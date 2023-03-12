Lens striker Lois Openda scores fastest Ligue 1 hat trick (video)

It took some rough defending from the hosts, sure, but Openda didn’t exactly have these goals gifted to him. The angle he needed to find to finish his sub-five-minute hat trick was anything but straightforward.
The twice-capped Belgium striker, 23, now has 12 goals in his first Ligue 1 season following a transfer from Club Brugge this summer.
Lens sits third, 12 points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain and well-positioned to play European football next season. They finished seventh in consecutive seasons after earning promotion to Ligue 1 in 2019-20, and have dealt well with last summer’s sale of star Cheick Doucoure to Crystal Palace.
It’s four-straight points for Saints, who were still buzzing after a 1-0 win over old nemesis Leicester City and now hold 22 points. That’s still in the Premier League cellar but also three points back of 15th with two matches ahead in the next 8 days.
Manchester United’s flickering and improbable hopes of a Premier League title run look extinguished with the surprise draw at Old Trafford. The Red Devils’ 50 points are 16 back of leaders Arsenal, and Tottenham’s 48 points are right behind them.
Casemiro red card changes game; David De Gea reaction
The Spaniard’s reckless challenge saw him skid his foot off the top of the ball and directly into the leg of Carlos Alcaraz.
It’s a move that’s been used to inflict damage on a player without drawing judgment from the referee in the past, but there’s VAR now and once it went to a review it was hard to imagine Casemiro wouldn’t see his second red card of the season.
The immediate aftermath saw Manchester United in control and it seems fair to infer Saints didn’t do much work this week on what they’d do if they had the ball.
But halftime saw Saints regroup and the second half was a mad house of chances for the hosts and visitors. How this ended 0-0, we don’t know, but the keepers were both good and the goal posts did their job as well.
Speaking of goalkeepers, De Gea did not much like the red card for his countryman.
“I think Casemiro was unlucky,” De Gea said, via the BBC. “He tried to touch the ball and his foot came up high. I think the referees need to show more consistency. Sometimnes they show a red card and sometimes they don’t. … It’s going to be tough [to miss Casemiro. He’s a big player. We will miss him for four games but we have a big suqad. We have players coming from the bench who do well. We will keep working hard.”
Manchester United vs Southampton player ratings: Stars of the Show
Gavin Bazunu and David De Gea: The keepers made four saves each and were both blessed by their goal posts, too; De Gea’s stunning close-range stop of Theo Walcott early was huge.
Jadon Sancho: Fired forward to provide plenty of danger, oozing class in open field when he could find it, but his nine recoveries showed a buy-in that some have doubted at times.
Kyle Walker-Peters: Struck the woodwork and also owned the right side of the pitch as Marcus Rashford struggled to make waves.
Armel Bella-Kotchap: Would’ve been a crime if VAR had awarded a penalty against the prone back for handball in general, but even moreso considering his immense day in front of Bazunu. Five clearances, nine recoveries, and a pair of created chances.
What’s next?
Man United’s off to Betis on Thursday with a 4-1 first leg advantage in the Europa League Round of 16, then will host Fulham on Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Saints are right back at it Wednesday with a visit from Brentford before Tottenham comes to town on Sunday.
Casemiro red card video: Reckless foot sends Man Utd to 10 men
Manchester United vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Manchester United got a brilliant bounce back from Bruno Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist against Betis. Fernandes does not fancy coming out of the lineup and will like his chances of cutting open Southampton’s back line.
Saints’ Carlos Alcaraz showed the club exactly what it wants from its attackers with his goal against Leicester, but the minor injury he suffered celebrating was not ideal. Saints will hope he’s ready to go versus Man United, who will perhaps be struggling for energy after a snowy, cold beatdown of Betis.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock)
Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.
Newcastle vs Wolves updates, live score: 1-0 (Isak 26′)
9th minute: This has been all-Newcastle, but the Magpies have wasted a few chances including a ridiculous short corner routine in which Allan Saint-Maximin was designed to play it backward to Kieran Trippier but no one called it off despite the presence of a back within 5 yards of Trippier.
Now the Magpies have a free kick from inside the arc. Bruno Guimaraes was clever to win it and he’ll defer to Trippier. Nothing comes of it, but Newcastle maintains possession through the quarter-hour mark.
17th minute: Wolves sprung a break down the right through a brilliant deep ball from Ruben Neves, and that’s led to a bit of chaos in both halves. Ultimately, Newcastle backstop Nick Pope does well to keep a wayward Wolves shot in play so the Magpies can reset with the ball.
23rd minute: Wolves feel they should have a penalty as Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope takes a bad touch in the box and ends up in a mini-confrontation with Raul Jimenez. VAR checks. VAR sees nothing worth changing from the on-field call. There’s definite contact but was Raul Jimenez judged to have jumped into Pope? Either way, it’s not been a banner month with the ball for Pope, whose awful decision against Liverpool led to a blowout loss and his absence from the League Cup Final.
Should Wolves have been awarded a penalty for this Nick Pope incident?
26th minute: GOOOOOAAAL! The ball-sharing continues, to be polite, but Newcastle strikes first off a delightful bit of free kick service from Kieran Trippier as Alexander Isak pounds a header inside the far post. It’s not more than they deserve on the whole, but Wolves will still be point back at Pope and a possible penalty.
37th minute: It’s been all Newcastle since the goal as Isak is running the show and Newcastle is having a lot of fun on the left side. Joe Willock could’ve had it 2-0 and Allan Saint-Maximin goes on a mazy droibble in the box that leads to a super-overcooked Trippier corner. Still 1-0, Magpies.
39th minute: Out of nothing, Daniel Podence has a look at his sixth goal of the Premier League season but his cut inside to the middle can only find the near post.
44th minute: Yellow card for Podence as he chops down Jacob Murphy outside the 18. That’s going to be another dangerous free kick for Trippier.
Alexander Isak goal video: Swede’s sweet header makes it 1-0
Key storylines & star players
The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).
Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).
After being hammered 4-0 at Brighton last weekend, West Ham’s fans vented their anger as their talented squad sits just one point above the relegation zone with 13 games to go but they’ll have to acknowledge the proper responses on Thursday in the Europa League as well as Sunday vs the Villans.
West Ham sits 17th, out of the bottom three on goal differential.
Unai Emery has done a fine job to turn things around at Villa, but they needed to hang on for their point in London on Sunday. Villa exits the game in 11th with 35 points.
Let’s focus on the hosts here, because it seems fairly certain that Aston Villa have a good manager now and they will neither be going down to the Championship nor rising into Europe for next season.
West Ham has no business being near the bottom three, but here David Moyes’ men stand after another performance on the upside of their up-and-down campaign.
How did they not win this? Yes, Michail Antonio was out and the Irons needed a penalty to get their point, but the xG battle was very much in their favor.
Danny Ings was not at his best up top and Jarrod Bowen seemed to be focused on taking one touch too many nearly every time the ball came his way, but West Ham’s season failings really feel more about luck and bounces more than performances on the whole.
That will mean very little if the Irons manage to go down, but it still doesn’t feel like that’s a real danger, does it? Bueller?
West Ham vs Aston Villa player ratings: Stars of the Show
Ollie Watkins: Just outside the Premier League’s top 10 in goal contributions, the busy striker is a deserving Man of the Match.
Said Benrahma: An ever-present threat, he will be happy with his penalty but likely rue a near-post chance that went begging in the early stages of the match.
John McGinn: Busy as usual. He’s finally back at his best after a few wayward months, and Unai Emery has a good mind to help McGinn stay near the top of his game.
What’s next?
West Ham’s home Thursday, holding a 2-0 lead over AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League’s Round of 16. They’ll then wait through an international break for their next Premier League match, a huge April 2 visit from Southampton.
Villa welcomes Bournemouth to Villa Park at 11am ET Saturday.
Said Benrahma goal video: Algerian converts Paqueta-won penalty
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Hammers have won just three of their last 16 Premier League games and are struggling for consistency after recording back-to-back victories just once all season long. That was back at the start of October. Moyes has tried to many combinations of players in attack but nothing seems to be clicking. Declan Rice is doing his best to drive them on from midfield but defensive mistakes behind him are costing West Ham big time.
Villa look solid, dependable and are really dangerous on the counter attack. Emery has set them out to get the ball wide when they can and Ollie Watkins has been popping up in key areas centrally and has scored five goals in his last six games. Emiliano Martinez has been excellent in goal, while Tyrone Mings is also back to his best at the back. Losing Boubacar Kamara to injury is a blow as his form alongside Douglas Luiz is a big reason behind Villa’s upturn in results.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face), Vladimir Coufal (heel), Michail Antonio (calf)
Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 April
9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool