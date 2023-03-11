West Ham welcome Aston Villa to east London on Sunday as the Hammers are embroiled in an unlikely relegation scrap.

After being hammered 4-0 at Brighton last weekend, West Ham’s fans vented their anger as their talented squad sits just one point above the relegation zone with 13 games to go. David Moyes insists he isn’t panicking but he understands the frustration of the fans who saw this team finish in the top seven in each of the last two Premier League campaigns and reach the Europa League semifinals last season. They’re still in the Europa Conference League this season and maybe that is adding to their poor league form?

There are no such worries for Villa as Unai Emery has done a fine job to turn things around. They are defensively sound and although they may not be the best team to watch, they’re grinding out wins and have won two on the bounce against Everton and Crystal Palace without conceding. Villa’s aim for the final months of the season is to finish in the top 10 and maybe, just maybe, secure European qualification.

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Aston Villa

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Hammers have won just three of their last 16 Premier League games and are struggling for consistency after recording back-to-back victories just once all season long. That was back at the start of October. Moyes has tried to many combinations of players in attack but nothing seems to be clicking. Declan Rice is doing his best to drive them on from midfield but defensive mistakes behind him are costing West Ham big time.

Villa look solid, dependable and are really dangerous on the counter attack. Emery has set them out to get the ball wide when they can and Ollie Watkins has been popping up in key areas centrally and has scored five goals in his last six games. Emiliano Martinez has been excellent in goal, while Tyrone Mings is also back to his best at the back. Losing Boubacar Kamara to injury is a blow as his form alongside Douglas Luiz is a big reason behind Villa’s upturn in results.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (calf), Michail Antonio (calf)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (leg), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Carlos (achilles), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)

