Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Eddie Nketiah (ankle)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Jed Steer (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Illia Zabarnyi (foot), Adam Smith (groin)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Billy Gilmour (undisclosed)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), Armando Broja (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Mason Mount (abdominal), Edouard Mendy (shoulder), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (fitness)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Tom Cairney (ankle), Neeskens Kebano (achilles), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Willian (back)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Liam Cooper (undisclosed)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Wout Faes (suspension), Victor Kristiansen (ankle), Jannik Vestergaard (undisclosed)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joe Gomez (undisclosed), Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (illness)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock), Victor Lindelof (illness)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Joelinton (suspension), Anthony Gordon (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Chris Wood (thigh), Scott McKenna (thigh), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Wayne Hennessey (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (groin), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (knee), Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Emerson Royal (undisclosed)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (face) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (foot), Michail Antonio (calf)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Hugo Bueno (hamstring), Diego Costa (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), | QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Sarabia (foot), Boubacar Traore (groin)