Manchester United passed its first test following last week’s lopsided loss to Liverpool, and now the Red Devils welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).
The Red Devils turned a 7-0 loss to Liverpool into a 4-1 beatdown of Real Betis in Europa League play, and now will like their chances of heaping more relegation pressure on Southampton.
Manchester United got a brilliant bounce back from Bruno Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist against Betis. Fernandes does not fancy coming out of the lineup and will like his chances of cutting open Southampton’s back line.
Saints’ Carlos Alcaraz showed the club exactly what it wants from its attackers with his goal against Leicester, but the minor injury he suffered celebrating was not ideal. Saints will hope he’s ready to go versus Man United, who will perhaps be struggling for energy after a snowy, cold beatdown of Betis.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock)
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Carlos Alcaraz (knee)
More importantly, City avoids giving more ground to Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Sunday and hold a two-point lead on the two-time defending champions.
Patrick Vieira’s Palace are currently on a 10-match winless run, the longest current one in the Premier League. Now just four points clear of the bottom three, the Eagles have collected plenty of draws but find themselves in a relegation race until they pick up a win or two.
Palace hasn’t put a shot in target in almost five hours worth of Premier League football. Yikes.
Palace’s Vieira, Lokonga nearly help old pals Arsenal in title fight
Patrick Vieira may have finished his playing days with Manchester City and he may be closer to a Pep Guardiola acolyte when it comes to the celebration of football, but he’s an Arsenal man through and through and set up his men to try and take two points off the Gunners’ title rivals.
He nearly did it, thanks to performances like the star show from Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga; But all it takes is one lapse and Palace, make no mistake about it, lapsed to send Erling Haaland to the penalty spot.
And Palace fans may have collected a point off Liverpool two weeks ago at home and they may’ve come close to a point here to Man City, but their manager and his players are not giving the home fans anything fun at Selhurst Park.
Palace has one goal in its last four Premier League home matches and that came from James Tompkins in an M23 derby. The Eagles are now away to the Seagulls at midweek before next Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, where Lokonga won’t be allowed to play.
Fail to score in either of those, and Vieira’s future will be very much in question as will the Eagles’ Premier League status for the 2022-23 season.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show
Jack Grealish: Whether gliding to set up a shot or advance possession, or busting his tail to block a late shot from Eberechi Eze, Grealish was fantastic and at the heart of everything City tried to do on Saturday.
Nathan Ake: Rampaged up and down the left as the widest man in a big back four, the former Bournemouth and Chelsea man was a handful from the opening whistle.
Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen: If your plan is to sit deep and counter Manchester City, you better have center backs ready to absorb pressure as well as shots to the body. Both players blocked a shot and combined for more than a dozen clearances.
Albert Sambi Lokonga: City might’ve got the win, but the Arsenal loanee did his part with three clearances, recoveries, and fouls drawn.
What’s next?
It’s a midweek M23 derby at Brighton before a Sunday visit to Arsenal.
Man City brings a 1-1 first leg score line home for RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, then hosts old pal Vincent Kompany and Burnley in a Saturday FA Cup quarterfinal.
Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty the difference at Selhurst Park
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
We shouldn’t be worried about Palace getting dragged into a relegation scrap just yet. But with games against City, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in the next week, they could well be in the drop zone by the time the March international break arrives. It’s tough to see where their next win is going to come from but that usually means Palace will beat one of the big boys. They have a knack of pulling off a win when you least expect it. This season has been tough as Zaha has been out injured but he gave them a cutting edge in his long-awaited return at Villa last weekend. Remember: when these teams met earlier this season Palace were 2-0 up but an Erling Haaland hat trick led a stunning City comeback win.
In the here and now, City’s form players are scattered all over the pitch with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish kicking things up a few gears in recent weeks. Rodri continues to control midfield, while a special shout out must go to Nathan Ake who has slotted in very well at left back. Since the World Cup Erling Haaland hasn’t quite matched his goalscoring record from earlier in the season but he always seems just five minutes away from the next batch of goals arriving.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Cheick Doucoure (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 28 goals have him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.
Key storylines & star players
The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).
Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (facial). OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (hip), Hee-chan Hwang (thigh). OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).
Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.
Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.