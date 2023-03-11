Leeds finds pair of equalizers in frenetic draw with visitors Brighton

Leeds twice came back to draw Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 in a frenetic and entertaining Premier League affair at Elland Road on Saturday.

Alexis Mac Allister nodded Brighton in front before Patrick Bamford took an incisive Jack Harrison and saw his shot get the benefit of a huge deflection to make it 1-1.

Harrison then couldn’t deal with Solly March’s pressure and gave up an almost-comical own goal on the doorstep, but the ex-NYCFC and Wake Forest man cut the game level with a sensational 78th-minute marker.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi will be angry that his men failed to get a win despite keying up the real dangerous chances of the match, and the Seagulls fail to go level with sixth-place Newcastle.

Leeds, meanwhile, had struggled to show what it might be in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s exit from Elland Road, but we again saw a team willing to work — if confused as to when it should press hard on occasion. Their in the bottom three with 23 points, one fewer than 16th- and 17th-place Leicester and Bournemouth.

Lucky Leeds deserves credit for work rate

The chaos in this game was all about Leeds’ press… and its curious actions when it wasn’t pressing.

Going as hard as Leeds go off the ball for 90 minutes is impossible, but there were periods in the second half when the hosts were backing off Brighton in a 4v5 situation in its own third.

Jack Harrison’s efforts were very strong and enough to forgive that he was the scorer and assister on 3 of the game’s goals.

Javi Gracia may feel his team had the game on edge enough to beat a superior team, but he really should’ve found a way to get all three considering the Seagulls are not a traditional power and are between center forwards (and still having a great season).

De Zerbi will be furious with finish

Brighton was the team that kept the ball and manufactured the real dangerous chances, but all that and two outlier concessions will leave you leading the muddled 7-10 pack rather than in the thick of the fight for fifth.

It’s probably difficult for Brighton supporters who’ve watched their team rise into a true top-half team while navigating the exit of the manager who got there — What a hire De Zerbi’s been! — but the truth is probably that Evan Ferguson’s still just a kid and Danny Welbeck is past his very best days as a finisher.

If you could somehow fast-forward Ferguson four years while spinning back Welbeck’s odometer the same distance, this Brighton’s good enough to compete for the top four in a very real way.

Leeds vs Brighton player ratings: Stars of the Show

Jack Harrison: When you can concede a poor own goal and still unabashedly be your side’s best player over 90 minutes, you’ve had a day.

Solly March: Both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi have recognized the winger as more than just a lifetime Seagull, and the 28-year-old turns games upside-down with his relentless work rate and cleverness.

Moises Caicedo, Pascal Gross, and Alexis Mac Allister: What a midfield. It’s a shame that youngster Evan Ferguson very much looked 18 years old before Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma just couldn’t deliver end product to the midfield’s work with and without the ball.

What’s next?

Leeds goes to Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves next Saturday, March 18, then get the international break to reset for Arsenal. Yeah, the Molineux trip is a big one.

Oooh, it’s a midweek M23 derby, isn’t it? Seems like we get these on a weekday pretty often and sign us up for Brighton vs what could be an increasingly desperate Palace at the Amex at 3:30pm ET Wednesday.

Alexis Mac Allister goal video: Seagulls cut open hosts

Patrick Bamford goal video: Harrison cues up deflected goal

Leeds own goal video

Jack Harrison goal video: Screamer sets it 2-2

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel/ Stream: Online via Peacock Premium



Key storylines & star players

Leeds’ problems under Gracia may turn out to be similar to the ones they had under Marsch; The relegation strugglers have scored one goal in their last four games and have been blanked five times in seven outings going back to February.

Look at the list to the right, which details possession won in the opponents’ third per match this season. It’s a collection of absolute monstrous talent… and Leeds (no offense). Leeds has not finished chances in an almost comical fashion, especially when Rodrigo is out (which he is now). Patrick Bamford has one goal but his xG of 5.56 shows he’s getting himself in the right spots. Of course, he may join Rodrigo on the sidelines this weekend, so Leeds will hope for more from bright spots Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Wilfried Gnonto.

As for Brighton, who isn’t playing well for the Seagulls? Roberto De Zerbi watched Leandro Trossard go to Arsenal and essentially yawned and pointed to the men who would pick up the slack. Pascal Gross is at his very best, Kaoru Mitoma’s highs have been ethereal, Solly March looks the second coming of Theo Hernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister combines with Moises Caicedo to give the Seagulls a comically strong midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Liam Cooper (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

