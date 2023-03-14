Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:25 AM EDT
Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC has acquired a spot in MLS and has met the ceremony with substance, winning its first three games.

What’s worth watching in 2023? Plenty, but let’s start with these questions:

  • Is a Bob Bradley/Toronto FC renaissance coming as Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne get their first full seasons under his watch in Ontario? TFC is still seeking win No. 1 for 2023, but good signs are there.
  • Is Thiago Almada going to go from Newcomer of the Year to MVP, can Hany Mukhtar defend his throne, or will someone new seize the mantle?
  • Will former Celtic star Giorgos Giakoumakis become as beloved in Atlanta as he was in Glasgow?
  • WIll Brandon Vazquez or Jesus Ferreira continue to see their MLS stars ascend as they hope their USMNT futures meet their domestic status?
  • Imports! How will one-time USMNT winger Tyler Boyd look after moving to the LA Galaxy from Besiktas? Will Timothy Tillman shine after moving from Greuther Furth to LAFC?
  • Is Wayne Rooney going to get DC United sorted and how much will Leeds living legend Mateusz Klich help?
  • What about Burnley star Ashley Westwood? Will his exquisite delivery cue up improved attacking numbers for Charlotte FC?
  • Will Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin, the reigning MLS Coach of the Year, be pulled into the upcoming USMNT head coach search?

Fun!

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC — 4pm ET
Montreal vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET
Atlanta vs Portland Timbers — 7:30pm ET
New England vs Nashville — 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs Charlotte — 7:30pm ET
Toronto FC vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs Columbus — 7:30pm ET
NYCFC vs DC United — 7:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Sporting KC — 8:30pm ET
Houston vs Austin — 8:30pm ET
St Louis City vs San Jose — 8:30pm ET
Chicago vs FC Cincinnati — 8:30pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United — 9:30pm ET
LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings

MLS standings
MLS Western Conference Standings

MLS standings
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:33 AM EDT
Can Liverpool (again) make one of the biggest comebacks in UEFA Champions League history (again) against a La Liga power (again)?

Liverpool heads to the Bernabeu hoping to get the better of a Real Madrid that hung an ugly 5-2 on them at Anfield.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Reds have been up-and-down this season and are coming off another down: a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth described by our Joe Prince-Wright as “entitled.”

Real went on a three-match winless run after the Liverpool blowout, but the competition was very good: a draw in the Madrid derby, loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg, and draw at Betis in league play. Madrid beat Espanyol 3-1 on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 4pm ET Thursday
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
Online: Live Watchalong and updates from ProSoccerTalk on NBCSports’ YouTube
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

Madrid overcame an early Joselu goal to beat Espanyol as Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao, and Marco Asensio all scored in the win. Toni Kroos is still looking ageless as he enters his mid-30s, and would be a guaranteed big part of this one… if we knew for sure Carlo Ancelotti wouldn’t be rotating with the Clasico Copa del Rey second leg coming up soon.

Who knows with Liverpool? Three players scored braces in the 7-0 beatdown of Manchester United and the same basic group was summarily silenced by Bournemouth. Klopp played young Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic with Fabinho in the midfield against Bournemouth. Klopp may opt to put Jordan Henderson back in for Bajcetic or even James Milner but either way can they hang with three of Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde?

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Alaba (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscular)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (muscular). OUT: Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Joe Gomez (other).

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:33 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leeds, and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 12

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:32 AM EDT
Manchester City host RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday with the scores locked at 1-1 after a tense first leg.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Pep Guardiola has admitted his time at City will only be defined as a perfect success if he can deliver the Champions League trophy. After taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez in the first half, City dominated large parts of the first leg and will be confident of getting past Leipzig but the German side are tough to break down and have been in good form in the Bundesliga in 2023.

“Yes, that doesn’t mean I agree with that, but absolutely I will be judged for that competition,” Guardiola said when asked if he will be judged on whether or not he wins the Champions League trophy at City. “Since day one when I arrived here they asked me are you here to win the Champions League. I accept it. It’s not going to change.”

With a host of talented attackers who are set up to counter rapidly, plus Josko Gvardiol holding things together at the back, Leipzig should not be underestimated and are more than capable of knocking City out. Marco Rose is a fine tactician and may have a few tricks up his sleeve for this one.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions ] 

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig.

How to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Guardiola knows the pressure is on City to win the Champions League this season, especially with the charges against them for alleged breaches of Premier League rules. They trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race by five points with 11 games to go and although they obviously want to (and can) win every single trophy they play for, winning the Champions League this season is their main priority. Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have all looked back to their best in recent weeks and City are cranking through the gears as they love to do at this point of the season.

Leipzig proved to have plenty of fight in them in the first leg as they clawed their way back into the game and Gvardiol’s header sees them head to the Eithad level. They are solid in midfield and defense and with Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai in attack, they have plenty of options and will be very dangerous on transitions. If they had Chrisopher Nkunku back fit they would have even more of a chance to dump City out of Europe.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

Pep Guardiola has no fitness issues at all to worry about. That gives him so many options in midfield and attack but Haaland, De Bruyne, Foden and Grealish seem to be his go-to players right now. However, Mahrez scored in the first leg and Bernardo Silva has been superb in recent months as he’s slotted in all over the place.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options

Leipzig will be without Xaver Schlager (ligament damage) and it is likely Christopher Nkunku (hamstring strain) will not be available as both were injured in their recent defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig have also been without Abdou Diallo who has been training on his own as he returns from knee issues, while goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is out for the season after knee surgery.

Southampton vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:31 AM EDT
Southampton host Brentford in a huge game for the hosts at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v BRENTFORD

After a hard-fought draw at 10-man Manchester United on Sunday, Ruben Selles has his side within two points of safety and he’s won two and drawn one of his four games in charge so far. Selles has the job until the end of the season and he’s made Southampton tough to beat with three clean sheets in four. Saints still sit bottom of the Premier League table but their recent upturn in results has dragged so many teams into the relegation scrap. With a tough run of games coming up, Southampton will have this home game down as a must-win.

Thomas Frank saw his Brentford saw lose at Everton last time out as their incredible 12-game unbeaten run came to an end. Expect to see a reaction from the Bees who are still chasing European qualification and have hammered Southampton 3-0 at home the last two times they’ve faced them. However, in their only Premier League trip to St Mary’s they did suffer a 4-1 defeat back in January 2022.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Brentford.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints have found a way to stay in games and their 4-2-3-1 formation is working well with midfield runners Kamaldeen Sulemana and Carlos Alcaraz causing chaos. Can they score enough goals to keep them up? That is the big question and right now James Ward-Prowse holds the key to Southampton’s survival as he’s their most likely source of goals. If Saints win this game they’re out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. That is their motivation.

Brentford know they could be without leading goalscorer and talisman Ivan Toney for quite some time as the FA continues to deliberate his punishment regarding alleged betting breaches. On the pitch the Bees have been superb this season and sit four points off the top six. Thomas Frank’s side were unlucky not to grab anything at Everton last time out and they can expect a similar game at Southampton as teams respect them and will sit back and soak up pressure.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino LIvramento (muscle), Juan Larios (hip). QUESTIONABLE: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knock)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee)

