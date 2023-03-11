Leeds finds pair of equalizers in frenetic draw with visitors Brighton

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:17 PM EST
Leeds twice came back to draw Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 in a frenetic and entertaining Premier League affair at Elland Road on Saturday.

Alexis Mac Allister nodded Brighton in front before Patrick Bamford took an incisive Jack Harrison and saw his shot get the benefit of a huge deflection to make it 1-1.

Harrison then couldn’t deal with Solly March’s pressure and gave up an almost-comical own goal on the doorstep, but the ex-NYCFC and Wake Forest man cut the game level with a sensational 78th-minute marker.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi will be angry that his men failed to get a win despite keying up the real dangerous chances of the match, and the Seagulls fail to go level with sixth-place Newcastle.

Leeds, meanwhile, had struggled to show what it might be in the wake of Jesse Marsch’s exit from Elland Road, but we again saw a team willing to work — if confused as to when it should press hard on occasion. Their in the bottom three with 23 points, one fewer than 16th- and 17th-place Leicester and Bournemouth.

Lucky Leeds deserves credit for work rate

The chaos in this game was all about Leeds’ press… and its curious actions when it wasn’t pressing.

Going as hard as Leeds go off the ball for 90 minutes is impossible, but there were periods in the second half when the hosts were backing off Brighton in a 4v5 situation in its own third.

Jack Harrison’s efforts were very strong and enough to forgive that he was the scorer and assister on 3 of the game’s goals.

Javi Gracia may feel his team had the game on edge enough to beat a superior team, but he really should’ve found a way to get all three considering the Seagulls are not a traditional power and are between center forwards (and still having a great season).

De Zerbi will be furious with finish

Brighton was the team that kept the ball and manufactured the real dangerous chances, but all that and two outlier concessions will leave you leading the muddled 7-10 pack rather than in the thick of the fight for fifth.

It’s probably difficult for Brighton supporters who’ve watched their team rise into a true top-half team while navigating the exit of the manager who got there — What a hire De Zerbi’s been! — but the truth is probably that Evan Ferguson’s still just a kid and Danny Welbeck is past his very best days as a finisher.

If you could somehow fast-forward Ferguson four years while spinning back Welbeck’s odometer the same distance, this Brighton’s good enough to compete for the top four in a very real way.

Leeds vs Brighton player ratings: Stars of the Show

Jack Harrison: When you can concede a poor own goal and still unabashedly be your side’s best player over 90 minutes, you’ve had a day.

Solly March: Both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi have recognized the winger as more than just a lifetime Seagull, and the 28-year-old turns games upside-down with his relentless work rate and cleverness.

Moises Caicedo, Pascal Gross, and Alexis Mac Allister: What a midfield. It’s a shame that youngster Evan Ferguson very much looked 18 years old before Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma just couldn’t deliver end product to the midfield’s work with and without the ball.

Leeds vs Brighton player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Leeds goes to Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves next Saturday, March 18, then get the international break to reset for Arsenal. Yeah, the Molineux trip is a big one.

Oooh, it’s a midweek M23 derby, isn’t it? Seems like we get these on a weekday pretty often and sign us up for Brighton vs what could be an increasingly desperate Palace at the Amex at 3:30pm ET Wednesday.

Alexis Mac Allister goal video: Seagulls cut open hosts

Patrick Bamford goal video: Harrison cues up deflected goal

Leeds own goal video

Jack Harrison goal video: Screamer sets it 2-2

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leeds vs Brighton liveLeeds’ problems under Gracia may turn out to be similar to the ones they had under Marsch; The relegation strugglers have scored one goal in their last four games and have been blanked five times in seven outings going back to February.

Look at the list to the right, which details possession won in the opponents’ third per match this season. It’s a collection of absolute monstrous talent… and Leeds (no offense). Leeds has not finished chances in an almost comical fashion, especially when Rodrigo is out (which he is now). Patrick Bamford has one goal but his xG of 5.56 shows he’s getting himself in the right spots. Of course, he may join Rodrigo on the sidelines this weekend, so Leeds will hope for more from bright spots Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, and Wilfried Gnonto.

As for Brighton, who isn’t playing well for the Seagulls? Roberto De Zerbi watched Leandro Trossard go to Arsenal and essentially yawned and pointed to the men who would pick up the slack. Pascal Gross is at his very best, Kaoru Mitoma’s highs have been ethereal, Solly March looks the second coming of Theo Hernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister combines with Moises Caicedo to give the Seagulls a comically strong midfield.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Liam Cooper (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

Erling Haaland penalty lifts Manchester City at rainy Crystal Palace

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:25 PM EST
Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty increased his Premier League goals lead and helped off-kilter Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Haaland now has 28 goals, two off the record for a first-year Premier League player and eight more than Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

More importantly, City avoids giving more ground to Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Sunday and hold a two-point lead on the two-time defending champions.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace are currently on a 10-match winless run, the longest current one in the Premier League. Now just four points clear of the bottom three, the Eagles have collected plenty of draws but find themselves in a relegation race until they pick up a win or two.

Palace hasn’t put a shot in target in almost five hours worth of Premier League football. Yikes.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show

Jack Grealish: Whether gliding to set up a shot or advance possession, or busting his tail to block a late shot from Eberechi Eze, Grealish was fantastic and at the heart of everything City tried to do on Saturday.

Nathan Ake: Rampaged up and down the left as the widest man in a big back four, the former Bournemouth and Chelsea man was a handful from the opening whistle.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen: If your plan is to sit deep and counter Manchester City, you better have center backs ready to absorb pressure as well as shots to the body. Both players blocked a shot and combined for more than a dozen clearances.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: City might’ve got the win, but the Arsenal loanee did his part with three clearances, recoveries, and fouls drawn.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

It’s a midweek M23 derby at Brighton before a Sunday visit to Arsenal.

Man City brings a 1-1 first leg score line home for RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, then hosts old pal Vincent Kompany and Burnley in a Saturday FA Cup quarterfinal.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

We shouldn’t be worried about Palace getting dragged into a relegation scrap just yet. But with games against City, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in the next week, they could well be in the drop zone by the time the March international break arrives. It’s tough to see where their next win is going to come from but that usually means Palace will beat one of the big boys. They have a knack of pulling off a win when you least expect it. This season has been tough as Zaha has been out injured but he gave them a cutting edge in his long-awaited return at Villa last weekend. Remember: when these teams met earlier this season Palace were 2-0 up but an Erling Haaland hat trick led a stunning City comeback win.

In the here and now, City’s form players are scattered all over the pitch with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish kicking things up a few gears in recent weeks. Rodri continues to control midfield, while a special shout out must go to Nathan Ake who has slotted in very well at left back. Since the World Cup Erling Haaland hasn’t quite matched his goalscoring record from earlier in the season but he always seems just five minutes away from the next batch of goals arriving.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Cheick Doucoure (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:09 PM EST
Harry Kane scored twice on Saturday to give him 20 goals on the Premier League season, and impressive figure with 10-plus matches left for the teams of the Premier League this season.

Then Erling Haaland converted a penalty at Crystal Palace to give him 28 on the season, reminding the country that the Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 28 goals have him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 28
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 20
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 15
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 11
    7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
    8. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    12. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    13. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 9
    14. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    16. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    17. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    18. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    19. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 7
    22. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 7
    23. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    24. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    26. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 6
    27. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 6
    28. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 6
    29. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 6

Newcastle vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:48 PM EST
Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.

The Magpies have slipped into sixth place on the Premier League table but they’re just a point back of Liverpool and four behind Spurs, holding matches-in-hand on both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Wolves.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).

Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (facial). OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (hip), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh). OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).

Fulham vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:45 PM EST
Arsenal returns from Europa League play in Portugal to visit Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League’s latest London derby (watch live, 10am ET Sunday online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners took an early lead but had to scramble for an equalizer in a 2-2 thriller that started their Europa League Round of 16 match with Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Arsenal has won four-straight in the Premier League and boasts a five-point table advantage on Manchester City, who will have played by the time the Gunners meet Fulham.

As for the Cottagers, Fulham’s 39 points are six points off the top four and two behind sixth-place Newcastle. Europe is in reach for the just-promoted Cottagers, as Marco Silva’s doing big work.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Arsenal.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Online: Watch on Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.

Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspension), Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Cedric Soares (loan – parent club)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Martin Odegaard (illness), Kieran Tierney (illness), Leandro Trossard (groin), Eddie Nketiah (undisclosed)