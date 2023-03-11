Leicester sink closer to relegation zone with defeat to Chelsea

By and Mar 11, 2023, 12:05 PM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea got goals from Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic to beat Leicester City 3-1 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The victory keeps Chelsea (37 points – 10th place) clear of the bottom half of the Premier League table, now three full points above 11th-place Aston Villa following their first set of back-to-back league victories since Oct. 16 (17 games – 4W-6D-7L). Leicester (24 points – 16th place) are now just one point clear of the relegation zone after a fourth straight defeat (by a combined margin of 8-1).

Chilwell opened the scoring with a stunning strike against his former club, smashing a left-footed volley past Danny Ward from an incredibly tight angle in the 11th minute. It was the first shot of the game for the Blues, who somehow managed not to concede an equalizer just three minutes later when Daniel Amartey headed wide from a yard out. FotMob’s xG model rated the chance at 0.97.

Chelsea thought they had gone 2-0 ahead just after the half-hour mark, but Joao Felix was narrowly offside when the ball was cut back to him inside the penalty area, and the VAR ruled it out after a review. Four minutes later, Patson Daka showed incredible close control in traffic and struck from outside the penalty area to pull the hosts level on 39 minutes.

1-1 would have been a fair halftime score, but the Leicester backline fell asleep in the final few seconds and Havertz timed his run to perfection just as Enzo Fernandez chipped the ball into the penalty area. Havertz took the chance so casually that he appeared to think he was well offside, offering little to no celebration, but the Blues were 2-1 ahead after surviving a dominant period of play by Leicester.

Kovacic put the game to bed with a sensational volley in the 78th minute, set up by Mykhailo Mudryk, as he leapt into the air and struck the ball sweetly for a 3-1 advantage and final scoreline.

Stars of the show

Leicester vs Chelsea
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Chelsea will try to hold tight to their place in the top of the table when they host relegation battlers Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (1:30 pm ET). Leicester will have their hands full with a tricky trip to west London to take on Brentford earlier in the day (11 am ET).

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leicester fall into the category of a team that is too good to go down. But are they? Defensively they have become sloppy again and the fact they keep missing big chances is a real concern. James Maddison is their main hope of moving away from the bottom three and he continues to dazzle but others around him are really struggling, especially forwards Kelechi Iheancho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.

Chelsea look solid at the back and have finally started to figure a few things out in attack. Potter’s side have conceded just five goals in their last nine games in all competitions but they’ve also scored just five times in that stretch. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were very sharp in midweek against Dortmund (both scored) and having Reece James back fit is a huge bonus as they’ve moved to a back three. There is now real competition in central defense as Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile look set for a bright partnership together. Kepa continues to play well in goal, while Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez are locking down midfield.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Barnes (ankle), Jonny Evans (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Thiago Silva (knee), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (abdominal)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:35 PM EST
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Everton 1-0 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leeds 2-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leicester 1-3 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Sunday 12 March

10am: Fulham v Arsenal – Watch on Peacock Premium
10am: Man Utd v Southampton – Watch on Peacock Premium
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com
12:30pm: Newcastle v Wolves – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

3:30pm: Brighton vs Crystal Palace – Watch on Peacock Premium
3:30pm: Southampton vs Brentford – USA Network – Online via NBCSports.com

Premier League table – March 11, 2023

Premier League standings

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Erling Haaland penalty lifts Manchester City at rainy Crystal Palace

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:32 PM EST
0 Comments

Erling Haaland’s second-half penalty increased his Premier League goals lead and helped off-kilter Manchester City to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Haaland now has 28 goals, two off the record for a first-year Premier League player and eight more than Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

More importantly, City avoids giving more ground to Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Sunday and hold a two-point lead on the two-time defending champions.

Patrick Vieira’s Palace are currently on a 10-match winless run, the longest current one in the Premier League. Now just four points clear of the bottom three, the Eagles have collected plenty of draws but find themselves in a relegation race until they pick up a win or two.

Palace hasn’t put a shot in target in almost five hours worth of Premier League football. Yikes.

Palace’s Vieira, Lokonga nearly help old pals Arsenal in title fight

Patrick Vieira may have finished his playing days with Manchester City and he may be closer to a Pep Guardiola acolyte when it comes to the celebration of football, but he’s an Arsenal man through and through and set up his men to try and take two points off the Gunners’ title rivals.

He nearly did it, thanks to performances like the star show from Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga; But all it takes is one lapse and Palace, make no mistake about it, lapsed to send Erling Haaland to the penalty spot.

And Palace fans may have collected a point off Liverpool two weeks ago at home and they may’ve come close to a point here to Man City, but their manager and his players are not giving the home fans anything fun at Selhurst Park.

Palace has one goal in its last four Premier League home matches and that came from James Tompkins in an M23 derby. The Eagles are now away to the Seagulls at midweek before next Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, where Lokonga won’t be allowed to play.

Fail to score in either of those, and Vieira’s future will be very much in question as will the Eagles’ Premier League status for the 2022-23 season.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show

Jack Grealish: Whether gliding to set up a shot or advance possession, or busting his tail to block a late shot from Eberechi Eze, Grealish was fantastic and at the heart of everything City tried to do on Saturday.

Nathan Ake: Rampaged up and down the left as the widest man in a big back four, the former Bournemouth and Chelsea man was a handful from the opening whistle.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen: If your plan is to sit deep and counter Manchester City, you better have center backs ready to absorb pressure as well as shots to the body. Both players blocked a shot and combined for more than a dozen clearances.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: City might’ve got the win, but the Arsenal loanee did his part with three clearances, recoveries, and fouls drawn.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

It’s a midweek M23 derby at Brighton before a Sunday visit to Arsenal.

Man City brings a 1-1 first leg score line home for RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, then hosts old pal Vincent Kompany and Burnley in a Saturday FA Cup quarterfinal.

Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty the difference at Selhurst Park

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

We shouldn’t be worried about Palace getting dragged into a relegation scrap just yet. But with games against City, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in the next week, they could well be in the drop zone by the time the March international break arrives. It’s tough to see where their next win is going to come from but that usually means Palace will beat one of the big boys. They have a knack of pulling off a win when you least expect it. This season has been tough as Zaha has been out injured but he gave them a cutting edge in his long-awaited return at Villa last weekend. Remember: when these teams met earlier this season Palace were 2-0 up but an Erling Haaland hat trick led a stunning City comeback win.

In the here and now, City’s form players are scattered all over the pitch with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish kicking things up a few gears in recent weeks. Rodri continues to control midfield, while a special shout out must go to Nathan Ake who has slotted in very well at left back. Since the World Cup Erling Haaland hasn’t quite matched his goalscoring record from earlier in the season but he always seems just five minutes away from the next batch of goals arriving.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Cheick Doucoure (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By Mar 11, 2023, 2:09 PM EST
0 Comments

Harry Kane scored twice on Saturday to give him 20 goals on the Premier League season, and impressive figure with 10-plus matches left for the teams of the Premier League this season.

Then Erling Haaland converted a penalty at Crystal Palace to give him 28 on the season, reminding the country that the Golden Boot race remains in fait accompli territory.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 28 goals have him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 28
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 20
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 15
    4. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 14
    5. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 11
    6. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 11
    7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
    8. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 10
    9. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 10
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 10
    11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
    12. Phil Foden, Man City — 9
    13. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 9
    14. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    15. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 8
    16. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 8
    17. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    18. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 8
    19. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 8
    20. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 7
    21. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 7
    22. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 7
    23. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
    24. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 6
    25. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 6
    26. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 6
    27. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 6
    28. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 6
    29. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 6

Newcastle vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:48 PM EST
0 Comments

Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs WOLVES

The Magpies have slipped into sixth place on the Premier League table but they’re just a point back of Liverpool and four behind Spurs, holding matches-in-hand on both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Wolves.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).

Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (facial). OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (hip), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh). OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).