finally found the net on multiple occasions in the same game last week as Demarai Gray converted a penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a classic Sean Dyche goal in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest. Now the Toffees need better at the other end, as Jordan Pickford and his back line have conceded six goals over two matches matches. James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, two Dyche allies, have been paired at the back for those but perhaps it’s time for Conor Coady?
The Bees’ strong defensive record has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks, and Brentford hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Feb. 4 at home to Southampton. Expect star backstop David Raya to help remedy that soon.
The Foxes lost at Southampton last time out and have been dragged right back into the relegation scrap as they sit just two points above the drop zone heading into a tough stretch of games. Brendan Rodgers is staying calm but Leicester are failing to convert big chances. It seems like they have enough quality to stay up but they are a very streaky team and at the moment they’re on a downward spiral thanks to four-straight defeats in all competitions.
Leicester fall into the category of a team that is too good to go down. But are they? Defensively they have become sloppy again and the fact they keep missing big chances is a real concern. James Maddison is their main hope of moving away from the bottom three and he continues to dazzle but others around him are really struggling, especially forwards Kelechi Iheancho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.
Chelsea look solid at the back and have finally started to figure a few things out in attack. Potter’s side have conceded just five goals in their last nine games in all competitions but they’ve also scored just five times in that stretch. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were very sharp in midweek against Dortmund (both scored) and having Reece James back fit is a huge bonus as they’ve moved to a back three. There is now real competition in central defense as Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile look set for a bright partnership together. Kepa continues to play well in goal, while Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez are locking down midfield.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Jonny Evans (thigh)
Philip Billing’s first half goal was enough to grab Bournemouth a precious, and unexpected, three points, while Mohamed Salah smashed a penalty kick miles wide in the second half as Liverpool missed a great chance to at least grab a point.
With the win (just their second since the World Cup break and only their second in club history against Liverpool) Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth move off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone as they have 24 points. Liverpool lost ground in the top four race as they remain on 42 points.
Jurgen Klopp looked disappointed on the sidelines. Not angry. Disappointed. Just like any teenage kid who has let down their parents, Liverpool’s players know the latter emotion is worse. This was the opposite of their display against Manchester United last weekend. They were sloppy on the ball, passed it back instead of forwards and defensively they always looked susceptible on the counter. The Jekyll and Hyde nature of this Liverpool side has been around all season and after five games without defeat (including four wins) and conceding a goal, they hit another speed bump. A big one. Liverpool now don’t play again in the Premier League until April 1 away at Manchester City.
Klopp knows his side have to be consistent if they want to finish in the top four and all is not lost for the season. But the worst thing about this defeat was that there was a sense of entitlement about this Liverpool display. That will frighten Klopp. The German coach said before the game his side always respect the opponent. It didn’t look like that was the case at Bournemouth. The players expected to score, expected to win late on and weren’t really up for the early kick off in the drizzle on England’s South Coast. They didn’t do much to turn things around and there was a lot of hands on hips. Whether they finish in the top four or not this season, a huge rebuild has to take place this summer with at least five or six key new signings. All season long it has been one step forward and one step back and that has left them hoping for a top four finish rather than grabbing it with both hands. It is there for the taking.
Jurgen Klopp: ‘Bournemouth deserve the three points’
Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Liverpool player ratings
Dango Ouattara: Got the assist on Bournemouth’s goal and was a constant threat throughout. Worked so hard defensively too. What a January signing he has been.
Jefferson Lerma: Brilliant in midfield to clog things up and win the ball back.
Philip Billing: Scored his sixth goal of the season and his driving runs from midfield and link-up play with Dominic Solanke worked really well.
What’s next?
Bournemouth head to Aston Villa next Saturday, March 18. Liverpool head to Real Madrid on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash and they are next in Premier League action on Saturday, April 1 away at Manchester City.
FULL TIME: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – Brilliant scenes at the Vitality Stadium as the home fans and players go bonkers. Bournemouth bounced back superbly following that heartbreak at Arsenal last weekend. As for Liverpool, well, that was basically the opposite of their display against Man United. Jurgen Klopp can have no complaints with that defeat.
Just over 10 minutes to go. Can Bournemouth hold on? Liverpool still struggling to create chances.
MISSED PENALTY! Mohamed Salah smashes the penalty kicks miles wide and Liverpool let Bournemouth off the hook. What a chance wasted for Salah. The Liverpool fans in the away end sing his name but Jurgen Klopp looks shocked.
PENALTY to Liverpool! Diogo Jota heads towards goal at the back post but Adam Smith blocks it with his arm which was stretched out. VAR check and the ref goes to the pitch-side monitor. Penalty given. 23 minutes to go.
CHANCE! Diogo Jota heads towards goal at the back post but Adam Smith blocks it with his arm. VAR check. Looks like it will be a penalty kick. 23 minutes to go.
Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Jordan Henderson on for Liverpool.
30 minutes to go and Liverpool just haven’t got going at all. This is a huge shock. Bournemouth’s fans are roaring them on.
Second half is underway and Liverpool are trying their best to kick things up a few gears. They have to. Diogo Jota on at half time.
HALF TIME: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – The shock is well and truly on. Bournemouth, who started the day bottom of the table, have been really dangerous on the counter and Liverpool’s defense has looked sluggish as they’ve barely got the ball to Salah and Co. Will we see a response from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the second half? Oh to be a fly on the wall in that Liverpool dressing room at the Vitality Stadium…
CHANCES! Virgil van Dijk somehow heads wide from just a few yards out. Awful miss from the Liverpool skipper. Half time fast approaching. At the other end Dominic Solanke smashes over from close range.
GOALLL! Bottom of the table Bournemouth go 1-0 up against Liverpool. The shock is on. Philip Billing finishes after great work from Dango Ouattara.
Bournemouth more than holding their own. Ouattara is in again but this time he is flagged offside. Liverpool playing a bit of a dangerous game here. Virgil van Dijk isn’t happy about something. Probably the ease with which players are giving the ball away ahead of him.
OFFSIDE! Cody Gakpo has the ball in the back of the net but he’s ruled out for offside. Nunez nods down to set him up but Gakpo is just offside.
SAVE! Chance at the other end now as Andy Robertson fires in an effort at the near post which Neto saves down low. Very lively start.
CHANCE! Should be 1-0 to Bournemouth. Trent Alexander-Arnold with a loose pass and Dango Ouattara is clean through but he rounds Alisson and the angle is too tight as he slams his shot into the side-netting. Will Bournemouth get a better chance than that?
OFF THE LINE! How did that not go in!? Virgil van Dijk climbs above everyone to head towards the far top corner but Jefferson Lerma clears brilliantly off the line.
First chance of the game as Nunez, Gakpo and Salah combine but the latter has his weak shot easily saved. It came at a difficult angle for Salah.
KICK OFF! We are underway down on the South Coast as everyone expects Liverpool to win easily at Bournemouth. The Cherries certainly gave Arsenal a scare last weekend so let’s see what they can do today…
Key storylines & (young) star players
Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.
Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Brooks back in squad 🔺 Kelly returns to line up 🔺 Lerma also in from the off