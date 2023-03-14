Marcus Rashford – Video of all his Premier League goals in 2022-23

By Mar 14, 2023, 12:47 PM EDT
0 Comments

It has been something of a tale of two seasons for Marcus Rashford in 2022-23, with the Manchester United striker topping the 10-goal mark in the Premier League (for the fourth time in his career) in the second half of the season alone.

Before heading to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, Rashford scored just four goals in 14 PL appearances for the Red Devils. Since then, the 25-year-old has bagged 10 in 12 games.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Marcus Rashford is now just four PL goals shy of setting a new career-high mark (17 in 2019-20), with a dozen games still to play. He also scored three goals for England at the World Cup, to go along with six in the League Cup, which Manchester United won, five (and counting) in the Europa League and one more in the FA Cup (so far).

Below you will find every Marcus Rashford goal video from the 2022-23 Premier League season so far.

2 goals vs Leicester – February 19, 2023

Goal vs Leeds – February 12, 2023

Goal vs Leeds – February 8, 2023

Goal vs Crystal Palace – February 4, 2023

Goal vs Arsenal – January 22, 2023

Goal vs Manchester City – January 14, 2023

Goal vs Bournemouth – January 3, 2023

Goal vs Wolves – December 31, 2022

Goal vs Nottingham Forest – December 27, 2022

Goal vs West Ham – October 30, 2022

2 goals vs Arsenal – September 4, 2022

Goal vs Liverpool – August 22, 2022

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Mar 14, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City host RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday with the scores locked at 1-1 after a tense first leg.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Pep Guardiola has admitted his time at City will only be defined as a perfect success if he can deliver the Champions League trophy. After taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez in the first half, City dominated large parts of the first leg and will be confident of getting past Leipzig but the German side are tough to break down and have been in good form in the Bundesliga in 2023.

“Yes, that doesn’t mean I agree with that, but absolutely I will be judged for that competition,” Guardiola said when asked if he will be judged on whether or not he wins the Champions League trophy at City. “Since day one when I arrived here they asked me are you here to win the Champions League. I accept it. It’s not going to change.”

With a host of talented attackers who are set up to counter rapidly, plus Josko Gvardiol holding things together at the back, Leipzig should not be underestimated and are more than capable of knocking City out. Marco Rose is a fine tactician and may have a few tricks up his sleeve for this one.

[ MORE: Champions League score predictions ] 

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig.

How to watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Guardiola knows the pressure is on City to win the Champions League this season, especially with the charges against them for alleged breaches of Premier League rules. They trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race by five points with 11 games to go and although they obviously want to (and can) win every single trophy they play for, winning the Champions League this season is their main priority. Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have all looked back to their best in recent weeks and City are cranking through the gears as they love to do at this point of the season.

Leipzig proved to have plenty of fight in them in the first leg as they clawed their way back into the game and Gvardiol’s header sees them head to the Eithad level. They are solid in midfield and defense and with Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai in attack, they have plenty of options and will be very dangerous on transitions. If they had Chrisopher Nkunku back fit they would have even more of a chance to dump City out of Europe.

Manchester City team news, lineup options

Pep Guardiola has no fitness issues at all to worry about. That gives him so many options in midfield and attack but Haaland, De Bruyne, Foden and Grealish seem to be his go-to players right now. However, Mahrez scored in the first leg and Bernardo Silva has been superb in recent months as he’s slotted in all over the place.

RB Leipzig team news, lineup options

Leipzig will be without Xaver Schlager (ligament damage) and it is likely Christopher Nkunku (hamstring strain) will not be available as both were injured in their recent defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig have also been without Abdou Diallo who has been training on his own as he returns from knee issues, while goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is out for the season after knee surgery.

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Mar 14, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 is here and some incredible ties will take place over the next few weeks.

Chelsea, Benfica, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are the first four to emerge from the Round of 16 and enter the quarterfinals, and four more berths will be decided over the next few days.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final promises to have an incredible second leg too, while Man City tangle with RB Leipzig with the scores locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany. Napoli look to have one foot in the quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt as they lead 2-0, while Inter Milan have a slender 1-0 advantage ahead of the second leg against Porto in Portugal.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16 second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto vs Inter Milan – 4pm ET
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig – 4pm ET

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt – 4pm ET
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 4pm ET

Champions League last 16, second leg results

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 2-0 (2-1 agg) Borussia Dortmund – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 5-1 (7-1 agg) Club Brugge

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 2-0 (3-0 agg) Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham 0-0 (0-1 agg) AC Milan – Recap/highlights/analysis

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League last 16 second leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

USMNT to face Mexico in April friendly

By Mar 14, 2023, 12:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The USMNT and Mexico will meet once again as a friendly between the bitter rivals has been arranged for this spring.

[ WATCH: USA v Mexico live en Espanol ]

Wednesday April 19 is the date and Glendale, Arizona is the location and it will be a big test for both ahead of the Gold Cup this summer.

This friendly is part of a new annual tournament called the Allstate Continental Clasico, as a release from U.S. Soccer states that it will see the “USMNT hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America.”

There were contrasting World Cup fortunes for the USA and Mexico as the USMNT unexpectedly reached the last 16 in Qatar, while Mexico narrowly missed out making it out of the group stage.

Both teams now have new coaches with Anthony Hudson in charge of the USMNT on an interim basis, while former Tigres coach Diego Cocca became Mexico’s new boss in February.

Having the USMNT and Mexico going over a year without playing each other is pretty rare and with both programs very much in transition, this is going to be intriguing.

Add to that the fact this game takes place outside of a FIFA international window and it means this squad of USMNT and Mexico players will largely be domestic based.

Below is everything you need for USA vs Mexico.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:22pm ET, Wednesday, April 19 (coverage starts at 10pm)
TV channels in English: TBS
Streaming in English: HBO Max
TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
Streaming en Español: Peacock

USA vs Mexico

When and where is the 2026 World Cup? What is the format?

By Mar 14, 2023, 11:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

It has been confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will see 104 games played, up from the original 80, as 12 groups of four teams in each will be the format.

[ WATCH: USA v Mexico live en Espanol

Following the FIFA Council meeting ahead of the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, it was agreed that the number of games for the 2026 World Cup would increase and the format would change from the previous format of 16 groups of three teams.

[ MORE: Live USMNT, USWNT games en Espanol en Peacock ]

The top two teams from each group will go through, with the eight best third-place teams also advancing to the Round of 32.

Below is everything you need to know for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 12 groups of 4.

RELATED: 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 results, analysis, highlights

How to watch the 2026 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: June 8 through July 3, 2026
  • Location: USA, Canada, Mexico
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2026 World Cup!