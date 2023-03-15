Brighton march past Crystal Palace, go level with 6th-place Liverpool

Brighton continued their remarkable push for European qualification with a hard-fought, but ultimately comfortable, 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the M23 derby at Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory puts Brighton (42 points – 7th place) level on points with Liverpool in their ongoing quest to compete in next season’s Europa League. The Seagulls have a game in hand on the Reds, from whom they took four points in head-to-head meetings this season.

Crystal Palace (27 points – 12th place), meanwhile, are now 11 games without a win in the Premier League as their strong start to the 2022-23 season continues to come undone.

Solly March broke the deadlock with the game’s only goal on 15 minutes, when Kaoru Mitoma slalomed his way through the Palace midfield to pick out March’s perfectly timed run in behind the defense. March’s finish required pinpoint placement from a tight angle and a decent distance away from goal.

Crystal Palace attempted just one shot from inside the 18-yard box in the second half (in the 95th minute, no less) as they hopelessly chased an equalizer. Brighton’s ability to defend with possession of the ball (57 percent on Wednesday, perfectly in like with the 56.7-percent mark on the season) frustrated the opposing flock to no end.

Crystal Palace’s miserable run goes on

After collecting just five points from their last 11 Premier League games (0W-5D-6L), Palace now find themselves very much in the relegation conversation, just three points above 18th-place Bournemouth. The Eagles have scored just four goals since the calendar turned over to 2023, coinciding with the winless skid, having failed to score multiple goals in a game since their last victory, on New Year’s Eve.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Brighton will take a break from Premier League play to face League Two side Grimsby Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will head to north London to face PL leaders Arsenal (66 points).

Key storylines & star players

Brighton has claimed four of its last six points, but will not believe it’s not six as the Seagulls wasted chance after chance in a 2-2 draw with fortunate Leeds. Will it be 32-year-old Jason Steele in goal again, or will Robert Sanchez return to the Starting XI after a surprise trip to the bench?

Palace hasn’t registered a shot on target in over five hours of Premier League play, having been shut out by Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. Wilfried Zaha has been back for the last 180 of those minutes, and he’s most certainly due to get cooking soon.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Billy Gilmour (undisclosed)

TEAM! 💙 Here's our starting XI to take on Crystal Palace tonight. 📝 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0aKPmsEdfS — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 15, 2023

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

