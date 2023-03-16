But Real has dusted off Liverpool in the Champions League and can point to a 3-1 win over Barca at the Bernabeu back in October as a reason for hope that a Sunday win can arrive and kickstart their title defense.
Barcelona has won three-straight 1-0 matches including the Copa del Rey first leg. Xavi’s men have only allowed eight goals in La Liga this season, as Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and teenage left back Alex Balde have been very good.
As for Real, Toni Kroos is still steering the ship until it gets to the places where Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr can finish. The Real midfield has been fantastic and Antonio Rudiger has starred in front of Thibaut Courtois at the back end
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid.
The Emirates Stadium is going to be electric on Thursday as Arsenal fans see their men within a win over the Europa League quarterfinals and showing few signs of being ill-equipped for a Premier League title run. Throw in more Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard after the pair missed out in Portugal, please.
Marcus Edwards is the fun foil for this one, as the ex-Tottenham forward has found himself a massive part of Sporting. The winger has double-digit goals and assists so far this season. Goncalo Inacio and Jeremiah St. Juste also impressed as part of the Portuguese powers’ back four.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle).
A 4-1 first-leg lead makes going about your business pretty simple, but Erik ten Hag’s men made it look easy to boot.
Casemiro looked like a man playing a few games at once, which is fitting given his latest red card suspension in Premier League play, and David Dea was in control of his box with two saves and eight recoveries.
A rest for Raphael Varane and some valuable minutes for Facundo Pellistri (below) to start and Anthony Elanga opff the bench made this a straight-forward showing for Ten Hag, who will feel his team is humming as it hits Friday morning’s quarterfinal draw.
Real Betis vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show
Marcus Rashford: You might say he was wasteful with his four shots if not for the quality of his strike from distance to make it 5-1 on aggregate.
Casemiro: Over 100 touches, four chances created, and 12 recoveries on a monstrous bounce back from his weekend red card. Got the assist on Rashford’s goal.
Juanmi: Was credited with five shots and four chances created in the loss.
What’s next?
Manchester United hosts Fulham at 12:30pm ET Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Sporting won’t play again until after the international break, when they’ll be home to Santa Clara on April 2.
Key storylines & star players
Casemiro was shown a straight red card for the second time in just eight appearances over the weekend, meaning he will miss Man United’s next four games in domestic competitions, but he remains available for the ongoing run through the Europa League. With a thin squad of players and a congested fixture list, manager Erik ten Hag will be forced to rely on his typically composed midfield anchor, even if only to keep someone else in the team fresh for the weekend.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock), Victor Lindelof (illness)
Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.
Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.
As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.
And that has Chelsea eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. The Blues have 37 points through 26 games, good for 10th place, and that’s 11th points off fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand on Spurs.
Everton’s now 15th on the Premier League table but that’s just one point off 18th and three points off the PL cellar. Taking seven of the last 15 points available has helped, but Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances are the key to belief.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton.
Key storylines & star players
Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.
Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (lower abdomen), Edouard Mendy (wrist), Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (thigh), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (lower back), N’Golo Kante (thigh). OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head)