Newcastle United seeks a win that can save its shrinking Premier League top four hopes when it hosts Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Funny how a 17-match unbeaten run can turn into a five match winless run via a couple of losses, as Newcastle’s 2-0 setbacks to Liverpool and Man City have joined three draws to have Eddie Howe scratching his head.

The Magpies have slipped into sixth place on the Premier League table but they’re just a point back of Liverpool and four behind Spurs, holding matches-in-hand on both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Wolves.

Newcastle vs Wolves updates, live score: 1-0 (Isak 26′)

9th minute: This has been all-Newcastle, but the Magpies have wasted a few chances including a ridiculous short corner routine in which Allan Saint-Maximin was designed to play it backward to Kieran Trippier but no one called it off despite the presence of a back within 5 yards of Trippier.

Now the Magpies have a free kick from inside the arc. Bruno Guimaraes was clever to win it and he’ll defer to Trippier. Nothing comes of it, but Newcastle maintains possession through the quarter-hour mark.

17th minute: Wolves sprung a break down the right through a brilliant deep ball from Ruben Neves, and that’s led to a bit of chaos in both halves. Ultimately, Newcastle backstop Nick Pope does well to keep a wayward Wolves shot in play so the Magpies can reset with the ball.

23rd minute: Wolves feel they should have a penalty as Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope takes a bad touch in the box and ends up in a mini-confrontation with Raul Jimenez. VAR checks. VAR sees nothing worth changing from the on-field call. There’s definite contact but was Raul Jimenez ajudged to have moved towards Pope and not the ball?

Either way, it’s not been a banner month with the ball for Pope, whose awful decision against Liverpool led to a blowout loss and his absence from the League Cup Final.

Should Wolves have been awarded a penalty for this Nick Pope incident? 📺: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #NEWWOL pic.twitter.com/vdnMicoHuz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 12, 2023

26th minute: GOOOOOAAAL! The ball-sharing continues, to be polite, but Newcastle strikes first off a delightful bit of free kick service from Kieran Trippier as Alexander Isak pounds a header inside the far post. It’s not more than they deserve on the whole, but Wolves will still be point back at Pope and a possible penalty.

37th minute: It’s been all Newcastle since the goal as Isak is running the show and Newcastle is having a lot of fun on the left side. Joe Willock could’ve had it 2-0 and Allan Saint-Maximin goes on a mazy dribble in the box that leads to a super-overcooked Trippier corner. Still 1-0, Magpies.

39th minute: Penalty to Newcastle? Handball on Mario Lemina but it’s dicey at best and VAR does not intervene. Then, out of nothing, Daniel Podence has a look at his sixth goal of the Premier League season but his cut inside to the middle can only find the near post.

44th minute: Yellow card for Podence as he chops down Jacob Murphy outside the 18. That’s going to be another dangerous free kick for Trippier.

HALFTIME: Newcastle’s up a goal and has taken 13 of the game’s 15 shots, but Wolves will be left to wonder what could’ve been if Pope was sent off. Adding injury to insult, Ruben Neves has spent much of halftime getting care after a chest to shoulder collision with Sean Longstaff. Lots of work for Julen Lopetegui.

Alexander Isak goal video: Swede’s sweet header makes it 1-0

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are on a 315-minute goalless stretch across all competitions. Newcastle fans may know the club is ahead of schedule and forgive the zeroes against Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe should be under pressure to get his attackers performing (especially against non-powerful foes).

Wolves have scored just twice in four games, with Pablo Sarabia striking in a draw with Fulham and Adama Traore taking down Spurs 1-0. Wolves have been led this season by midfielder Ruben Neves, goalkeeper Jose Sa, and center back Max Kilman, the only three players to start more than 20 PL matches for the side.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Joelinton (suspension – yellow card accumulation), Ryan Fraser (other), Emil Krafth (knee).

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (hip)

