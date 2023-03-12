Casemiro red in entertaining Manchester United draw vs Southampton

By Mar 12, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Casemiro’s second red card of the Premier League season helped prod as engrossing a nil-nil as you’ll see as Manchester United drew Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Southampton took the 56-minute man advantage and pushed for a goal, leading to a more open game than anyone expected between a Saints team playing away to an 11-man Man Utd.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs SOUTHAMPTON FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

It’s four-straight points for Saints, who were still buzzing after a 1-0 win over old nemesis Leicester City and now hold 22 points. That’s still in the Premier League cellar but also three points back of 15th with two matches ahead in the next 8 days.

Manchester United’s flickering and improbable hopes of a Premier League title run look extinguished with the surprise draw at Old Trafford. The Red Devils’ 50 points are 16 back of leaders Arsenal, and Tottenham’s 48 points are right behind them.

Casemiro red card changes game; David De Gea reaction

The Brazilian’s reckless challenge saw him skid his foot off the top of the ball and directly into the leg of Carlos Alcaraz.

It’s a move that’s been used to inflict damage on a player without drawing judgment from the referee in the past, but there’s VAR now and once it went to a review it was hard to imagine Casemiro wouldn’t see his second red card of the season.

The immediate aftermath saw Manchester United in control and it seems fair to infer Saints didn’t do much work this week on what they’d do if they had the ball.

But halftime saw Saints regroup and the second half was a mad house of chances for the hosts and visitors. How this ended 0-0, we don’t know, but the keepers were both good and the goal posts did their job as well.

Speaking of goalkeepers, De Gea did not much like the red card for his teammate.

“I think Casemiro was unlucky,” De Gea said, via the BBC. “He tried to touch the ball and his foot came up high. I think the referees need to show more consistency. Sometimnes they show a red card and sometimes they don’t. … It’s going to be tough [to miss Casemiro]. He’s a big player. We will miss him for four games but we have a big suqad. We have players coming from the bench who do well. We will keep working hard.”

Manchester United vs Southampton player ratings: Stars of the Show

Gavin Bazunu and David De Gea: The keepers made four saves each and were both blessed by their goal posts, too; De Gea’s stunning close-range stop of Theo Walcott early was huge.

Jadon Sancho: Fired forward to provide plenty of danger, oozing class in open field when he could find it, but his nine recoveries showed a buy-in that some have doubted at times.

Kyle Walker-Peters: Struck the woodwork and also owned the right side of the pitch as Marcus Rashford struggled to make waves.

Armel Bella-Kotchap: Would’ve been a crime if VAR had awarded a penalty against the prone back for handball in general, but even moreso considering his immense day in front of Bazunu. Five clearances, nine recoveries, and a pair of created chances.

Manchester United player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Man United’s off to Betis on Thursday with a 4-1 first leg advantage in the Europa League Round of 16, then will host Fulham on Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Saints are right back at it Wednesday with a visit from Brentford before Tottenham comes to town on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag reaction: Inconsistent officiating a problem for Man United

Erik ten Hag did not like Casemiro’s red card, nor did he enjoy Armel Bella-Kotchup let off the hook for a prone handball in the Southampton box.

He held special scorn for the red card.

“Inconsistent,” Ten Hag said, via the Manchester Evening News. “The referee is coming in the start of the season with a policy, we are Premier League, it’s coming strong here, we want intensity. Casemiro is across European games, over 500 games he never had a red card. Now he has two. Think about that. He plays tough but he plays fair. And also in this, he’s playing fair, same as against Crystal Palace, so it’s very debatable.

“Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn’t bad and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player. Tough, but fair.”

Casemiro red card video: Reckless foot sends Man Utd to 10 men

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Manchester United got a brilliant bounce back from Bruno Fernandes, who had a goal and an assist against Betis. Fernandes does not fancy coming out of the lineup and will like his chances of cutting open Southampton’s back line.

Saints’ Carlos Alcaraz showed the club exactly what it wants from its attackers with his goal against Leicester, but the minor injury he suffered celebrating was not ideal. Saints will hope he’s ready to go versus Man United, who will perhaps be struggling for energy after a snowy, cold beatdown of Betis.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor)

Premier League relegation scrap: Fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 12, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as a remarkably-high nine teams sit within five points of 20th place on the 2022-23 Premier League table.

That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

As for now, Wolves and Saints are the form teams in the fight, while Leicester is on the league’s longest losing streak and Crystal Palace sure could use a win.

Will the Premier League’s current bottom three of Bournemouth, Leeds and Southampton still be there when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Premier League table (March 12, 2023)

Premier League standings

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Wolves: Leeds (H), Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Palace (H), Brighton (A), Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Crystal Palace: Brighton (A), Arsenal (A), Leicester (H), Leeds (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H)

Leicester City: Brentford (A), Palace (A), Villa (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (A), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Southampton (H), Newcastle (H), Fulham (A), Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Newcastle (H), Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Villa (A), Man Utd (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: Wolves (A), Arsenal (A), Forest (H), Palace (H), Liverpool (H), Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Chelsea (A), Spurs (H), Man Utd (A), Fulham (H), Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Brentford (H), Spurs (H), West Ham (A), Man City (H), Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (A), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Bournemouth: Villa (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (H), Leicester (A), Spurs (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves vs Leeds — 11am ET
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace vs Leicester — 10am ET
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves — 10am ET
Sunday, April 2: West Ham vs Southampton — 9am ET
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 8: Leicester vs AFC Bournemouth — 10am ET
Saturday, April 8: Leeds vs Crystal Palace — 12:30pm ET
Saturday, April 15: Southampton vs Crystal Palace — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace vs Everton — 10am ET
Saturday, April 22: Leicester vs Wolves — 10am ET
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves vs Crystal Palace — 2:30pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds vs Leicester — 2:45pm ET
Tuesday, April 25: Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth — 2:45pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace vs West Ham — 7:30am ET
Saturday, April 29: AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds — 10am ET
Monday, May 1: Leicester vs Everton — 3pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Nottingham Forest vs Southampton — Time TBD
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth — Time TBD
Saturday, May 20: West Ham vs Leeds — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — Time TBD
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — Time TBD

Premier League title odds (As of March 8, 2023)

(Our betting partner is BetMGM

Wolves: +800
Crystal Palace: +750
Leicester City: +600
West Ham: +500
Nottingham Forest: +170
Leeds: +155
Everton: -110
Southampton: -200
Bournemouth: -300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap

12. Wolves, 40 points
13. West Ham, 39 points
14. Palace, 39 points
15. Leicester, 37 points
16. Everton, 36 points
17. Nottingham Forest, 35 points
18. Leeds, 35 points
19. Southampton, 35 points
20. Bournemouth, 31 points

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 27

By Mar 12, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT
0 Comments

There have been plenty of weeks when the Premier League goes to script, big teams cruising past supposedly inferior competition and the table yawning at inactivity, but very few of those have come in the 2022-23 season.

There are a few consistent threads to this season’s stories that were also on display this weekend. Arsenal looked like the title favorite because it finished its chances while Manchester City dominated an opponent just as thoroughly but didn’t quite find fluidity in the final third (The two-time defending champs, however, still won).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

But Liverpool proved that it only climbs over humps in order to find new humps, barely showing up to play a Bournemouth side who was always going to fight.

And Chelsea showed signs that it really has passed a plateau, driven by a Kai Havertz who looked so poor a few weeks ago but has ridden the confidence of his boss back into the goals (Someone credit Graham Potter, please).

And Spurs are good again. Maybe Newcastle, too.

The bottom three? There are seven teams who could find their way there by Week 38.

So maybe a better question is what did we learn from the Premier League this weekend that will stick? Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 27

1. Martinelli, Trossard deliver Arsenal a timely extra level (Fulham 0-3 Arsenal): It was a joy to watch Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli rip Fulham apart in the first half. The duo ghosted between the left flank and central areas seamlessly and Fulham just couldn’t track them. Martin Odegaard pushed further forward to play as a second striker and was always free to combine when they won it back. Arsenal have had to be creative with their attacking options without Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah — the former is back fit and came on late in the game — and that has inadvertently given them an extra tactical layer at a pivotal point of the season. Jesus will, of course, start a large chunk of the final 11 games of the campaign but Arsenal now have a very different option to roll out whenever they want. That is going to be crucial in the final months of the season as they aim to win the title. (JPW)

2. Entitled Liverpool prove they aren’t truly back (AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool): The worst thing about this defeat was that there was a sense of entitlement about this Liverpool display. That will frighten Jurgen Klopp. The German coach said before the game his side always respect the opponent, but it sure didn’t look like that was the case at Bournemouth. The players expected to score, expected to win late on, and weren’t really up for the early kick off in the drizzle on England’s South Coast. They didn’t do much to turn things around and there were a lot of hands on hips. Whether they finish in the top four or not this season, a huge rebuild has to take place this summer with at least five or six key new signings. All season long it has been one step forward and one step back and that has left them hoping for a top four finish rather than grabbing it with both hands. It is there for the taking. (JPW)

3. Havertz gives Chelsea another teasing glimpse of maybe (Leicester 1-3 Chelsea): In truth, 1-1 would have been a fair halftime score, but the Leicester backline fell asleep in the final few seconds and Kai Havertz timed his run to perfection just as Enzo Fernandez chipped the ball into the penalty area. Havertz took the chance so casually that he appeared to think he was well offside, offering little to no celebration, but the Blues were 2-1 ahead after surviving a dominant period of play by Leicester. That’s a goal against old rivals Dortmund and another versus Leicester City; Havertz may now buck his early season production and get his first 10-plus goal domestic season in a Chelsea shirt. He scored 17 and 12 in his two seasons as Bater Leverkusen. (AE, NM)

4. Consistent Kane continues to carry Spurs on his shoulders (Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest): Saturday marked the sixth time in Harry Kane’s career that he has scored 20 Premier League goals in a season. In the three seasons he failed to reach 20 goals, he “only” hit 17, 18 and 17 (Injuries played a part in two of those, too). That makes exactly 200 PL goals across the last nine seasons, for an average of 22.2 per season. That’s just incredible consistency and production from a player who, sadly, might go his whole career without winning a trophy, no matter how long he plays. (AE)

5. Casemiro’s red card changes game as Saints take Man Utd to limit (Man Utd 0-0 Southampton): The Brazilian’s reckless challenge saw him skid his foot off the top of the ball and directly into the leg of Carlos Alcaraz. It’s a move that’s been used to inflict damage on a player without drawing judgment from the referee in the past, but there’s VAR now and once it went to a review it was hard to imagine Casemiro wouldn’t see his second red card of the season. The immediate aftermath saw Manchester United in control and it seems fair to infer Saints didn’t do much work this week on what they’d do if they had the ball. But halftime discussions changed that for Ruben Selles’ Saints; They regrouped and the second half was a mad house of chances for the hosts and visitors. How this ended 0-0, we don’t know, but the keepers were both good and the goal posts did their job as well. Now four games without Casemiro really threatens Erik ten Hag’s season goals, but the manager isn’t blaming the player for what he believes was an unfair red card. (NM)

6. Palace’s nearly men now, fittingly, nearly in relegation scrap (Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City): Patrick Vieira may have finished his playing days with Manchester City and he may be closer to a Pep Guardiola acolyte when it comes to the celebration of football, but he’s an Arsenal man through and through and set up his men to try and take two points off the Gunners’ title rivals. He nearly did it, thanks to performances like the star show from Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga; But all it takes is one lapse and Palace, make no mistake about it, l-a-p-s-e-d to send Erling Haaland to the penalty spot. Palace fans may have nearly beaten Liverpool two weeks ago at home and they may’ve come close to a point here to Man City, but their manager and his players are not giving the home fans anything fun at Selhurst Park. Palace has one goal in its last four Premier League home matches and that came from James Tompkins in an M23 derby. The Eagles are now away to the Seagulls at midweek before next Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, where Lokonga won’t be allowed to play. Fail to score in either of those, and Vieira’s future will be very much in question as will the Eagles’ Premier League status for the 2022-23 season. (NM)

7. Sean Dyche’s Toffees have found their formula for survival (Everton 1-0 Brentford): Three 1-0 home wins against Arsenal, Leeds, and now Brentford since Sean Dyche arrived as boss have shown that Everton has a formula to make sure they stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Playing without a recognized striker, Sean Dyche has set them up to have midfield runners causing havoc and that is exactly what they did for Dwight McNeil’s goal. Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucourem and Alex Iwobi were relentless in the first half and worked so hard in the second half to close down space in front of a solid back four. Everton have shown they can dig in, be organized, and withstand pressure. They’ll need to do that plenty of times in their final 11 games of the season but it now looks like they have finally found some stability and, most importantly, belief. (JPW)

8. Super sub Miguel Almiron cleans up waste for sloppy Magpies (Newcastle 2-1 Wolves): It’s not really up for debate as to whether the Magpies weren’t the better team, but Wolves did enough to earn a point in the face of Newcastle’s wastefulness. That’s to say this wouldn’t have been a smash-and-grab for Julen Lopetegui’s men had Miguel Almiron not arrived on the scene. Nick Pope was not sanctioned by VAR for a coming-together with Raul Jimenez in the box shortly before the Magpies took their first lead, and Wolves will have felt the turnabout was fair play when Hwang put them level. Enter Newcastle’s leading scorer, left out of the XI after some substandard performances. Miguel Almiron may not be a double-digit scorer every year, but he’s the reason the Magpies are still in the top four discussion. The Paraguayan winger came off the bench and didn’t just score the winner, he enlivened the entire game. On another day, his slippery eel move off a late short corner has this one 3-1 in stoppage time. If the Magpies make it to the top four or settle into the Europa League or Europa Conference League, there will be a number of “Miggy Moments” that got them there: The lone goal in an October 1-0 over Everton, the match-winning tally in a 20-1 over Tottenham four days later, the lone assist in a Nov. 12 win over Chelsea, and now the match-winner vs Wolves. (NM)

9. Roberto De Zerbi furious with Seagulls end product (Leeds 2-2 Brighton): Brighton was the team that kept the ball and manufactured the real dangerous chances, but all that and two outlier concessions will leave you leading the muddled 7-10 pack rather than in the thick of the fight for fifth… or even fourth! It’s probably difficult for Brighton supporters who’ve watched their team rise into a true top-half team while navigating the exit of the manager who got there — What a hire De Zerbi’s been! — but the truth is probably that Evan Ferguson’s still just a kid and Danny Welbeck is past his very best days as a finisher. If you could somehow fast-forward Ferguson four years while spinning back Welbeck’s odometer the same distance, this Brighton’s probably good enough to compete for the top four in a very real way. Will that opportunity still be here next season? Better put: Will Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister still be there next season? (NM)

10. What should we really think of West Ham? (West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa): West Ham has no business being near the bottom three, but there David Moyes’ men stand after another performance on the upside of their up-and-down campaign. How did they not beat Villa given this performance? Yes, Michail Antonio was out and the Irons needed a penalty to get their point, but the xG battle was very much in their favor. Danny Ings was not at his best up top and Jarrod Bowen seemed to be focused on taking one touch too many nearly every time the ball came his way, but West Ham’s season failings really feel more about luck and bounces more than performances on the whole. That will mean very little if the Irons manage to go down, but it still doesn’t feel like that’s a real danger, does it? Bueller? (NM)

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By Mar 12, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season and there are some huge games coming up between now and the final day on May 28.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Can Arsenal win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola? Or will Manchester United come from nowhere to stun everyone and secure their first title in a decade?

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Remaining fixtures for title contenders

Arsenal (66 points through 27 games): Crystal Palace (H), Leeds (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (A), Southampton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)

Manchester City (61 points through 27 games): Liverpool (H), Southampton (A), Leicester City (H), Brighton (A), Arsenal (H), Fulham (A), Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), West Ham (H), Brentford (A)

Manchester United (50 points through 26 games): Newcastle (A), Everton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Chelsea (H), Tottenham (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool – 7:30am ET
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United – 11:30am ET
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal – 3pm ET
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United – 3:15pm ET
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea – 12:30pm ET
Saturday, May 6: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 10am ET
Saturday, May 20: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 10am ET

Current form (As of March 12, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWDW
Manchester United’s last 5 results: DLWWD

Current Premier League table

Premier League standings

Head to NBC Sports’s soccer standings home page

Key injuries

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date)

Manchester City: None

Manchester United: Donny van de Beek (knee – out for season), Christian Eriksen (ankle – out until late April), Anthony Martial (hip injury)

Premier League title odds (As of March 11, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

Arsenal: -110
Manchester City: -110
Manchester United: +3300
Liverpool: +50000
Tottenham: +50000
Newcastle United: +50000

Prediction for Premier League title race

1. Manchester City – 87 points (Win the title on goal difference)
2. Arsenal – 87 points
3. Manchester United – 78 points

Premier League top-four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By Mar 12, 2023, 3:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Tottenham currently find themselves in pole position, but inconsistent performances and questions over Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager have allowed Liverpool back into the race after recovering from their horrendous start to the season.

Newcastle looked like breaking into the top-four during the first half of the season, but the Magpies have begun to slide down the table, with Brighton made a dark-horse push for a first-ever appearance in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Tottenham: Southampton (A), Everton (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Manchester United (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Fulham (H), Manchester City (A), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Brighton (H – to be rescheduled), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester United (H), West Ham (A), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (A), Tottenham (H), Everton (A), Southampton (H), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Brighton: Newcastle (A – to be reschedule), Crystal Palace (H), Manchester United (H), Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A), Tottenham (A), Chelsea (A), Manchester City (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)

Current form (As of March 7, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: WWLWW
Liverpool’s last 5 results: LWWDW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WDDDL
Brighton’s last 5 results: DDWDL

Key injuries

Tottenham: OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee – out until mid/late March), Yves Bissouma (broken foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Liverpool: OUT: Luis Diaz (knee – out until after international break), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (knock), Arthur Melo (thigh)

Newcastle: OUT: Joelinton (suspension – two games remaining), Emil Krafth (torn ACL – out for season), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (head)

Brighton: OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Levi Colwill (undisclosed)

Premier League top-four odds (As of March 7, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

Manchester United: -650
Liverpool: -125
Tottenham: +200
Newcastle: +240
Brighton: +550

Prediction for Premier League top-four

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS