Harry Kane – Video of all his Premier League goals in 2022-23

By Mar 14, 2023, 10:53 AM EDT
Harry Kane has had yet another fine season in the Premier League in 2022-23 with the England star once again leading Tottenham’s push for a top four finish.

Kane became Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer in early 2023 and for the sixth time in his career he has hit the 20-goal mark in the Premier League.

The Tottenham talisman has the Premier League’s all-time scoring record in his sights and at this rate he may only need two more seasons to break Alan Shearer’s incredible record.

Below you will find every Harry Kane goal video from the 2022-23 Premier League season so far.

2 goals vs Nottingham Forest – March 11, 2023

Goal vs Chelsea – February 26, 2023

Goal vs Manchester City – February 5, 2023

Goal at Fulham – January 23, 2023

2 goals at Crystal Palace – January 4, 2023

Goal at Brentford – December 26, 2022

Goal vs Leeds – November 12, 2022

Goal vs Liverpool – November 6, 2022

Goal vs Newcastle – October 23, 2022

Goal vs Everton – October 15, 2022

Goal at Brighton – October 8, 2022

Goal at Arsenal – October 1, 2022

Goal vs Leicester – September 17, 2022

Goal vs Fulham – September 3, 2022

2 goals at Nottingham Forest – August 28, 2022

Goal vs Wolves – August 20, 2022

Goal at Chelsea – August 14, 2022

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Mar 14, 2023, 11:50 AM EDT
Manchester City host RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday with the scores locked at 1-1 after a tense first leg.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Pep Guardiola has admitted his time at City will only be defined as a perfect success if he can deliver the Champions League trophy. After taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez in the first half, City dominated large parts of the first leg and will be confident of getting past Leipzig but the German side are tough to break down and have been in good form in the Bundesliga in 2023.

“Yes, that doesn’t mean I agree with that, but absolutely I will be judged for that competition,” Guardiola said when asked if he will be judged on whether or not he wins the Champions League trophy at City. “Since day one when I arrived here they asked me are you here to win the Champions League. I accept it. It’s not going to change.”

With a host of talented attackers who are set up to counter rapidly, plus Josko Gvardiol holding things together at the back, Leipzig should not be underestimated and are more than capable of knocking City out. Marco Rose is a fine tactician and may have a few tricks up his sleeve for this one.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions ] 

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig.

How to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Guardiola knows the pressure is on City to win the Champions League this season, especially with the charges against them for alleged breaches of Premier League rules. They trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race by five points with 11 games to go and although they obviously want to (and can) win every single trophy they play for, winning the Champions League this season is their main priority. Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have all looked back to their best in recent weeks and City are cranking through the gears as they love to do at this point of the season.

Leipzig proved to have plenty of fight in them in the first leg as they clawed their way back into the game and Gvardiol’s header sees them head to the Eithad level. They are solid in midfield and defense and with Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai in attack, they have plenty of options and will be very dangerous on transitions. If they had Chrisopher Nkunku back fit they would have even more of a chance to dump City out of Europe.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

Pep Guardiola has no fitness issues at all to worry about. That gives him so many options in midfield and attack but Haaland, De Bruyne, Foden and Grealish seem to be his go-to players right now. However, Mahrez scored in the first leg and Bernardo Silva has been superb in recent months as he’s slotted in all over the place.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options

Leipzig will be without Xaver Schlager (ligament damage) and it is likely Christopher Nkunku (hamstring strain) will not be available as both were injured in their recent defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig have also been without Abdou Diallo who has been training on his own as he returns from knee issues, while goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is out for the season after knee surgery.

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

By Mar 14, 2023, 11:10 AM EDT
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.

[ MORE: Ranking which U.S. cities should host 2026 World Cup games ]

11 American venues were selected, with five located in the eastern third (despite FIFA’s interpretation of Atlanta), three in the central part of the country and three more out west. Two Canadian cities (Toronto and Vancouver) will host World Cup games for the first time. A pair of Mexican cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara) are set to host the World Cup for the third time (1970 and 1986) while Monterrey was chosen for the second time.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch, start time, dates ]

Below is the full list of cities selected as host venues for the 2026 World Cup in the Unites States, Canada and Mexico…

Which 16 venues were selected as host cities for the 2026 World Cup?

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

With 23 venues vying for 16 spots, a number of notable cities (and venues) were snubbed. Washington D.C., the nation’s capital (in a joint-bid with Baltimore, where games would have been played), was not chosen.

The Rose Bowl, where the 1994 World Cup final was played, was also not selected with Los Angeles presenting two stadiums as options; SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, was selected. Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville and Orlando were the other American cities to miss out as 2026 World Cup venues, alongside Canada’s Edmonton.

2026 World Cup format and qualification

Now that we know the host cities, stadiums and venues for the 2026 World Cup, let’s talk about the tournament itself…

First and foremost, as host nations, the USA, Canada and Mexico will all automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners ]

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament featuring 48 teams split in 16 groups of three. Each team will play two group stage games (down one from three), with the 1st- and 2nd-place finishers advancing to the round of 32. It will also be the first World Cup played across three different host nations.

The idea behind adding 16 teams is that one round of group stage games is eliminated and replaced by an additional round of win-or-go-home games in the knockout rounds.

Given that the final round of group games can carry very little, or even no, weight pending earlier results, the new format will guarantee that nearly every game at the 2026 World Cup is hugely consequential.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites? ]

Yes, FIFA will make a lot more money by changing the format, but fans will also be treated to a better quality product, from beginning to end, with even more global superstars from “lesser” national teams than ever before.

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Mar 14, 2023, 10:55 AM EDT
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

Chelsea, Benfica, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are the first four to emerge from the Round of 16 and enter the quarterfinals, and four more berths will be decided over the next few days.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final promises to have an incredible second leg too, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany. Napoli look to have one foot in the quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt as they lead 2-0, while Inter Milan have a slender 1-0 advantage ahead of the second leg against Porto in Portugal.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16 second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16, second leg results

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 2-0 (2-1 agg) Borussia Dortmund – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 5-1 (7-1 agg) Club Brugge

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 2-0 (3-0 agg) Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham 0-0 (0-1 agg) AC Milan – Recap/highlights/analysis

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League last 16 second leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 14, 2023, 10:55 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leeds, and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 12

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


