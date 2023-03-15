When and where is the 2026 World Cup? What is the format?

By Mar 15, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
It has been confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will see 104 games played, up from the original 80, as 12 groups of four teams in each will be the format.

Following the FIFA Council meeting ahead of the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, it was agreed that the number of games for the 2026 World Cup would increase and the format would change from the previous format of 16 groups of three teams.

The top two teams from each group will go through, with the eight best third-place teams also advancing to the Round of 32.

Below is everything you need to know for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 12 groups of 4.

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

How to watch the 2026 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: June 8 through July 3, 2026
  • Location: USA, Canada, Mexico
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Southampton vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Mar 15, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
Southampton host Brentford in a huge game for the hosts at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.

After a hard-fought draw at 10-man Manchester United on Sunday, Ruben Selles has his side within two points of safety and he’s won two and drawn one of his four games in charge so far. Selles has the job until the end of the season and he’s made Southampton tough to beat with three clean sheets in four. Saints still sit bottom of the Premier League table but their recent upturn in results has dragged so many teams into the relegation scrap. With a tough run of games coming up, Southampton will have this home game down as a must-win.

Thomas Frank saw his Brentford saw lose at Everton last time out as their incredible 12-game unbeaten run came to an end. Expect to see a reaction from the Bees who are still chasing European qualification and have hammered Southampton 3-0 at home the last two times they’ve faced them. However, in their only Premier League trip to St Mary’s they did suffer a 4-1 defeat back in January 2022.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Brentford.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Saints have found a way to stay in games and their 4-2-3-1 formation is working well with midfield runners Kamaldeen Sulemana and Carlos Alcaraz causing chaos. Can they score enough goals to keep them up? That is the big question and right now James Ward-Prowse holds the key to Southampton’s survival as he’s their most likely source of goals. If Saints win this game they’re out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. That is their motivation.

Brentford know they could be without leading goalscorer and talisman Ivan Toney for quite some time as the FA continues to deliberate his punishment regarding alleged betting breaches. On the pitch the Bees have been superb this season and sit four points off the top six. Thomas Frank’s side were unlucky not to grab anything at Everton last time out and they can expect a similar game at Southampton as teams respect them and will sit back and soak up pressure.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Juan Larios (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (undisclosed)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh)

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 15, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
Brighton’s Amex Stadium is geared up for M23 derby day, as Crystal Palace hopes their biggest rivalry is the tonic for their 10-match Premier League winless run (Watch live, 3:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Palace has won just once since Week 15 (Nov. 12) but has only seen its table ranking drop from 10th to 12th. But their 27 points are right points off 11th and just three points above the bottom three.

Brighton’s played the fewest matches in the Premier League with 24 and sits seventh on the table. Those matches-in-hand mean Roberto De Zerbi’s men are either on the fringes of the top-four fight (!!) or just in a meaningless 11th.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brighton has claimed four of its last six points, but will not believe it’s not six as the Seagulls wasted chance after chance in a 2-2 draw with fortunate Leeds. Will it be 32-year-old Jason Steele in goal again, or will Robert Sanchez return to the Starting XI after a surprise trip to the bench?

Palace hasn’t registered a shot on target in over five hours of Premier League play, having been shut out by Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. Wilfried Zaha has been back for the last 180 of those minutes, and he’s most certainly due to get cooking soon.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Billy Gilmour (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed)

USMNT roster for Nations League features Gio Reyna, no Tyler Adams

By Mar 15, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
The USMNT will be without captain Tyler Adams when they play a pair of CONCACAF Nations League games later this month, but they will have 13 members of the 2022 World Cup squad, including Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, as confirmed by U.S. Soccer on Wednesday.

[ MORE: USMNT to face rivals Mexico in April friendly ]

Adams will miss the games against Gernada (March 24) and El Salvador (March 27) after suffering a hamstring injury during a recent training session with Leeds United.

Reyna’s place within the team and program had come into question in the weeks and months since the World Cup, with events and an investigation transpiring involving former/a candidate to remain USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and Gio’s parents, Claudio and Danielle. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson explained Reyna’s inclusion as a decision to “move forward.”

[ MORE: USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup ]

“It became a bit more complex in the months since the World Cup, but as far as we’re concerned Gio is a part of our program,” Hudson said. “He’s a good guy and a top talent, and he is evaluated like any other player. We made the roster decisions based on what gives the team the best opportunity to win these games, and we brought him in because we think he can help us do that.”

Full USMNT roster for 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders (8): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham/), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City)

Midfielders (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Alan Sonora (Juárez)

Forwards (7): Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club America)

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 15, 2023, 1:12 PM EDT
Bournemouth heads to Aston Villa on Saturday, riding a surge of momentum that could help it escape the bottom three with another result (watch live, 11am online via Peacock Premium).

The 18th-place Cherries beat Liverpool 1-0 last time out and will be buzzing to visit Villa Park, where a win could see them as far as three points clear of the bottom three.

Villa sits 11th with 35 points, one of a host of clubs still capable of capturing seventh place and a spot in Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leon Bailey will be looking to make amends for the penalty he conceded in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Bailey’s looked quite good under Unai Emery, and his connection with in-form and sneaky postseason honors candidate Ollie Watkins could prove vital to this game and the top-half charge.

Philip Billing looks the sort of leader that can help prod a big finish out of Bournemouth, who has in Dango Outtara the electric injection it wanted from the January transfer market. Neto will matter quite a bit, too, for a team which is still conceding chances.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Leander Dendoncker (hand), Boubacar Kamara (ankle). OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (thigh).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Illia Zabarnyi (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Hamed Traore (muscular), Adam Smith (groin). OUT: Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)