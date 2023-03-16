Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, live! Score, updates, video highlights

By Mar 16, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal’s Europa League dreams have their hands full with Sporting Lisbon following a 2-2 first leg draw in Portugal last week.

But the Gunners are planning to use Premier League title momentum and the Emirates Stadium faithful to keep their hopes of a UEL crown flowing into the quarterfinals.

Arsenal had an early lead in the first leg but found itself in need of a second-half Sporting own goal equalizer to head back to North London on level footing.

Sporting smashed Boavista 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant domestic showing, while Arsenal handled Fulham by the same score in Premier League play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

The Emirates Stadium is going to be electric on Thursday as Arsenal fans see their men within a win over the Europa League quarterfinals and showing few signs of being ill-equipped for a Premier League title run. Throw in more Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard after the pair missed out in Portugal, please.

Marcus Edwards is the fun foil for this one, as the ex-Tottenham forward has found himself a massive part of Sporting. The winger has double-digit goals and assists so far this season. Goncalo Inacio and Jeremiah St. Juste also impressed as part of the Portuguese powers’ back four.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle).

Marcus Rashford scored a beauty as Manchester United continued their pursuit of trophy no. 2 with a 1-0 second leg win over Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday in Seville.

The win joined last week’s blowout 4-1 win at Old Trafford to give the Red Devils a 5-1 aggregate win and a berth in the UEL quarterfinals.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

The quarterfinal draw will be held at 8am ET Friday in Switzerland, and Manchester United joins Juventus, Sevilla, and Feyenoord in the draw.

Four of Ferencvaros, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise, Union Berlin, Real Sociedad, AS Roma, Arsenal, and Sporting Lisbon will join the quarterfinal field following 4pm ET Thursday second legs.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, live! Score, updates, video highlights
Easy, breezy win shows Red Devils well-drilled

A 4-1 first-leg lead makes going about your business pretty simple, but Erik ten Hag’s men made it look easy to boot.

Casemiro looked like a man playing a few games at once, which is fitting given his latest red card suspension in Premier League play, and David Dea was in control of his box with two saves and eight recoveries.

A rest for Raphael Varane and some valuable minutes for Facundo Pellistri (below) to start and Anthony Elanga opff the bench made this a straight-forward showing for Ten Hag, who will feel his team is humming as it hits Friday morning’s quarterfinal draw.

Real Betis vs Manchester United live
Facundo Pellistri (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Real Betis vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show

Marcus Rashford: You might say he was wasteful with his four shots if not for the quality of his strike from distance to make it 5-1 on aggregate.

Casemiro: Over 100 touches, four chances created, and 12 recoveries on a monstrous bounce back from his weekend red card. Got the assist on Rashford’s goal.

Juanmi: Was credited with five shots and four chances created in the loss.

Betis vs Manchester United player ratings
fotmob.com

What’s next?

Manchester United hosts Fulham at 12:30pm ET Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Sporting won’t play again until after the international break, when they’ll be home to Santa Clara on April 2.

Marcus Rashford goal video: Sublime strike for Rashford

How to watch Real Betis vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1:45pm ET Thursday
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Updates: Via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Casemiro was shown a straight red card for the second time in just eight appearances over the weekend, meaning he will miss Man United’s next four games in domestic competitions, but he remains available for the ongoing run through the Europa League. With a thin squad of players and a congested fixture list, manager Erik ten Hag will be forced to rely on his typically composed midfield anchor, even if only to keep someone else in the team fresh for the weekend.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock), Victor Lindelof (illness)

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 16, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs.

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round of the Europa League, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the first leg and have work to do at home.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus — 1:45pm ET
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma — 4pm ET
Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen — 4pm ET
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin — 4pm ET
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon — 4pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel — 1:45 pm ET
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar vs Porto — 4 pm ET
West Ham vs AEK Larnaca — 4 pm ET
Villarreal vs Anderlecht — 4 pm ET
Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 4 pm ET

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

 

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico preview, how to watch, stream

By Mar 16, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT
0 Comments

Barcelona looks to make its strong hold on La Liga a vice grip when it hosts Real Madrid in the third Clasico of the 2022-23 season.

Barca enters this weekend with a nine-point advantage over Real with 13 matches left to play, and the Blaugranas won the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal over Real just over two weeks ago.

But Real has dusted off Liverpool in the Champions League and can point to a 3-1 win over Barca at the Bernabeu back in October as a reason for hope that a Sunday win can arrive and kickstart their title defense.

Barcelona has won three-straight 1-0 matches including the Copa del Rey first leg. Xavi’s men have only allowed eight goals in La Liga this season, as Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and teenage left back Alex Balde have been very good.

As for Real, Toni Kroos is still steering the ship until it gets to the places where Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr can finish. The Real midfield has been fantastic and Antonio Rudiger has starred in front of Thibaut Courtois at the back end

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET, Sunday
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
Online: Stream via ESPN+

Barcelona team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pedri (muscular)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Alaba (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscular)

Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 16, 2023, 12:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

Can Chelsea continue its upward momentum when ornery Everton visits Stamford Bridge for Week 28 of the Premier League season (watch live, 11am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

The Blues’ top-end defending — fourth-fewest goals allowed — is finally getting some offensive help with five goals scored in back-to-back wins over Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs EVERTON

And that has Chelsea eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. The Blues have 37 points through 26 games, good for 10th place, and that’s 11th points off fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand on Spurs.

Everton’s now 15th on the Premier League table but that’s just one point off 18th and three points off the PL cellar. Taking seven of the last 15 points available has helped, but Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances are the key to belief.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.

Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (lower abdomen), Edouard Mendy (wrist), Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (thigh), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (lower back), N’Golo Kante (thigh). OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (knee). OUT: Andros Townsend (knee).