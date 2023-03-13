West Ham, Aston Villa trade blows as Irons collect valuable point

By and Mar 13, 2023, 7:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham and Aston Villa combined for nearly 30 shots but the hosts will feel aggrieved not to have found a winner in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins put Villa in front with an industrious and clever header of an Alex Moreno cross, but Said Benrahma made the most of a silly Leon Bailey foul to set the game level from the penalty spot.

WATCH WEST HAM v ASTON VILLA FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

After being hammered 4-0 at Brighton last weekend, West Ham’s fans vented their anger as their talented squad sits just one point above the relegation zone with 13 games to go but they’ll have to acknowledge the proper responses on Thursday in the Europa League as well as Sunday vs the Villans.

West Ham sits 17th, out of the bottom three on goal differential.

Unai Emery has done a fine job to turn things around at Villa, but they needed to hang on for their point in London on Sunday. Villa exits the game in 11th with 35 points.

What can we make of West Ham?!

Let’s focus on the hosts here, because it seems fairly certain that Aston Villa have a good manager now and they will neither be going down to the Championship nor rising into Europe for next season.

West Ham has no business being near the bottom three, but here David Moyes’ men stand after another performance on the upside of their up-and-down campaign.

How did they not win this? Yes, Michail Antonio was out and the Irons needed a penalty to get their point, but the xG battle was very much in their favor.

Danny Ings was not at his best up top and Jarrod Bowen seemed to be focused on taking one touch too many nearly every time the ball came his way, but West Ham’s season failings really feel more about luck and bounces more than performances on the whole.

That will mean very little if the Irons manage to go down, but it still doesn’t feel like that’s a real danger, does it? Bueller?

West Ham vs Aston Villa player ratings: Stars of the Show

Ollie Watkins: Just outside the Premier League’s top 10 in goal contributions, the busy striker is a deserving Man of the Match.

Said Benrahma: An ever-present threat, he will be happy with his penalty but likely rue a near-post chance that went begging in the early stages of the match.

John McGinn: Busy as usual. He’s finally back at his best after a few wayward months, and Unai Emery has a good mind to help McGinn stay near the top of his game.

West Ham vs Aston Villa player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

West Ham’s home Thursday, holding a 2-0 lead over AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League’s Round of 16. They’ll then wait through an international break for their next Premier League match, a huge April 2 visit from Southampton.

Villa welcomes Bournemouth to Villa Park at 11am ET Saturday.

Ollie Watkins goal video: Well-won header beats Areola

Said Benrahma goal video: Algerian converts Paqueta-won penalty

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Hammers have won just three of their last 16 Premier League games and are struggling for consistency after recording back-to-back victories just once all season long. That was back at the start of October. Moyes has tried to many combinations of players in attack but nothing seems to be clicking. Declan Rice is doing his best to drive them on from midfield but defensive mistakes behind him are costing West Ham big time.

Villa look solid, dependable and are really dangerous on the counter attack. Emery has set them out to get the ball wide when they can and Ollie Watkins has been popping up in key areas centrally and has scored five goals in his last six games. Emiliano Martinez has been excellent in goal, while Tyrone Mings is also back to his best at the back. Losing Boubacar Kamara to injury is a blow as his form alongside Douglas Luiz is a big reason behind Villa’s upturn in results.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face), Vladimir Coufal (heel), Michail Antonio (calf)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (leg), Jed Steer (calf), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)

Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

By Mar 13, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first three games.

What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:

  • Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? TFC is still seeking win No. 1 for 2023, but good signs are there.
  • Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
  • Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
  • WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
  • Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
  • Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
  • What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
  • Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC — 4pm ET
Montreal vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET
Atlanta vs Portland Timbers — 7:30pm ET
New England vs Nashville — 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs Charlotte — 7:30pm ET
Toronto FC vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET
NYCFC vs DC United — 7:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Sporting KC — 8:30pm ET
Houston vs Austin — 8:30pm ET
St Louis City vs San Jose — 8:30pm ET
Chicago vs FC Cincinnati — 8:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United — 9:30pm ET
LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET

U.S. Soccer releases report on investigation of Berhalter, who remains USMNT candidate

By Mar 13, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate for the U.S. men’s national team’s head coaching job, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday upon the release of an independent report into domestic abuse allegations against the coach.

Berhalter had acknowledged his role in a violent incident with his then-girlfriend and now wife Rosalind Berhalter in 1991, an admission that came shortly after Danielle Reyna — the couple’s college friend, husband of Claudio Reyna, and mother of USMNT player Giovanni Reyna — reported it to the federation.

Berhalter and his wife were 18 and drinking at a bar when an argument spilled outside, leading to Rosalind punching Berhalter in the face and the then-UNC player pushing her to the ground and kicking her twice.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned from Premier League Week 27 ]

It also said that Berhalter reported the incident to his coach the next day and “took full responsibility for his actions,” stating that, “his description of the incident was consistent in all material ways with Mrs. Berhalter’s separate independent account of the incident as described in her interview. It was also consistent with the accounts provided by several other witnesses to whom Mr. and Mrs. Berhalter had reported the 1992 Incident in the days immediately following that incident.”

The report also revealed that Claudio Reyna had tried to interfere with USSF plans for his son since 2016, describing “a pattern of periodic outreach by Mr. Reyna to U.S. Soccer officials and staff from in or around 2016 through the end of 2022, the purpose of which was to convey certain complaints and comments about U.S. Soccer’s treatment of his children, including primarily his son, USMNT player Gio Reyna. Witnesses reported that Mr. Reyna’s past actions involved attempts to influence decisions by U.S. Soccer officials and staff concerning his children on issues ranging from travel arrangements to the impact of onpitch refereeing decisions.”

Former USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart says in the report that he believed the Reynas reported the 1991 incident “so that U.S. Soccer would not hire Mr. Berhalter for another term.”

The report says that Claudio Reyna once tried to get one of Giovanni Reyna’s red cards overturned and once complained that a female referee was assigned to a USYNT boys game, and says Stewart said he’s never in his career been approached by a parent in such a manner.

It concludes that Claudio Reyna’s actions did not rise to the legal level of either extortion or blackmail, and that Claudio Reyna’s messages did not violate USSF policies. The report says Claudio Reyna’s actions may violate FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

Berhalter is currently away from the team after his contract’s expiration but has expressed interest in retaining his position. His assistant coach Anthony Hudson is currently the interim coach.

Read the full release from U.S. Soccer, which includes a link to the investigators’ report, after the jump.

U.S. Soccer statement regarding completion of investigation concerning Gregg Berhalter

In December 2022, upon learning of a serious allegation of past misconduct against then-U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Soccer immediately engaged a team at Alston & Bird LLP – led by Jenny KramerBJay Pak and Chris Marquardt – to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. Based on facts revealed in the course of this process, U.S. Soccer asked the Alston & Bird team to expand the scope of their investigation to include potential inappropriate behavior toward U.S. Soccer officials and staff in connection with the allegation that prompted the inquiry. The investigation has now concluded, and a report detailing its findings has been delivered to U.S. Soccer. That report is available in full, with appropriate redactions made to protect staff privacy, on the U.S. Soccer website.

U.S. Soccer takes seriously both allegations of violence and allegations of inappropriate behavior toward our officials and staff. We appreciate Alston & Bird’s thorough and diligent work and are grateful to all who participated in this investigation.

U.S. Soccer’s process for determining who will serve as Sporting Director is ongoing, and interviews are underway. The Sporting Director will lead the process of determining who will serve as head coach of the Men’s National Team. Given the investigators’ conclusion that there is no legal impediment to employing him, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to serve as head coach of the Men’s National Team.

The report also identifies a need to revisit U.S. Soccer’s policies concerning appropriate parental conduct and communications with staff at the National Team level. We will be updating those policies as we continue to work to ensure safe environments for all participants in our game.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 13, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton’s Amex Stadium is geared up for M23 derby day, as Crystal Palace hopes their biggest rivalry is the tonic for their 10-match Premier League winless run (Watch live, 3:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Palace has won just once since Week 15 (Nov. 12) but has only seen its table ranking drop from 10th to 12th. But their 27 points are right points off 11th and just three points above the bottom three.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs CRYSTAL PALACE

Brighton’s played the fewest matches in the Premier League with 24 and sits seventh on the table. Those matches-in-hand mean Roberto De Zerbi’s men are either on the fringes of the top-four fight (!!) or just in a meaningless 11th.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brighton has claimed four of its last six points, but will not believe it’s not six as the Seagulls wasted chance after chance in a 2-2 draw with fortunate Leeds. Will it be 32-year-old Jason Steele in goal again, or will Robert Sanchez return to the Starting XI after a surprise trip to the bench?

Palace hasn’t registered a shot on target in over five hours of Premier League play, having been shut out by Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. Wilfried Zaha has been back for the last 180 of those minutes, and he’s most certainly due to get cooking soon.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Webster (thigh), Billy Gilmour (muscular). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh).

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), Nathan Ferguson (fitness). OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf).

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 27

By Mar 13, 2023, 11:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

There have been plenty of weeks when the Premier League goes to script, big teams cruising past supposedly inferior competition and the table yawning at inactivity, but very few of those have come in the 2022-23 season.

There are a few consistent threads to this season’s stories that were also on display this weekend. Arsenal looked like the title favorite because it finished its chances while Manchester City dominated an opponent just as thoroughly but didn’t quite find fluidity in the final third (The two-time defending champs, however, still won).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

But Liverpool proved that it only climbs over humps in order to find new humps, barely showing up to play a Bournemouth side who was always going to fight.

And Chelsea showed signs that it really has passed a plateau, driven by a Kai Havertz who looked so poor a few weeks ago but has ridden the confidence of his boss back into the goals (Someone credit Graham Potter, please).

And Spurs are good again. Maybe Newcastle, too.

The bottom three? There are seven teams who could find their way there by Week 38.

So maybe a better question is what did we learn from the Premier League this weekend that will stick? Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 27

1. Martinelli, Trossard deliver Arsenal a timely extra level (Fulham 0-3 Arsenal): It was a joy to watch Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli rip Fulham apart in the first half. The duo ghosted between the left flank and central areas seamlessly and Fulham just couldn’t track them. Martin Odegaard pushed further forward to play as a second striker and was always free to combine when they won it back. Arsenal have had to be creative with their attacking options without Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah — the former is back fit and came on late in the game — and that has inadvertently given them an extra tactical layer at a pivotal point of the season. Jesus will, of course, start a large chunk of the final 11 games of the campaign but Arsenal now have a very different option to roll out whenever they want. That is going to be crucial in the final months of the season as they aim to win the title. (JPW)

2. Entitled Liverpool prove they aren’t truly back (AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool): The worst thing about this defeat was that there was a sense of entitlement about this Liverpool display. That will frighten Jurgen Klopp. The German coach said before the game his side always respect the opponent, but it sure didn’t look like that was the case at Bournemouth. The players expected to score, expected to win late on, and weren’t really up for the early kick off in the drizzle on England’s South Coast. They didn’t do much to turn things around and there were a lot of hands on hips. Whether they finish in the top four or not this season, a huge rebuild has to take place this summer with at least five or six key new signings. All season long it has been one step forward and one step back and that has left them hoping for a top four finish rather than grabbing it with both hands. It is there for the taking. (JPW)

3. Havertz gives Chelsea another teasing glimpse of maybe (Leicester 1-3 Chelsea): In truth, 1-1 would have been a fair halftime score, but the Leicester backline fell asleep in the final few seconds and Kai Havertz timed his run to perfection just as Enzo Fernandez chipped the ball into the penalty area. Havertz took the chance so casually that he appeared to think he was well offside, offering little to no celebration, but the Blues were 2-1 ahead after surviving a dominant period of play by Leicester. That’s a goal against old rivals Dortmund and another versus Leicester City; Havertz may now buck his early season production and get his first 10-plus goal domestic season in a Chelsea shirt. He scored 17 and 12 in his two seasons as Bater Leverkusen. (AE, NM)

4. Consistent Kane continues to carry Spurs on his shoulders (Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest): Saturday marked the sixth time in Harry Kane’s career that he has scored 20 Premier League goals in a season. In the three seasons he failed to reach 20 goals, he “only” hit 17, 18 and 17 (Injuries played a part in two of those, too). That makes exactly 200 PL goals across the last nine seasons, for an average of 22.2 per season. That’s just incredible consistency and production from a player who, sadly, might go his whole career without winning a trophy, no matter how long he plays. (AE)

5. Casemiro’s red card changes game as Saints take Man Utd to limit (Man Utd 0-0 Southampton): The Brazilian’s reckless challenge saw him skid his foot off the top of the ball and directly into the leg of Carlos Alcaraz. It’s a move that’s been used to inflict damage on a player without drawing judgment from the referee in the past, but there’s VAR now and once it went to a review it was hard to imagine Casemiro wouldn’t see his second red card of the season. The immediate aftermath saw Manchester United in control and it seems fair to infer Saints didn’t do much work this week on what they’d do if they had the ball. But halftime discussions changed that for Ruben Selles’ Saints; They regrouped and the second half was a mad house of chances for the hosts and visitors. How this ended 0-0, we don’t know, but the keepers were both good and the goal posts did their job as well. Now four games without Casemiro really threatens Erik ten Hag’s season goals, but the manager isn’t blaming the player for what he believes was an unfair red card. (NM)

6. Palace’s nearly men now, fittingly, nearly in relegation scrap (Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City): Patrick Vieira may have finished his playing days with Manchester City and he may be closer to a Pep Guardiola acolyte when it comes to the celebration of football, but he’s an Arsenal man through and through and set up his men to try and take two points off the Gunners’ title rivals. He nearly did it, thanks to performances like the star show from Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga; But all it takes is one lapse and Palace, make no mistake about it, l-a-p-s-e-d to send Erling Haaland to the penalty spot. Palace fans may have nearly beaten Liverpool two weeks ago at home and they may’ve come close to a point here to Man City, but their manager and his players are not giving the home fans anything fun at Selhurst Park. Palace has one goal in its last four Premier League home matches and that came from James Tompkins in an M23 derby. The Eagles are now away to the Seagulls at midweek before next Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, where Lokonga won’t be allowed to play. Fail to score in either of those, and Vieira’s future will be very much in question as will the Eagles’ Premier League status for the 2022-23 season. (NM)

7. Sean Dyche’s Toffees have found their formula for survival (Everton 1-0 Brentford): Three 1-0 home wins against Arsenal, Leeds, and now Brentford since Sean Dyche arrived as boss have shown that Everton has a formula to make sure they stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. Playing without a recognized striker, Dyche has set them up to have midfield runners causing havoc and that is exactly what they did for Dwight McNeil’s goal. Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi were relentless in the first half and worked so hard in the second half to close down space in front of a solid back four. Everton have shown they can dig in, be organized and withstand pressure. They’ll need to do that plenty of times in their final 11 games of the season but it now looks like they have finally found some stability and, most importantly, belief. (JPW)

8. Super sub Miguel Almiron cleans up waste for sloppy Magpies (Newcastle 2-1 Wolves): It’s not really up for debate as to whether the Magpies weren’t the better team, but Wolves did enough to earn a point in the face of Newcastle’s wastefulness. That’s to say this wouldn’t have been a smash-and-grab for Julen Lopetegui’s men had Miguel Almiron not arrived on the scene. Nick Pope was not sanctioned by VAR for a coming-together with Raul Jimenez in the box shortly before the Magpies took their first lead, and Wolves will have felt the turnabout was fair play when Hwang put them level. Enter Newcastle’s leading scorer, left out of the XI after some substandard performances. Miguel Almiron may not be a double-digit scorer every year, but he’s the reason the Magpies are still in the top four discussion. The Paraguayan winger came off the bench and didn’t just score the winner, he enlivened the entire game. On another day, his slippery eel move off a late short corner has this one 3-1 in stoppage time. If the Magpies make it to the top four or settle into the Europa League or Europa Conference League, there will be a number of “Miggy Moments” that got them there: The lone goal in an October 1-0 over Everton, the match-winning tally in a 20-1 over Tottenham four days later, the lone assist in a Nov. 12 win over Chelsea, and now the match-winner vs Wolves. (NM)

9. Roberto De Zerbi furious with Seagulls end product (Leeds 2-2 Brighton): Brighton was the team that kept the ball and manufactured the real dangerous chances, but all that and two outlier concessions will leave you leading the muddled 7-10 pack rather than in the thick of the fight for fifth… or even fourth! It’s probably difficult for Brighton supporters who’ve watched their team rise into a true top-half team while navigating the exit of the manager who got there — What a hire De Zerbi’s been! — but the truth is probably that Evan Ferguson’s still just a kid and Danny Welbeck is past his very best days as a finisher. If you could somehow fast-forward Ferguson four years while spinning back Welbeck’s odometer the same distance, this Brighton’s probably good enough to compete for the top four in a very real way. Will that opportunity still be here next season? Better put: Will Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister still be there next season? (NM)

10. What should we really think of West Ham? (West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa): West Ham has no business being near the bottom three, but there David Moyes’ men stand after another performance on the upside of their up-and-down campaign. How did they not beat Villa given this performance? Yes, Michail Antonio was out and the Irons needed a penalty to get their point, but the xG battle was very much in their favor. Danny Ings was not at his best up top and Jarrod Bowen seemed to be focused on taking one touch too many nearly every time the ball came his way, but West Ham’s season failings really feel more about luck and bounces more than performances on the whole. That will mean very little if the Irons manage to go down, but it still doesn’t feel like that’s a real danger, does it? Bueller? (NM)