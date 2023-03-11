Leeds vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, video highlights, stream link

Bournemouth pulled off a huge shock as the Premier League’s bottom side beat Liverpool to boost their hopes of staying in the top-flight.

Liverpool came crashing back down to earth with an almighty thud following their 7-0 win against Manchester United last weekend, as Jurgen Klopp’s side were sloppy throughout. After their 9-0 defeat at Liverpool earlier this season this was a case of sweet revenge for Bournemouth.

Philip Billing’s first half goal was enough to grab Bournemouth a precious, and unexpected, three points, while Mohamed Salah smashed a penalty kick miles wide in the second half as Liverpool missed a great chance to at least grab a point.

With the win (just their second since the World Cup break and only their second in club history against Liverpool) Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth move off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone as they have 24 points. Liverpool lost ground in the top four race as they remain on 42 points.

Entitled Liverpool prove they aren’t truly back

Jurgen Klopp looked disappointed on the sidelines. Not angry. Disappointed. Just like any teenage kid who has let down their parents, Liverpool’s players know the latter emotion is worse. This was the opposite of their display against Manchester United last weekend. They were sloppy on the ball, passed it back instead of forwards and defensively they always looked susceptible on the counter. The Jekyll and Hyde nature of this Liverpool side has been around all season and after five games without defeat (including four wins) and conceding a goal, they hit another speed bump. A big one. Liverpool now don’t play again in the Premier League until April 1 away at Manchester City.

Klopp knows his side have to be consistent if they want to finish in the top four and all is not lost for the season. But the worst thing about this defeat was that there was a sense of entitlement about this Liverpool display. That will frighten Klopp. The German coach said before the game his side always respect the opponent. It didn’t look like that was the case at Bournemouth. The players expected to score, expected to win late on and weren’t really up for the early kick off in the drizzle on England’s South Coast. They didn’t do much to turn things around and there was a lot of hands on hips. Whether they finish in the top four or not this season, a huge rebuild has to take place this summer with at least five or six key new signings. All season long it has been one step forward and one step back and that has left them hoping for a top four finish rather than grabbing it with both hands. It is there for the taking.

Jurgen Klopp: ‘Bournemouth deserve the three points’

Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Liverpool player ratings

Dango Ouattara: Got the assist on Bournemouth’s goal and was a constant threat throughout. Worked so hard defensively too. What a January signing he has been.

Jefferson Lerma: Brilliant in midfield to clog things up and win the ball back.

Philip Billing: Scored his sixth goal of the season and his driving runs from midfield and link-up play with Dominic Solanke worked really well.

What’s next?

Bournemouth head to Aston Villa next Saturday, March 18. Liverpool head to Real Madrid on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash and they are next in Premier League action on Saturday, April 1 away at Manchester City.

FULL TIME: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – Brilliant scenes at the Vitality Stadium as the home fans and players go bonkers. Bournemouth bounced back superbly following that heartbreak at Arsenal last weekend. As for Liverpool, well, that was basically the opposite of their display against Man United. Jurgen Klopp can have no complaints with that defeat.

Just over 10 minutes to go. Can Bournemouth hold on? Liverpool still struggling to create chances.

MISSED PENALTY! Mohamed Salah smashes the penalty kicks miles wide and Liverpool let Bournemouth off the hook. What a chance wasted for Salah. The Liverpool fans in the away end sing his name but Jurgen Klopp looks shocked.

PENALTY to Liverpool! Diogo Jota heads towards goal at the back post but Adam Smith blocks it with his arm which was stretched out. VAR check and the ref goes to the pitch-side monitor. Penalty given. 23 minutes to go.

CHANCE! Diogo Jota heads towards goal at the back post but Adam Smith blocks it with his arm. VAR check. Looks like it will be a penalty kick. 23 minutes to go.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Jordan Henderson on for Liverpool.

30 minutes to go and Liverpool just haven’t got going at all. This is a huge shock. Bournemouth’s fans are roaring them on.

Second half is underway and Liverpool are trying their best to kick things up a few gears. They have to. Diogo Jota on at half time.

HALF TIME: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – The shock is well and truly on. Bournemouth, who started the day bottom of the table, have been really dangerous on the counter and Liverpool’s defense has looked sluggish as they’ve barely got the ball to Salah and Co. Will we see a response from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the second half? Oh to be a fly on the wall in that Liverpool dressing room at the Vitality Stadium…

CHANCES! Virgil van Dijk somehow heads wide from just a few yards out. Awful miss from the Liverpool skipper. Half time fast approaching. At the other end Dominic Solanke smashes over from close range.

GOALLL! Bottom of the table Bournemouth go 1-0 up against Liverpool. The shock is on. Philip Billing finishes after great work from Dango Ouattara.

Bournemouth more than holding their own. Ouattara is in again but this time he is flagged offside. Liverpool playing a bit of a dangerous game here. Virgil van Dijk isn’t happy about something. Probably the ease with which players are giving the ball away ahead of him.

OFFSIDE! Cody Gakpo has the ball in the back of the net but he’s ruled out for offside. Nunez nods down to set him up but Gakpo is just offside.

SAVE! Chance at the other end now as Andy Robertson fires in an effort at the near post which Neto saves down low. Very lively start.

CHANCE! Should be 1-0 to Bournemouth. Trent Alexander-Arnold with a loose pass and Dango Ouattara is clean through but he rounds Alisson and the angle is too tight as he slams his shot into the side-netting. Will Bournemouth get a better chance than that?

OFF THE LINE! How did that not go in!? Virgil van Dijk climbs above everyone to head towards the far top corner but Jefferson Lerma clears brilliantly off the line.

First chance of the game as Nunez, Gakpo and Salah combine but the latter has his weak shot easily saved. It came at a difficult angle for Salah.

KICK OFF! We are underway down on the South Coast as everyone expects Liverpool to win easily at Bournemouth. The Cherries certainly gave Arsenal a scare last weekend so let’s see what they can do today…

Key storylines & (young) star players

Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.

Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

