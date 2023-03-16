Sporting Lisbon eliminates Arsenal from Europa League in penalties

By Mar 16, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

Antonio Adan stopped Gabriel Martinelli’s penalty, the only such miss by either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon, as visiting Sporting swept the Gunners out of the Europa League on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon needed penalty kicks to decide who’d head to the Europa League quarterfinals after Pedro Goncalves long distance goal forced extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsdale got two hands to one of Sporting’s penalties but the ball made its way inside the goal anyway.

Granit Xhaka had put Sporting ahead but the Gunners couldn’t solve seven-save Antonio Adan a second time and Goncalves put Ramsdale on a poster with a 45-yard lofted goal.

Arsenal had an early lead in the first leg but found itself in need of a second-half Sporting own goal equalizer to head back to North London on level footing.

Sporting played the final two minutes of extra time with 10 men after Manuel Ugarte collected a second yellow card.

Gunners show heart, lack finish as hot goalkeeper cooks Arsenal

This one stings on so many levels.

Arsenal, the Premier League title favorites, led Sporting with a half-hour to go and just needed to get it over the line to reach the Europa League quarterfinals.

Then came an immaculate bit of genius from Pedro Goncalves, who lobbed Aaron Ramsdale from more 45, maybe 50 yards away from goal. It was 1-1 in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal wasn’t just in danger of being eliminated from the competition; The Gunners were now facing the possibility of extra time and 120, not 90 minutes, on some of their players legs ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit from Crystal Palace. Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Ramsdale went 120 minutes.

And there’s the mental side: Arsenal poured their hearts into this and it was apparent from substitute Martin Odegaard’s Emirates Stadium exhortations that the Gunners very much care about winning anything on offer.

But they also will look at the xG numbers — 1.89-1.18 — and feel there was a lost chance. Arsenal was credit with four “big chances” by FotMob to just one for Sporting, but was out-attempted 15-13 and lost at home.

This is a strong bunch and we’ve seen the Gunners rally after losing to Man City, and after blowing the first leg lead away to Sporting. Still, Mikel Arteta has a significant couple of days ahead of him.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon player ratings: Stars of the Show

Antonio Adan: Seven saves on 2.31 xGOT faced for the Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper.

Pedro Goncalves: He had four shot attempts, but beating Aaron Ramsdale from back in Lisbon was special.

Granit Xhaka: It’s not just the goal, which came from the desire to follow the ball into the area, as Arsenal’s longtime leader racked up 12 recoveries and won 16-of-22 tackles.

Arsenal vs Sporting player ratings
What’s next?

Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace at 10am ET Sunday, while Sporting Lisbon is off until after the international break.

Granit Xhaka goal video: Swiss mid finishes rebound

Pedro Goncalves goal video: Ramsdale lofted from distance

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

The Emirates Stadium is going to be electric on Thursday as Arsenal fans see their men within a win over the Europa League quarterfinals and showing few signs of being ill-equipped for a Premier League title run. Throw in more Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard after the pair missed out in Portugal, please.

Marcus Edwards is the fun foil for this one, as the ex-Tottenham forward has found himself a massive part of Sporting. The winger has double-digit goals and assists so far this season. Goncalo Inacio and Jeremiah St. Juste also impressed as part of the Portuguese powers’ back four.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle).

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 16, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal field is set, but not before Arsenal bowed out of the tournament to Sporting Lisbon in penalties.

Manchester United and West Ham had no such trouble in qualifying for the next stage, with blowout wins on aggregate over Real Betis in the UEL and AEK Larnaca in the UECL, respectively.

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are joined in the quarters by Juventus, Feyenoord, Sevilla, AS Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise.

West Ham

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma
Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin
Arsenal 1-1 (3-3 aet) Sporting Lisbon — Sporting wins in pens — Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto
West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.)  AEK Larnaca
Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht
Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

 

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 16, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s back to the Premier League title fight for Arsenal after midweek Europa League action, and an old friend is coming into the visitors entrance with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Patrick Vieira could really use a win for his Palace on Sunday, while Arsenal is planning on another three point in pursuit of an unpredictable Premier League crown.

Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments.

Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes certainly will challenge them.

Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (fitness). OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Vicente Guaita (thigh)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 16, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leeds and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 16

Christian Pulisic: Reyna-Berhalter incident ‘extremely childish,’ ‘youth soccer’

By Mar 16, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has lambasted the situation surrounding allegations against Gregg Berhalter made by the family of Giovanni Reyna, declaring it as “extremely childish.”

Berhalter was investigated by U.S. Soccer after Danielle Reyna, mother of disciplined USMNT phenom Giovanni, told USSF director Earnie Stewart about a 1991 domestic violence incident between the then North Carolina player and his now-wife.

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer releases report on Berhalter investigation ]

Berhalter had acknowledged his role in a violent incident with Rosalind Berhalter in 1991, an admission that came shortly after college friend Danielle Reyna reported it to the federation.

The investigation revealed that both Claudio and Danielle Reyna threatened to speak out on the 1991 incident due to discontent with Gio’s playing time at the World Cup and subsequent drama caused by Berhalter speaking publicly about Giovanni Reyna’s poor reaction to being told he would not feature for the team in Qatar.

Christian Pulisic: Berhalter position ‘extremely unfortunate’ (video)

Video was leaked and then amplified by Alexi Lalas of an interview between Graham Hunter and Chelsea forward Pulisic, and the USMNT star laments the actions of the Reynas and the plight of Berhalter while also seeming to be critical of plans to conduct a long search for the next USMNT coach.

Hunter asked Berhalter whether the USMNT should be making such a long search to replace (or rehire) the coach:

“For me it’s an interesting one because I’m not here to appoint the next manager. Whoever it is, I’m gonna give 100 percent but in my opinion everything that happened with Gregg was handled in an extremely childish manner. We’ve all seen what’s been going on. It’s childish. It’s youth soccer, people complaining about playing time. I don’t want to go too far into it, but that’s what we’ll see.

“Gregg has been extremely unfortunate to even get into the position he’s in now. Do I feel like we should just wait and wait? I don’t think it’s necessary because we’re not in phase like we were in after not qualifying for the last World Cup where we need a complete rebuild. We don’t need a bunch of new guys coming in. We have a strong corps, and a lot of people have seen that, and we need to carry on with that. It’s a tough one for me because I think we just want to continue that as soon as we can and build off this World Cup which had a lot of positives in it.”

It sounds like Pulisic would’ve been okay with Berhalter staying on as USMNT coach but now feels the program will suffer if the future of the position isn’t sorted quickly — perhaps with Berhalter still in the role. Read deeper, he may just want him hired outright.

The entire interview will post Friday and will be worth an investigative eye.