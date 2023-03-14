Manchester City host RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday with the scores locked at 1-1 after a tense first leg.

Pep Guardiola has admitted his time at City will only be defined as a perfect success if he can deliver the Champions League trophy. After taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez in the first half, City dominated large parts of the first leg and will be confident of getting past Leipzig but the German side are tough to break down and have been in good form in the Bundesliga in 2023.

“Yes, that doesn’t mean I agree with that, but absolutely I will be judged for that competition,” Guardiola said when asked if he will be judged on whether or not he wins the Champions League trophy at City. “Since day one when I arrived here they asked me are you here to win the Champions League. I accept it. It’s not going to change.”

With a host of talented attackers who are set up to counter rapidly, plus Josko Gvardiol holding things together at the back, Leipzig should not be underestimated and are more than capable of knocking City out. Marco Rose is a fine tactician and may have a few tricks up his sleeve for this one.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig.

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14

Key storylines

Guardiola knows the pressure is on City to win the Champions League this season, especially with the charges against them for alleged breaches of Premier League rules. They trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race by five points with 11 games to go and although they obviously want to (and can) win every single trophy they play for, winning the Champions League this season is their main priority. Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have all looked back to their best in recent weeks and City are cranking through the gears as they love to do at this point of the season.

Leipzig proved to have plenty of fight in them in the first leg as they clawed their way back into the game and Gvardiol’s header sees them head to the Eithad level. They are solid in midfield and defense and with Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai in attack, they have plenty of options and will be very dangerous on transitions. If they had Chrisopher Nkunku back fit they would have even more of a chance to dump City out of Europe.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

Pep Guardiola has no fitness issues at all to worry about. That gives him so many options in midfield and attack but Haaland, De Bruyne, Foden and Grealish seem to be his go-to players right now. However, Mahrez scored in the first leg and Bernardo Silva has been superb in recent months as he’s slotted in all over the place.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options

Leipzig will be without Xaver Schlager (ligament damage) and it is likely Christopher Nkunku (hamstring strain) will not be available as both were injured in their recent defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig have also been without Abdou Diallo who has been training on his own as he returns from knee issues, while goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is out for the season after knee surgery.

