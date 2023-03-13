Brighton vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Brighton’s Amex Stadium is geared up for M23 derby day, as Crystal Palace hopes their biggest rivalry is the tonic for their 10-match Premier League winless run (Watch live, 3:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
Palace has won just once since Week 15 (Nov. 12) but has only seen its table ranking drop from 10th to 12th. But their 27 points are right points off 11th and just three points above the bottom three.
Brighton’s played the fewest matches in the Premier League with 24 and sits seventh on the table. Those matches-in-hand mean Roberto De Zerbi’s men are either on the fringes of the top-four fight (!!) or just in a meaningless 11th.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace.
Brighton has claimed four of its last six points, but will not believe it’s not six as the Seagulls wasted chance after chance in a 2-2 draw with fortunate Leeds. Will it be 32-year-old Jason Steele in goal again, or will Robert Sanchez return to the Starting XI after a surprise trip to the bench?
Palace hasn’t registered a shot on target in over five hours of Premier League play, having been shut out by Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. Wilfried Zaha has been back for the last 180 of those minutes, and he’s most certainly due to get cooking soon.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Webster (thigh), Billy Gilmour (muscular). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh).
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), Nathan Ferguson (fitness). OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf).
There have been plenty of weeks when the Premier League goes to script, big teams cruising past supposedly inferior competition and the table yawning at inactivity, but very few of those have come in the 2022-23 season.
There are a few consistent threads to this season’s stories that were also on display this weekend. Arsenal looked like the title favorite because it finished its chances while Manchester City dominated an opponent just as thoroughly but didn’t quite find fluidity in the final third (The two-time defending champs, however, still won).
But Liverpool proved that it only climbs over humps in order to find new humps, barely showing up to play a Bournemouth side who was always going to fight.
And Chelsea showed signs that it really has passed a plateau, driven by a Kai Havertz who looked so poor a few weeks ago but has ridden the confidence of his boss back into the goals (Someone credit Graham Potter, please).
And Spurs are good again. Maybe Newcastle, too.
The bottom three? There are seven teams who could find their way there by Week 38.
So maybe a better question is what did we learn from the Premier League this weekend that will stick? Here's where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 27
1. Martinelli, Trossard deliver Arsenal a timely extra level (Fulham 0-3 Arsenal): It was a joy to watch Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli rip Fulham apart in the first half. The duo ghosted between the left flank and central areas seamlessly and Fulham just couldn’t track them. Martin Odegaard pushed further forward to play as a second striker and was always free to combine when they won it back. Arsenal have had to be creative with their attacking options without Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah — the former is back fit and came on late in the game — and that has inadvertently given them an extra tactical layer at a pivotal point of the season. Jesus will, of course, start a large chunk of the final 11 games of the campaign but Arsenal now have a very different option to roll out whenever they want. That is going to be crucial in the final months of the season as they aim to win the title. (JPW)
2. Entitled Liverpool prove they aren’t truly back (AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool): The worst thing about this defeat was that there was a sense of entitlement about this Liverpool display. That will frighten Jurgen Klopp. The German coach said before the game his side always respect the opponent, but it sure didn’t look like that was the case at Bournemouth. The players expected to score, expected to win late on, and weren’t really up for the early kick off in the drizzle on England’s South Coast. They didn’t do much to turn things around and there were a lot of hands on hips. Whether they finish in the top four or not this season, a huge rebuild has to take place this summer with at least five or six key new signings. All season long it has been one step forward and one step back and that has left them hoping for a top four finish rather than grabbing it with both hands. It is there for the taking. (JPW)
3. Havertz gives Chelsea another teasing glimpse of maybe (Leicester 1-3 Chelsea): In truth, 1-1 would have been a fair halftime score, but the Leicester backline fell asleep in the final few seconds and Kai Havertz timed his run to perfection just as Enzo Fernandez chipped the ball into the penalty area. Havertz took the chance so casually that he appeared to think he was well offside, offering little to no celebration, but the Blues were 2-1 ahead after surviving a dominant period of play by Leicester. That’s a goal against old rivals Dortmund and another versus Leicester City; Havertz may now buck his early season production and get his first 10-plus goal domestic season in a Chelsea shirt. He scored 17 and 12 in his two seasons as Bater Leverkusen. (AE, NM)
4. Consistent Kane continues to carry Spurs on his shoulders (Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest): Saturday marked the sixth time in Harry Kane’s career that he has scored 20 Premier League goals in a season. In the three seasons he failed to reach 20 goals, he “only” hit 17, 18 and 17 (Injuries played a part in two of those, too). That makes exactly 200 PL goals across the last nine seasons, for an average of 22.2 per season. That’s just incredible consistency and production from a player who, sadly, might go his whole career without winning a trophy, no matter how long he plays. (AE)
5. Casemiro’s red card changes game as Saints take Man Utd to limit (Man Utd 0-0 Southampton): The Brazilian’s reckless challenge saw him skid his foot off the top of the ball and directly into the leg of Carlos Alcaraz. It’s a move that’s been used to inflict damage on a player without drawing judgment from the referee in the past, but there’s VAR now and once it went to a review it was hard to imagine Casemiro wouldn’t see his second red card of the season. The immediate aftermath saw Manchester United in control and it seems fair to infer Saints didn’t do much work this week on what they’d do if they had the ball. But halftime discussions changed that for Ruben Selles’ Saints; They regrouped and the second half was a mad house of chances for the hosts and visitors. How this ended 0-0, we don’t know, but the keepers were both good and the goal posts did their job as well. Now four games without Casemiro really threatens Erik ten Hag’s season goals, but the manager isn’t blaming the player for what he believes was an unfair red card. (NM)
6. Palace’s nearly men now, fittingly, nearly in relegation scrap (Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City): Patrick Vieira may have finished his playing days with Manchester City and he may be closer to a Pep Guardiola acolyte when it comes to the celebration of football, but he’s an Arsenal man through and through and set up his men to try and take two points off the Gunners’ title rivals. He nearly did it, thanks to performances like the star show from Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga; But all it takes is one lapse and Palace, make no mistake about it, l-a-p-s-e-d to send Erling Haaland to the penalty spot. Palace fans may have nearly beaten Liverpool two weeks ago at home and they may’ve come close to a point here to Man City, but their manager and his players are not giving the home fans anything fun at Selhurst Park. Palace has one goal in its last four Premier League home matches and that came from James Tompkins in an M23 derby. The Eagles are now away to the Seagulls at midweek before next Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, where Lokonga won’t be allowed to play. Fail to score in either of those, and Vieira’s future will be very much in question as will the Eagles’ Premier League status for the 2022-23 season. (NM)
7. Sean Dyche’s Toffees have found their formula for survival (Everton 1-0 Brentford): Three 1-0 home wins against Arsenal, Leeds, and now Brentford since Sean Dyche arrived as boss have shown that Everton has a formula to make sure they stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Playing without a recognized striker, Dyche has set them up to have midfield runners causing havoc and that is exactly what they did for Dwight McNeil’s goal. Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi were relentless in the first half and worked so hard in the second half to close down space in front of a solid back four. Everton have shown they can dig in, be organized and withstand pressure. They’ll need to do that plenty of times in their final 11 games of the season but it now looks like they have finally found some stability and, most importantly, belief. (JPW)
8. Super sub Miguel Almiron cleans up waste for sloppy Magpies (Newcastle 2-1 Wolves): It’s not really up for debate as to whether the Magpies weren’t the better team, but Wolves did enough to earn a point in the face of Newcastle’s wastefulness. That’s to say this wouldn’t have been a smash-and-grab for Julen Lopetegui’s men had Miguel Almiron not arrived on the scene. Nick Pope was not sanctioned by VAR for a coming-together with Raul Jimenez in the box shortly before the Magpies took their first lead, and Wolves will have felt the turnabout was fair play when Hwang put them level. Enter Newcastle’s leading scorer, left out of the XI after some substandard performances. Miguel Almiron may not be a double-digit scorer every year, but he’s the reason the Magpies are still in the top four discussion. The Paraguayan winger came off the bench and didn’t just score the winner, he enlivened the entire game. On another day, his slippery eel move off a late short corner has this one 3-1 in stoppage time. If the Magpies make it to the top four or settle into the Europa League or Europa Conference League, there will be a number of “Miggy Moments” that got them there: The lone goal in an October 1-0 over Everton, the match-winning tally in a 20-1 over Tottenham four days later, the lone assist in a Nov. 12 win over Chelsea, and now the match-winner vs Wolves. (NM)
9. Roberto De Zerbi furious with Seagulls end product (Leeds 2-2 Brighton): Brighton was the team that kept the ball and manufactured the real dangerous chances, but all that and two outlier concessions will leave you leading the muddled 7-10 pack rather than in the thick of the fight for fifth… or even fourth! It’s probably difficult for Brighton supporters who’ve watched their team rise into a true top-half team while navigating the exit of the manager who got there — What a hire De Zerbi’s been! — but the truth is probably that Evan Ferguson’s still just a kid and Danny Welbeck is past his very best days as a finisher. If you could somehow fast-forward Ferguson four years while spinning back Welbeck’s odometer the same distance, this Brighton’s probably good enough to compete for the top four in a very real way. Will that opportunity still be here next season? Better put: Will Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister still be there next season? (NM)
10. What should we really think of West Ham? (West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa): West Ham has no business being near the bottom three, but there David Moyes’ men stand after another performance on the upside of their up-and-down campaign. How did they not beat Villa given this performance? Yes, Michail Antonio was out and the Irons needed a penalty to get their point, but the xG battle was very much in their favor. Danny Ings was not at his best up top and Jarrod Bowen seemed to be focused on taking one touch too many nearly every time the ball came his way, but West Ham’s season failings really feel more about luck and bounces more than performances on the whole. That will mean very little if the Irons manage to go down, but it still doesn’t feel like that’s a real danger, does it? Bueller? (NM)
Who's looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leeds, and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 28 goals have him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
The Norwegian star piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s within five goals of equalling Kevin Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland was not beaten up by the World Cup, as Norway was not in the tournament). And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is rather realistic.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 23 of Man City’s 24 games, scoring 26 goals.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
“We’re going to win the league!” sang the Arsenal fans at various stages of the game and on this showing, they looked like a title-winning side.
Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as Fulham couldn’t handle Arsenal’s slick movement and Mikel Arteta’s side should have won by many more.
Marco Silva’s side improved in the second half but Arsenal eased to a fifth-straight Premier League win as they now have 66 points and are five clear of Manchester City. Fulham have now lost two straight games and remain on 39 points.
Mikel Arteta praises attacking unit as Gunners maintain lead
Stars of the show; Fulham vs Arsenal player ratings
Leandro Trossard: A hat trick of assists in the first half and oozed class whenever he got on the ball. What a January signing.
Martin Odegaard: Got his goal and popped up in dangerous areas all game long.
Gabriel Martinelli: Could have had a hat trick in the first half and his clever runs could not be tracked.
What's next?
Fulham head to Manchester United on Sunday, March 19 for an FA Cup quarterfinal. Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League last 16 second leg on Thursday, then host Crystal Palace on Sunday, Mar. 19.
How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal live! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Craven Cottage
HALF TIME – Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: About as dominant a first half as Arsenal have had all season long. Totally in control, 3-0 up and cruising. It could have been five or six. Arsenal’s fans chant Mikel Arteta’s name from the away end. Fulham have missed Joao Palhinha badly in midfield and just don’t look at it.
GOALLL! Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – Right on half time Martin Odegaard fires home after another fine Arsenal counter. Brilliant play by Martinelli and Leandro Trossard again. Arsenal have been excellent on these transitions.
SAVE! Great stop from Leno to deny Martinelli. That looked certain to be a third for Arsenal.
Nervous moment for Aaron Ramsdale as he inexplicably passes the ball straight to Andreas Pereira but the Fulham midfielder lobs over the bar. Big chance for Fulham. The Arsenal fans sing Ramsdale’s name.
CHANCE! Great flowing football from Arsenal after Tosin gave it away but Xhaka decides to take an extra touch and he gets it all wrong as Leno gratefully collects. Brilliant chance for Arsenal to go 3-0 up.
Bit of possession for Fulham now as Manor Solomon bends one wide of the far post. Very similar to his recent effort from that position which usually fly in. The home fans are getting a bit anxious. Arsenal happy to sit deeper and protect their 2-0 lead. Nice position to be in for the Gunners.
“You know you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league!” sing the Arsenal fans in the away end here at Craven Cottage.
GOALLL! 2-0 to Arsenal. Leandro Trossard with a lovely clipped cross to the back post and Martinelli heads home. Trossard and Martinelli have been sensational early on. Fulham can’t handle their movement.
William Saliba strides forward and smashes a shot over the bar from 35 yards out. That sums up the confidence in this Arsenal side right now.
GOALLL! Gabriel heads home as he climbs above Tosin and heads home a corner. Poor defensively from Fulham. Arsenal deservedly lead. Fulham 0-1 Arsenal.
NO GOAL! Gabriel Martinelli has a shot from the left which Bernd Leno saves but it bounces off Antonee Robinson and goes in. Arsenal think they are 1-0 up but VAR is used and Martinelli was just offside. The home fans celebrate the VAR decision arriving on the screen like it is a goal for Fulham. Early drama here.
Just like at the World Cup, Bukayo Saka and Antonee Robinson look set for a really good battle down the wing nearest to me here in the press box. Robinson had Saka’s number in Qatar…
Slow start here as Arsenal have been a little bit sloppy. Perhaps you can excuse them after their trip back from Lisbon on Thursday? The home fans are very happy with the start from Fulham.
KICK OFF! We are underway here at the Cottage and it is the Arsenal fans making all of the noise early on.
Lovely buzz around Craven Cottage as the atmosphere builds. The home fans are full of optimism and the away fans are also expecting a big win too.
Give this a watch before the game. Can Arsenal handle the pressure of Man City breathing down their necks?
Team news is here! Ben White and Granit Xhaka in for Arsenal. Fulham have made two changes with Tosin coming in for Diop and Bobby Decordova-Reid in for Willian as the Brazilian winger misses out totally.
Some intriguing team news early on here. Gabriel Jesus is here at the Cottage and that is a huge boost for Arsenal.
Welcome to west London! Beautiful early spring day here as Fulham host Premier League leaders Arsenal. Can the Gunners make it five wins in a row in the Premier League? Can Fulham cause a big shock?
Key storylines & star players
Fulham’s still alive in the FA Cup and has that route into Europe as well. Israeli striker Manor Solomon has been a big part of the Cottagers’ recent scoring, as adapting to the Premier League has not proven a problem for a man with plenty of European experience through Shakhtar Donetsk. Palhinha misses out through suspension and Fulham will have its work cut out for itself in the heart of the pitch.
Arsenal is getting performances all over the pitch, but the consistent showman has been Bukayo Saka, as Mikel Arteta has not been afraid to start the young Englishman time and time again.