Manchester United vs Southampton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 4:44 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United passed its first test following last week’s lopsided loss to Liverpool, and now the Red Devils welcome some Saints to Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils turned a 7-0 loss to Liverpool into a 4-1 beatdown of Real Betis in Europa League play, and now will like their chances of heaping more relegation pressure on Southampton.

Saints, meanwhile, are still buzzing after a 1-0 win over old nemesis Leicester City sent them back within a point of the Premier League’s safe spaces with 13 matches left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Southampton.

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United got a brilliant bounce back from Bruno Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist against Betis. Fernandes does not fancy coming out of the lineup and will like his chances of cutting open Southampton’s back line.

Saints’ Carlos Alcaraz showed the club exactly what it wants from its attackers with his goal against Leicester, but the minor injury he suffered celebrating was not ideal. Saints will hope he’s ready to go versus Man United, who will perhaps be struggling for energy after a snowy, cold beatdown of Betis.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (knee)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 11, 2023, 4:55 AM EST
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham United and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 6

Premier League schedule

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 4:55 AM EST
0 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest on Saturday with all of the focus on Antonio Conte’s future following their dismal midweek exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs drew 0-0 following a dour performance at home against AC Milan in their last 16 second leg, as they lost 1-0 on aggregate to exit the Champions League with a whimper. With now only a top four finish to play for this season, Spurs currently occupy fourth but they have failed to score in any of their last three games in all competitions and they look totally devoid of confidence and energy. Conte’s contract runs out this summer and all signs point to a new man arriving at Tottenham very soon.

Nottingham Forest battled back twice to draw at home against Everton last time out but they have failed to win any of their last four and are being dragged back into the relegation scrap. Steve Cooper has still done an amazing job to have them four points above the drop zone at this point of the season and Forest certainly have plenty of dangerous attackers who can hurt Spurs on the counter.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

There is discontent swirling around Tottenham once again as Conte’s future is uncertain, yet another trophyless season has arrived and the style of play has been defensive and dismal for most of this season. Harry Kane is carrying this Spurs team but they lack belief and it appears Daniel Levy is now lining up Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique or Thomas Tuchel to potentially replace Conte before the end of the season. Add on to that Conte seemed to call out the Spurs fans for having a lack of patience in his press conference ahead of this game and all is not well. What a mess.

Forest have a star in the making carrying them in attack with Brennan Johnson scoring twice last week against Everton and Morgan Gibbs-White supporting him well. Some defensive issues are starting to creep back into their play but this Forest side are taking more risks on the counter. They lost the reverse fixture 2-0 as Kane scored twice at the City Ground back in August but they did beat Tottenham in the League Cup earlier this season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee)
DOUBT: Emerson Royal (knock), Ivan Perisic (unknown)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (leg), Willy Boly (hamstring), Scott McKenna (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (thigh) DOUBT: Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh)

Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 11, 2023, 4:54 AM EST
0 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high nine teams sit within six points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

As for now, Wolves and Saints are the form teams in the fight, though the former is in a lot better shape than the latter, while Leicester is on the league’s longest losing streak and Crystal Palace sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Bournemouth, Southampton, and Everton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Premier League table (March 8, 2023)

Premier League schedule

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Man City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (A), Leicester (H), Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Chelsea (H), Brentford (A), Palace (A), Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Villa (H), Southampton (H), Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Spurs (A), Newcastle (H), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Brighton (H), Wolves (A), Arsenal (A), Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Brentford (H), Chelsea (A), Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Man Utd (A), Brentford (H), Spurs (H), West Ham (A), Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (A), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Liverpool (H), Villa (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves vs Leeds — 11am ET
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace vs Leicester — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 2: West Ham vs Southampton — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 29: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 10am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League title odds (As of March 8, 2023)

Wolves: +800
Crystal Palace: +750
Leicester City: +600
West Ham: +500
Nottingham Forest: +170
Leeds: +155
Everton: -110
Southampton: -200
Bournemouth: -300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. West Ham, 41 points
13. Wolves, 40 points
14. Palace, 40 points
15. Leicester, 38 points
16. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
17. Leeds, 35 points
18. Everton, 33 points
19. Southampton, 32 points
20. Bournemouth, 28 points

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 11, 2023, 4:54 AM EST
0 Comments

Bournemouth completes a horrible run of Premier League fixtures when it hosts Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The visitors arrive on the heels of a 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United while the hosts would be forgiven for being deflated after a 2-0 lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal devolved into a 3-2 loss.

The Cherries are dead-last in the Premier League but just a win off 15th place due to the congested, frenetic nature of this season’s relegation scrap.

Bournemouth had taken positive results from three of four Premier League matches before getting pasted 4-1 by Manchester City and losing the two-goal lead at Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & (young) star players

Philip Billing continues to lead Bournemouth from the midfield, his five goals leading the team in scoring, while Dominic Solanke has been there in fits and starts. The ex-Everton man has three goals and four assists this season.

Liverpool finally got a huge day from more than one piece of its trident, as Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all scored braces against Manchester United, a team far more difficult to break down than Bournemouth. The Cherries have allowed seven more goals than anyone else in the Premier League, and only Fulham has allowed more expected goals.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (calf), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Lerma (undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)