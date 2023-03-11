The victory puts Tottenham (48 points – 4th place) six points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League’s top-four race after the Reds were upset by relegation battlers Bournemouth earlier on Saturday. Nottingham Forest (26 points – 14th place), meanwhile, remain perilously close to the relegation zone, just three points above the bottom-three with 12 games left to play.
Richarlison appeared to have smashed Spurs into the lead after three minutes, but a lengthy video review determined that the Brazilian was offside by the slimmest of margins — perhaps the closest call of the season — when Oliver Skipp played a profound ball over the top to split two defenders.
Frustrations over the VAR decision aside, it was all Tottenham from the opening whistle and beyond. Kane headed home Pedro Porro’s cross in the 19th minute to make it 1-0 and take his tally to 19 Premier League goals on the season, and the England captain converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 with his 20th on 35 minutes.
It wasn’t meant to be for Richarlison on the early goal, just days after lashing out at manager Antonio Conte and Tottenham’s frustrating season as a whole, but he got the assist on goal no. 3, as he picked out Son with a well-placed cross just after the hour mark. Son brought the ball down and moved it into space with one swift touch off his thigh before striking low and inside the far post.
Joe Worrall headed Felipe’s corner kick past Fraser Forster, who not long before had made a pair of stellar saves to preserve Spurs’ clean sheet, in the 81st minute — the lone blemish on an otherwise perfect day for Tottenham.
Forster went one better and kept the score at 3-1 by denying Andre Ayew from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Dejan Kulusevski handled the ball on the edge of the penalty area.
Consistent Kane strikes again (and again and again)
Saturday marked the sixth time in his career that Kane has scored 20 Premier League goals in a season. In the three seasons he failed to reach 20 goals, he “only” hit 17, 18 and 17.
That makes exactly 200 PL goals across the last nine seasons, for an average of 22.2 per season. Incredible consistency and production from a player who, sadly, might go his whole career without winning a trophy, no matter how long he plays.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Spurs’ top-four quest will continue with a trip down to the south coast of England, where they’ll face last-place Southampton on Saturday (11 am ET). Forest will try to further distance themselves from the relegation zone when they host Newcastle on Friday (4 pm ET).
How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
There is discontent swirling around Tottenham once again as Conte’s future is uncertain, yet another trophyless season has arrived and the style of play has been defensive and dismal for most of this season. Harry Kane is carrying this Spurs team but they lack belief and it appears Daniel Levy is now lining up Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique or Thomas Tuchel to potentially replace Conte before the end of the season. Add on to that Conte seemed to call out the Spurs fans for having a lack of patience in his press conference ahead of this game and all is not well. What a mess.
Forest have a star in the making carrying them in attack with Brennan Johnson scoring twice last week against Everton and Morgan Gibbs-White supporting him well. Some defensive issues are starting to creep back into their play but this Forest side are taking more risks on the counter. They lost the reverse fixture 2-0 as Kane scored twice at the City Ground back in August but they did beat Tottenham in the League Cup earlier this season.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) | DOUBTFUL: Emerson Royal (knock), Ivan Perisic (unknown)
Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester United come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade?
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Arsenal (63 points through 26 games): Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)
Manchester City (61 points through 27 games): Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)
Manchester United (49 points through 26 games): Southampton (H), Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET
Current form (As of March 11, 2023)
Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWL Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWDW Manchester United’s last 5 results: LWWDW
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leeds, and West Ham currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, Bournemouth, Everton, and even Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 April
9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
More importantly, City avoids giving more ground to Premier League leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Sunday and hold a two-point lead on the two-time defending champions.
Patrick Vieira’s Palace are currently on a 10-match winless run, the longest current one in the Premier League. Now just four points clear of the bottom three, the Eagles have collected plenty of draws but find themselves in a relegation race until they pick up a win or two.
Palace hasn’t put a shot in target in almost five hours worth of Premier League football. Yikes.
Palace’s Vieira, Lokonga nearly help old pals Arsenal in title fight
Patrick Vieira may have finished his playing days with Manchester City and he may be closer to a Pep Guardiola acolyte when it comes to the celebration of football, but he’s an Arsenal man through and through and set up his men to try and take two points off the Gunners’ title rivals.
He nearly did it, thanks to performances like the star show from Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga; But all it takes is one lapse and Palace, make no mistake about it, lapsed to send Erling Haaland to the penalty spot.
And Palace fans may have collected a point off Liverpool two weeks ago at home and they may’ve come close to a point here to Man City, but their manager and his players are not giving the home fans anything fun at Selhurst Park.
Palace has one goal in its last four Premier League home matches and that came from James Tompkins in an M23 derby. The Eagles are now away to the Seagulls at midweek before next Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, where Lokonga won’t be allowed to play.
Fail to score in either of those, and Vieira’s future will be very much in question as will the Eagles’ Premier League status for the 2022-23 season.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City player ratings: Stars of the Show
Jack Grealish: Whether gliding to set up a shot or advance possession, or busting his tail to block a late shot from Eberechi Eze, Grealish was fantastic and at the heart of everything City tried to do on Saturday.
Nathan Ake: Rampaged up and down the left as the widest man in a big back four, the former Bournemouth and Chelsea man was a handful from the opening whistle.
Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen: If your plan is to sit deep and counter Manchester City, you better have center backs ready to absorb pressure as well as shots to the body. Both players blocked a shot and combined for more than a dozen clearances.
Albert Sambi Lokonga: City might’ve got the win, but the Arsenal loanee did his part with three clearances, recoveries, and fouls drawn.
What’s next?
It’s a midweek M23 derby at Brighton before a Sunday visit to Arsenal.
Man City brings a 1-1 first leg score line home for RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, then hosts old pal Vincent Kompany and Burnley in a Saturday FA Cup quarterfinal.
Erling Haaland goal video: Penalty the difference at Selhurst Park
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
We shouldn’t be worried about Palace getting dragged into a relegation scrap just yet. But with games against City, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in the next week, they could well be in the drop zone by the time the March international break arrives. It’s tough to see where their next win is going to come from but that usually means Palace will beat one of the big boys. They have a knack of pulling off a win when you least expect it. This season has been tough as Zaha has been out injured but he gave them a cutting edge in his long-awaited return at Villa last weekend. Remember: when these teams met earlier this season Palace were 2-0 up but an Erling Haaland hat trick led a stunning City comeback win.
In the here and now, City’s form players are scattered all over the pitch with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish kicking things up a few gears in recent weeks. Rodri continues to control midfield, while a special shout out must go to Nathan Ake who has slotted in very well at left back. Since the World Cup Erling Haaland hasn’t quite matched his goalscoring record from earlier in the season but he always seems just five minutes away from the next batch of goals arriving.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Cheick Doucoure (suspension), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)