Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Southampton host Brentford in a huge game for the hosts at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.

After a hard-fought draw at 10-man Manchester United on Sunday, Ruben Selles has his side within two points of safety and he’s won two and drawn one of his four games in charge so far. Selles has the job until the end of the season and he’s made Southampton tough to beat with three clean sheets in four. Saints still sit bottom of the Premier League table but their recent upturn in results has dragged so many teams into the relegation scrap. With a tough run of games coming up, Southampton will have this home game down as a must-win.

Thomas Frank saw his Brentford saw lose at Everton last time out as their incredible 12-game unbeaten run came to an end. Expect to see a reaction from the Bees who are still chasing European qualification and have hammered Southampton 3-0 at home the last two times they’ve faced them. However, in their only Premier League trip to St Mary’s they did suffer a 4-1 defeat back in January 2022.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Brentford.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:30pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints have found a way to stay in games and their 4-2-3-1 formation is working well with midfield runners Kamaldeen Sulemana and Carlos Alcaraz causing chaos. Can they score enough goals to keep them up? That is the big question and right now James Ward-Prowse holds the key to Southampton’s survival as he’s their most likely source of goals. If Saints win this game they’re out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. That is their motivation.

Brentford know they could be without leading goalscorer and talisman Ivan Toney for quite some time as the FA continues to deliberate his punishment regarding alleged betting breaches. On the pitch the Bees have been superb this season and sit four points off the top six. Thomas Frank’s side were unlucky not to grab anything at Everton last time out and they can expect a similar game at Southampton as teams respect them and will sit back and soak up pressure.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh)

