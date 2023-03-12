Manchester United vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, stream, video

Manchester United passed its first test following last week’s lopsided loss to Liverpool, and now the Red Devils welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).
The Red Devils turned a 7-0 loss to Liverpool into a 4-1 beatdown of Real Betis in Europa League play, and now will like their chances of heaping more relegation pressure on Southampton.
Manchester United got a brilliant bounce back from Bruno Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist against Betis. Fernandes does not fancy coming out of the lineup and will like his chances of cutting open Southampton’s back line.
Saints’ Carlos Alcaraz showed the club exactly what it wants from its attackers with his goal against Leicester, but the minor injury he suffered celebrating was not ideal. Saints will hope he’s ready to go versus Man United, who will perhaps be struggling for energy after a snowy, cold beatdown of Betis.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock)
SAVE! Great stop from Leno to deny Martinelli. That looked certain to be a third for Arsenal.
Nervous moment for Aaron Ramsdale as he inexplicably passes the ball straight to Andreas Pereira but the Fulham midfielder lobs over the bar. Big chance for Fulham. The Arsenal fans sing Ramsdale’s name.
CHANCE! Great flowing football from Arsenal after Tosin gave it away but Xhaka decides to take an extra touch and he gets it all wrong as Leno gratefully collects. Brilliant chance for Arsenal to go 3-0 up.
Bit of possession for Fulham now as Manor Solomon bends one wide of the far post. Very similar to his recent effort from that position which usually fly in. The home fans are getting a bit anxious. Arsenal happy to sit deeper and protect their 2-0 lead. Nice position to be in for the Gunners.
“You know you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league!” sing the Arsenal fans in the away end here at Craven Cottage.
GOALLL! 2-0 to Arsenal. Leandro Trossard with a lovely clipped cross to the back post and Martinelli heads home. Trossard and Martinelli have been sensational early on. Fulham can’t handle their movement.
William Saliba strides forward and smashes a shot over the bar from 35 yards out. That sums up the confidence in this Arsenal side right now.
GOALLL! Gabriel heads home as he climbs above Tosin and heads home a corner. Poor defensively from Fulham. Arsenal deservedly lead. Fulham 0-1 Arsenal.
NO GOAL! Gabriel Martinelli has a shot from the left which Bernd Leno saves but it bounces off Antonee Robinson and goes in. Arsenal think they are 1-0 up but VAR is used and Martinelli was just offside. The home fans celebrate the VAR decision arriving on the screen like it is a goal for Fulham. Early drama here.
Just like at the World Cup, Bukayo Saka and Antonee Robinson look set for a really good battle down the wing nearest to me here in the press box. Robinson had Saka’s number in Qatar…
Slow start here as Arsenal have been a little bit sloppy. Perhaps you can excuse them after their trip back from Lisbon on Thursday? The home fans are very happy with the start from Fulham.
KICK OFF! We are underway here at the Cottage and it is the Arsenal fans making all of the noise early on.
Lovely buzz around Craven Cottage as the atmosphere builds. The home fans are full of optimism and the away fans are also expecting a big win too.
Give this a watch before the game. Can Arsenal handle the pressure of Man City breathing down their necks?
Team news is here! Ben White and Granit Xhaka in for Arsenal. Fulham have made two changes with Tosin coming in for Diop and Bobby Decordova-Reid in for Willian as the Brazilian winger misses out totally.
Some intriguing team news early on here. Gabriel Jesus is here at the Cottage and that is a huge boost for Arsenal.
Welcome to west London! Beautiful early spring day here as Fulham host Premier League leaders Arsenal. Can the Gunners make it five wins in a row in the Premier League? Can Fulham cause a big shock?
Key storylines & star players
Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.
Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.
After being hammered 4-0 at Brighton last weekend, West Ham’s fans vented their anger as their talented squad sits just one point above the relegation zone with 13 games to go. David Moyes insists he isn’t panicking but he understands the frustration of the fans who saw this team finish in the top seven in each of the last two Premier League campaigns and reach the Europa League semifinals last season. They’re still in the Europa Conference League this season and maybe that is adding to their poor league form?
There are no such worries for Villa as Unai Emery has done a fine job to turn things around. They are defensively sound and although they may not be the best team to watch, they’re grinding out wins and have won two on the bounce against Everton and Crystal Palace without conceding. Villa’s aim for the final months of the season is to finish in the top 10 and maybe, just maybe, secure European qualification.
Said Benrahma goal video: Algerian converts Paqueta-won penalty
How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Hammers have won just three of their last 16 Premier League games and are struggling for consistency after recording back-to-back victories just once all season long. That was back at the start of October. Moyes has tried to many combinations of players in attack but nothing seems to be clicking. Declan Rice is doing his best to drive them on from midfield but defensive mistakes behind him are costing West Ham big time.
Villa look solid, dependable and are really dangerous on the counter attack. Emery has set them out to get the ball wide when they can and Ollie Watkins has been popping up in key areas centrally and has scored five goals in his last six games. Emiliano Martinez has been excellent in goal, while Tyrone Mings is also back to his best at the back. Losing Boubacar Kamara to injury is a blow as his form alongside Douglas Luiz is a big reason behind Villa’s upturn in results.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face), Vladimir Coufal (heel), Michail Antonio (calf)
The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first three games.
What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:
Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? TFC is still seeking win No. 1 for 2023, but good signs are there.
Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?
Fun!
Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.
Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC
LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City
Seattle Sounders vs LAFC — 4pm ET
Montreal vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET
Atlanta vs Portland Timbers — 7:30pm ET
New England vs Nashville — 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs Charlotte — 7:30pm ET
Toronto FC vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET
NYCFC vs DC United — 7:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Sporting KC — 8:30pm ET
Houston vs Austin — 8:30pm ET
St Louis City vs San Jose — 8:30pm ET
Chicago vs FC Cincinnati — 8:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United — 9:30pm ET
LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET
With Darwin Nunez the big name arrival in the summer to help limit the impact of Sadio Mane’s departure, Liverpool want to add another big name in midfield and they strengthened an already ridiculously strong attack in January by signing Cody Gakpo.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Liverpool transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
March 12 – Roberto Firmino linked with St. Louis City in MLS
Roberto Firmino could be heading to MLS and sign for new boys St. Louis City FC, according to Bleacher Report. The 31-year-old Brazil international is out of contract this summer and it has been announced he will leave Liverpool and won’t sign a new contract. The free agent will have plenty of offers from some huge clubs in Europe given his incredible impact at Anfield over the last eight years. Would a move to MLS be a good idea for Firmino? You have to think he would score plenty of goals and be a star man in STL and there is a strong connection with the new MLS side as their current sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel was with Firmino in Germany at Hoffenheim. The expansion side have had a great start to life in MLS and adding a player of Firmino’s quality would be a major coup and give them a huge boost but you would think a huge number of MLS sides would be interested in signing Firmino. (JPW)
March 11 – Reds joined by Big Six rivals in pursuit of Lille teenager Carlos Baleba
Carlos Baleba’s only been in Ligue 1 for just over a year, but he’s earned his way to the wishlist of Jurgen Klopp and several other Premier League suitors.
Lille resisted an AC Milan bid for 19-year-old Baleba in January, according to 90min.com, but the calvary is coming this summer.
Liverpool has been joined by Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, West Ham, and Leicester City in pursuit of Baleba, who will cost near the $35 million Lille got from Everton’s Amadou Onana last summer.
Baleba just turned 19 in January and already has 14 senior appearances. It seems like $30 million is the new $15 million when it comes to teenage talent, and that also seems like it’ll cross off a number of names from the above list.
Baleba as the 6 joining Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic as 8s — not to mention Fabio Carvalho — would give Klopp four midfielders under the age of 20. (NM)
March 3 – Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool when contract expires this summer
After eight years at Anfield, Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the current season. The 31-year-old Brazilian has thus far scored 107 goals in 353 appearances since arriving from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015. In his Liverpool career, Firmino has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League (twice a runner-up) and the FA Cup.
February 27 – Liverpool among teams chasing Rafael Leao; Salah could leave
Yes, one of the greatest players in Liverpool history could skip town this summer, with the report saying that Paris Saint-Germain could be a destination. The Ligue 1 set could see Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, or Kylian Mbappe leave Paris this summer or soon afterwards.
Liverpool has restocked its attacking cupboard with powerful (but snakebit so far) Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo joining Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota in the team.
Leao, 23, has eight goals and six assists across 23 matches in Serie A this season, and the left winger is one of the most sought-after players in the world.
Would you, if you were Jurgen Klopp? (NM)
February 25 – Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolo Barella as Bellingham partner
Reports out of Gazetta dello Sport and Express say that Liverpool’s midfield rejuvenation is well underway.
Jude Bellingham is on every big club’s want list but Liverpool is consistently being named as a favorite for the Borussia Dortmund and England star’s service.
Would he work better with Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella or Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch? We may find out on at least one count.
Barella, 26, came up through the ranks at Cagliari before moving to Inter in 2020. He’s an elite playmaker and ball progressor who seeks to find spaces up the pitch to receive it, too.
He has six goals and seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, and he’s up to 42 caps with Italy.
Gravenberch, 20, moved from Ajax in the summer and has made 22 appearances totaling 665 minutes as of post time, scoring a goal and an assist in cup play against Viktoria Koln.
Before making the move, Gravenberch was one of the most sought-after young players on the market. He’s not on the same level as Barella in ball movement but he’s very good at creating shots and is a harder tackler and defensive presence than Barella.
Liverpool is also named alongside Newcastle, Spurs, and West Ham as a club “monitoring” Mainz’s Anton Stach, via 90min.com. (NM)
February 24 – Jurgen Klopp acknowledges busy summer ahead
Liverpool’s forward ranks have been turned over and its injury list has been long, but the Reds’ have been bossed in the midfield for large portions of this season and things may not be better until the summer.
Jurgen Klopp’s admitted as such, and he’s known it a lot longer than Real Madrid’s 5-2 embarrassment of his Reds at Anfield: His mentality monsters might still be confident but the system’s not going to work without better players.
Then again, it’s difficult to read Klopp’s Friday comments and think he has more ways to fix things than he has reasons they aren’t working in the first place.
In other words, you can’t romanticize the relative efficiency of your club and also be mad about it, especially when a reputation is built on “Jurgen Klopp doesn’t miss on transfers” but also you’re missing on transfers.
“Of course, we are not that dumb. It’s not like, ‘Today is not good and now we have to change.’ This is clear, it was always clear. This team has a wonderful history. The way this club is led is by not splashing the money and having a look at if it works out or not. Our transfers always have to be on point. So that makes it really tricky where we cannot make four transfers before we know who will leave the club.
“Last year was not a season for a big change. We played until the last moment. If you want to change again, this club, we can’t just bring in new players and then realise later, ‘Oh, nobody wants to leave.’ It doesn’t work, it doesn’t work like that. That’s why it’s not possible to start it early because we had final after final after final. Played the season until the last minute, played the Champions League final. Then we had a short break, then we have a lot of injuries, and then the World Cup.
“All the problems we knew we would have, this came on top. And now we are in it and I know it’s too long. For me it’s too long because I have to always face you in the press conferences. Believe me, I don’t like to talk about it all the time. But I have to think it all the time. But that’s not as bad as talking about it to be honest, because I don’t have to read it the next day. That’s the situation, I cannot change it.
“Now the people are not happy. We try to fight through and make the best of this season, that’s the idea. And stay in the period as good as a person as you can. If I said, the better you behave in the moment like this, the better the times will be after it. The more useful the bad times are because they have to be useful otherwise they are completely useless.
“But based on the way this club is led. It’s obviously different to other clubs, that’s how it is. But it worked out so far and we have to see if it will work still or if we have to adapt. Let me say it like that. But that’s something for us in the offices, when we are not in the training pitch. And for us, from my conversations with the owners. But that’s it, nothing else. It’s just work.”
Got it? No? Exactly. Jurgen Klopp needs the summer transfer window to get here, that’s for sure. But to say that reaching finals stops them from planning for the future is either an uninspired excuse or an indictment on the brains of every one inside of Liverpool including Klopp himself. The wise money is on the weak excuse. He’s one of the most impressive man motivators, tacticians, and soccer minds of his generation. Certainly he can walk and chew gum at the same time.
It also has to be exhausting to a coach to be outperforming teams but not finishing chances while also making uncharacteristic (in previous seasons) gaffes at the other end. Liverpool is still third in expected goals but is hemorrhaging xGA. It certainly looks like Klopp bet on a handful of mainstays to hold off Father Time for one more season and Father Time was like, “Nah.” And being asked about transfers by journalists might be annoying, but it sure isn’t the worst job on Earth, is it? (NM)
Liverpool completed transfers – January 2023
Ins
Cody Gakpo – PSV Eindhoven ($40 million plus incentives)
Outs
None
Liverpool archived transfer news, January 2023
January 19 – Liverpool prepare summer move for Mason Mount
England midfielder Mason Mount reportedly wants a raise from Chelsea, who is loading up on young talent amidst its season struggles to stay in the top four mix.
Liverpool sees a good solution for the Blues: Sell Mount to the red part of Merseyside.
The Reds would love to bring Mount to Anfield and the player has only 18 months left on his current deal at Chelsea. One thing that hasn’t often been mentioned about owner Todd Boehly’s big spending is the need to satisfy those who are currently in blue.
Mount would bridge the gulf between old and young midfielders at Liverpool, but how much money would he cost given his status as an England national team player and moving to a direct rival (but also Chelsea’s desire to balance their books)?
January 17 – Ruben Neves continues to be linked with Liverpool
It wouldn’t be a transfer window if Ruben Neves wasn’t linked with a move away from Wolves, would it? The Portuguese midfielder is currently the skipper at Molineux and is leading their charge up the table after the appointment of Julen Lopetegui. Per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool want to sign Neves this month as his contract has just over a year left on it. That means Wolves would still get a very big transfer fee for him, but nowhere near the previous $120 million they were quoting clubs.
Given Liverpool’s struggles in central midfield this season, it is believed Jude Bellingham is their preferred long-term target. They probably needs Neves and Bellingham together to rejuvenate their midfield and push them back towards the top four, at the very least. Can we see this happening? It would be pretty crazy for Wolves to sell Neves this month as they battle against relegation. That said, if the offer is big enough then they could sell. (JPW)
January 16 – Jurgen Klopp perturbed with transfer questions
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the mouthpiece for the club, and the mouthpiece for the club would like to stop answering questions about transfers.
“It must be a language issue,” Klopp said. “It must be, that you ask these questions again and again and again,” he told reporters, via The Liverpool Echo. “I answered it already so often. We look outside as well. It’s not that we are stubborn and think, ‘That’s it. We’ll go with these boys until 2050.’ That’s not how we see it.”
Klopp said he forgave the reporters because he knows they are being asked by their bosses to ask about transfers.
“We are underperforming, definitely. I know that but I cannot sit here and blame everyone else. The players, it is my responsibility that they perform. It’s my first concern, my first job to do. … Yes, we have to strengthen. Oh yes, but is the right time to do it? I can’t see it because of the situation we are in.
“I think I know exactly how the situation is and that’s it pretty much. I can’t change the answer every week because the situation doesn’t change, even when we lose another game since the last press conference.”
Liverpool has brought in Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Fabio Carvalho on permanent deals while also loaning in Arthur Melo. Last season, they bought Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate.
January 16 – Liverpool linked with discount Ruben Neves deal
There are reports that Ruben Neves’ contract situation at Wolves could give Liverpool its latest Anfield discount.
Somehow, the Reds have been able to land players below market price rather often but this one is an easier explanation: Neves only has 18 months left on his deal and Wolves may want to cash in now.
Neves is a sensational midfielder but Wolves would potentially be risking their Premier League status, though perhaps they feel Julen Lopetegui’s system can thrive without Neves.
It’s a no-brainer for the Reds, even in Klopp’s money-complaint world (see update above this one). (NM)
December 29 – Liverpool linked with Moises Caicedo as Brighton sets big price
Brighton and Hove Albion’s strong and inexpensive midfield is the envy of much of the Premier League, but the latter adjective makes Roberto De Zerbi’s club vulnerable to big-money suitors.
That’s going to be a problem as clubs like Liverpool look to strengthen in the January transfer window, and a “liked” Instagram post by one Moises Caicedo is fueling the transfer rumor mill this Thursday.
Liverpool’s said to want the ever-energetic 21-year-old Ecuadorian to help rejuvenate an aging unit led by Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara.
Caicedo learning from Fabinho could be a match made in Anfield heaven for Jurgen Klopp, and the young, fierce midfielder could also take some lessons from Jordan Henderson.
The pay packet rise and Champions League opportunities would make the minute dip worth the sacrifice for Caicedo, and this one could cost $30-40 million less than Enzo Fernandez. (NM)
December 28 – Liverpool confirms Cody Gakpo transfer
It’s official: Cody Gakpo is part of the Anfield set.
Liverpool announced Gakpo’s arrival on Wednesday with an interview on its web site, and manager Jurgen Klopp issued glowing praise for the Dutch forward.
“There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team. So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better. Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”
There could hardly be a better time for this move whether you’re discussing in terms of the club or the player. Injuries to Luis Diaz and others have opened the door for a strong player to make an instant impact, and Gakpo certainly showed at the World Cup that he’s on his game.
Might this be the difference for the Reds as they charge onward in both the Premier League’s top four race and the UEFA Champions League?
An initial report from The Times said the talks were ‘advanced’ as they look to pip their rivals to sign the Dutch star who was excellent at the World Cup. The 23-year-old is expected to travel to Liverpool for a medical soon and according to The Athletic an initial fee of close to $45 million has been agreed with PSV Eindhoven for Gakpo.
Where would Gakpo slot in at Liverpool? With Liverpool already having Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack, this is going to be intriguing. Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz will be Liverpool’s front three for the next five years plus if all goes well, and that is a trio full of trickery, intensity, clinical finishing and directness. This is a surprising move by Liverpool but it slots in superbly with their recruitment model and Gakpo seems to be the kind of player who is ready to break out in a big way and score 20 plus goals a season in the Premier League. Just like they did with Luis Diaz, Liverpool have snuck in ahead of their rivals. (JPW)
December 22 – Huge offer to arrive for Argentine star Enzo Fernandez?
With Liverpool linked continuously with Jude Bellingham and the quartet of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara either in or approaching the twilight of their careers, it appears Liverpool’s main need is in central midfield.
That is where Enzo Fernandez comes in. The 21-year-old midfielder announced himself to the world at the World Cup as he scored and created goals, snapped into tackles and his driving runs all contributed to him being named the young player of the tournament. In many ways he and Bellingham are very similar players. According to the latest report from Record in Portugal, Benfica have rejected a $105 million bid from an unnamed club for Fernandez. His release clause is said to be around $126 million.
When you think about his qualities as a player, Fernandez would perfectly slot into this Liverpool side. They haven’t been shy about splashing the cash on players needed in key areas of the pitch in the past (Virgil van Dijk and Alisson prove that) and Fernandez slots into that category as Liverpool’s midfield needs strengthening and his signing would allow them to be pretty settled for the next four to five years. Yes, it’s a lot of money for Fernandez and they may pay a premium due to his displays at the World Cup. But he’s still cheaper than Bellingham. (JPW)
July 7 – Joe Gomez signs long-term contract extension
Joe Gomez might not be a first- (or second-) choice center back for Liverpool anymore, with Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip both out-appearing him last season, but the 25-year-old is keen to continue his seven-year stay an Anfield. Gomez signed a five-year contract through the summer of 2027. Gomez has since spoken to the club’s website:(AE)
“It’s obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid, and one I don’t take for granted.
“It is an unbelievable place to be. In my eyes, probably one of the best — if not the best — clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.
“Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.
“I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead. I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all.”
July 1 – Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal
So, updating the note below…
It’s a three-year deal for Salah, who will join holdovers Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino in addition to new signing Darwin Nunez in chasing down Manchester City.
June 25 – Liverpool open to selling Salah this summer
Liverpool are reportedly open to selling Mohamed Salah this summer as the Egyptian star has just one year left on his current contract. The Reds have been locked in talks with Salah for months about a new deal and per a report from the The Sun, Liverpool could sell Salah this summer for $74 million. Per the report, Real Madrid are the club Salah could move to as they look to bolster their attack after missing out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer.
Should Liverpool cash-in on Salah just like they did with Sadio Mane earlier this week? With one year left on his contract and no real movement on talks, the situation is pretty similar and Salah has won everything he can at Liverpool. With Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz arriving over the last six months at Anfield, it feels like Liverpool have already made the moves to replace Mane and Salah long-term. Now it’s all about whether they sell Salah this summer or risk him running down his contract and leaving for free next summer. The latter option would not be good for Liverpool from a business sense, especially as they’ve been very good in terms of net spend and bringing in like-for-like replacements over the last six years. (JPW)
June 22 – Sadio Mane unveiled by Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich is claiming Sadio Mane as a coup for its club and league after the Bundesliga champions unveiled the 30-year-old on Wednesday.
“In Sadio Mane a top international star is coming to FC Bayern, who has left his mark on world football. We’re proud to have brought him to Munich. Sadio made it clear from the first minute in our talks that he now only wanted to play for FC Bayern. Everyone knows his outstanding technical qualities as well as his incredible mentality. He will contribute a lot and help to lead our team, which has a great structure. The fact that he’s joining FC Bayern shows that our club and he have big aims. Sadio Mané fits perfectly with the football that FC Bayern play under Julian Nagelsmann.” (NM)
June 22 – Liverpool, Monaco agree transfer fee for Takumi Minamino
Takumi Minamino’s time at Anfield appears to be over after Liverpool and Monaco reportedly agreed a transfer fee for the 27-year-old Japan international. The fee is said to be just shy of $16 million, with an additional $3 million possible in add-ons. After signing Minamino for $9 million two and a half years ago, Liverpool are set to make a small profit in the deal (plus any loan fee they received from Southampton in 2021. (AE)
June 21 – Sadio Mane arrives in Munich ahead of move to Bayern
The Senegal star is inching closer to his move to Bayern Munich as he is in Bavaria for his medical. Mane, 30, will soon become a Bayern player after the clubs agreed a fee of over $43 million. Liverpool fans will be sad to see these scenes but Mane leaves a legend as he scored 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds and epitomized what they were all about under Jurgen Klopp. At Bayern he will be the main man (Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave) and it felt like he was keen to have a fresh challenge in his career after winning every trophy possible with Liverpool over the last six seasons. Mane’s incredible consistency, intensity and quality will be tough to replace and he will always be a hero at Anfield. (JPW)
Highly-regarded right back Calvin Ramsay, 18, has arrived from Aberdeen in a deal reportedly worth $8 million. Ramsay was wanted by plenty of Premier League clubs but Liverpool’s pull was too strong and given Jurgen Klopp’s record of nurturing young talent (Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones to name a few) this move makes a lot of sense.
“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team,” Ramsay said.
“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”
Ramsay has been sensational for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and is a Scotland U21 international already. He will have his work cut-out to replace TAA at right back but perhaps his arrival will allow the Alexander-Arnold to move further forward or even play in central midfield? (JPW)
Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴
We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.
Liverpool is awaiting a fresh bid from Bayern Munich for star winger Sadio Mane, as reports claim the Senegalese has agreed to terms with Germany’s serial champions.
Mane, 29, has been linked to Bayern for some time and Fabrizio Romano says that it’ll be a three-year contract for the forward.
Liverpool has signed Darwin Nunez this summer and added Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota last season to reinvigorate its attack. This asks more questions of Mohamed Salah, who is entering the final year of his deal at Anfield (NM).
June 14 – Darwin Nunez unveiled by Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited by the potential of his latest massive purchase, especially because possible nine-figure striker Darwin Nunez is already very, very good.
“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better,” Klopp said. “That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club.”
Read more about the League Cup and FA Cup winners’ latest big cash splash, here (NM).
June 12 – Liverpool set to sign Darwin Nunez for club-record $105 million
Darwin Nunez to Liverpool looks to be close to completion, as the Uruguayan ace is reportedly on his way to Anfield.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old Benfica star has agreed a six-year contact at Liverpool and the Premier League giants have also agreed a transfer fee with his current club. Per the report, Liverpool will pay Benfica a guaranteed $84 million and could pay up to another $21 million in add-ons. After being on international duty with Uruguay over the last few weeks, Nunez left Uruguay’s camp and has flown to Madrid, Spain and is set to travel to England to complete his medical and sign the contract on Monday.
Darwin Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and is a rising star in world soccer. His aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (at least for next season) up top. Liverpool don’t mess around once they identify a player they want to sign and Nunez ticks all of the boxes Jurgen Klopp wants from a striker. This deal make so much sense it’s almost too perfect of a fit. (JPW)
June 8 – Reds ready to break their transfer record for Darwin Nunez
Jurgen Klopp could bring Uruguayan center forward Darwin Nunez to Anfield as the Reds continue to spend as much as much as the next guy. The 22-year-old Nunez is going to cost significantly more than Manchester City paid for Erling Haaland, who had a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.
June 7 – Liverpool lose Aurelien Tchouameni race as Real Madrid seal $107-million deal
Liverpool were reportedly one of three clubs in the final running for Aurelien Tchouameni, but the 22-year-old Monaco midfielder is likely headed to Real Madrid after the reigning European champions got the best of the Reds once more. It’ll be $85 million upfront, with the remaining $22 million available through add-ons. (AE)
June 7 – Liverpool reject opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane
Bayern Munich reportedly offered $26 million (plus $5 million in add-ons) for Sadio Mane, but the Bundesliga giants were quickly turned away by Liverpool. Bayern will no doubt be back with another offer, though they hope to cap their costs at around $50 million. (AE)
May 31 – Darwin Nunez on Liverpool’s radar
According to a report from FootballTransfers, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, 22, is a target for the Reds this summer. After a superb season at Benfica the center forward is a wanted man as Manchester United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and several of Europe’s top clubs are chasing his signature. With Sadio Mane looking to be on his way out and question marks over the future of Mohamed Salah, Klopp may need to strengthen this attack this summer. After bringing in Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota over the last 12 months, Liverpool have strength in-depth but Nunez would give them something very different in attack with his hold-up play, runs in-behind and ability to run the channels from a central position. (JPW)