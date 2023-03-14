Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.
Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.
Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton, Leeds, and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.
Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton’s Amex Stadium is geared up for M23 derby day, as Crystal Palace hopes their biggest rivalry is the tonic for their 10-match Premier League winless run (Watch live, 3:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
Palace has won just once since Week 15 (Nov. 12) but has only seen its table ranking drop from 10th to 12th. But their 27 points are right points off 11th and just three points above the bottom three.
Brighton’s played the fewest matches in the Premier League with 24 and sits seventh on the table. Those matches-in-hand mean Roberto De Zerbi’s men are either on the fringes of the top-four fight (!!) or just in a meaningless 11th.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace.
Brighton has claimed four of its last six points, but will not believe it’s not six as the Seagulls wasted chance after chance in a 2-2 draw with fortunate Leeds. Will it be 32-year-old Jason Steele in goal again, or will Robert Sanchez return to the Starting XI after a surprise trip to the bench?
Palace hasn’t registered a shot on target in over five hours of Premier League play, having been shut out by Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. Wilfried Zaha has been back for the last 180 of those minutes, and he’s most certainly due to get cooking soon.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Adam Webster (thigh), Billy Gilmour (muscular). OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (thigh).
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), Nathan Ferguson (fitness). OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf).
Pep Guardiola has admitted his time at City will only be defined as a perfect success if he can deliver the Champions League trophy. After taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez in the first half, City dominated large parts of the first leg and will be confident of getting past Leipzig but the German side are tough to break down and have been in good form in the Bundesliga in 2023.
“Yes, that doesn’t mean I agree with that, but absolutely I will be judged for that competition,” Guardiola said when asked if he will be judged on whether or not he wins the Champions League trophy at City. “Since day one when I arrived here they asked me are you here to win the Champions League. I accept it. It’s not going to change.”
With a host of talented attackers who are set up to counter rapidly, plus Josko Gvardiol holding things together at the back, Leipzig should not be underestimated and are more than capable of knocking City out. Marco Rose is a fine tactician and may have a few tricks up his sleeve for this one.
Guardiola knows the pressure is on City to win the Champions League this season, especially with the charges against them for alleged breaches of Premier League rules. They trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race by five points with 11 games to go and although they obviously want to (and can) win every single trophy they play for, winning the Champions League this season is their main priority. Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have all looked back to their best in recent weeks and City are cranking through the gears as they love to do at this point of the season.
Leipzig proved to have plenty of fight in them in the first leg as they clawed their way back into the game and Gvardiol’s header sees them head to the Eithad level. They are solid in midfield and defense and with Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai in attack, they have plenty of options and will be very dangerous on transitions. If they had Chrisopher Nkunku back fit they would have even more of a chance to dump City out of Europe.
Manchester City team news, lineup options
Pep Guardiola has no fitness issues at all to worry about. That gives him so many options in midfield and attack but Haaland, De Bruyne, Foden and Grealish seem to be his go-to players right now. However, Mahrez scored in the first leg and Bernardo Silva has been superb in recent months as he’s slotted in all over the place.
RB Leipzig team news, lineup options
Leipzig will be without Xaver Schlager (ligament damage) and it is likely Christopher Nkunku (hamstring strain) will not be available as both were injured in their recent defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig have also been without Abdou Diallo who has been training on his own as he returns from knee issues, while goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is out for the season after knee surgery.
After a hard-fought draw at 10-man Manchester United on Sunday, Ruben Selles has his side within two points of safety and he’s won two and drawn one of his four games in charge so far. Selles has the job until the end of the season and he’s made Southampton tough to beat with three clean sheets in four. Saints still sit bottom of the Premier League table but their recent upturn in results has dragged so many teams into the relegation scrap. With a tough run of games coming up, Southampton will have this home game down as a must-win.
Thomas Frank saw his Brentford saw lose at Everton last time out as their incredible 12-game unbeaten run came to an end. Expect to see a reaction from the Bees who are still chasing European qualification and have hammered Southampton 3-0 at home the last two times they’ve faced them. However, in their only Premier League trip to St Mary’s they did suffer a 4-1 defeat back in January 2022.
How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3:30pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints have found a way to stay in games and their 4-2-3-1 formation is working well with midfield runners Kamaldeen Sulemana and Carlos Alcaraz causing chaos. Can they score enough goals to keep them up? That is the big question and right now James Ward-Prowse holds the key to Southampton’s survival as he’s their most likely source of goals. If Saints win this game they’re out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. That is their motivation.
Brentford know they could be without leading goalscorer and talisman Ivan Toney for quite some time as the FA continues to deliberate his punishment regarding alleged betting breaches. On the pitch the Bees have been superb this season and sit four points off the top six. Thomas Frank’s side were unlucky not to grab anything at Everton last time out and they can expect a similar game at Southampton as teams respect them and will sit back and soak up pressure.