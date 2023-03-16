High-flying Brentford host struggling Leicester at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as the Bees are chasing their European dreams.

Thomas Frank’s side beat Southampton 2-0 in midweek to get back to winning ways. They were on a 12-game unbeaten run before their shock defeat at Everton last weekend but Ivan Toney grabbed a goal and an assist against Saints to keep Brentford in the hunt for European qualification. The Bees actually have a chance of challenging for a top four finish. Remarkable.

Leicester City would love to be in that position but this season Brendan Rodgers is watching on in horror as the Foxes have been sucked back into the relegation scrap. Their talented squad is struggling for confidence and they’ve lost four straight games, including a home battering against Chelsea last weekend. They’re only out of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Leicester.

How to watch Brentford vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

This Brentford fairytale shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Ivan Toney continues to bang in the goals, they are so tough to play against and the job Thomas Frank has done makes him a serious contender for Premier League manager of the season. The Bees are full of confidence, play with no fear and are incredible at home. The west London side have such a small budget and continue to punch well above their weight.

Leicester are in freefall and all season long they’ve been a very streaky team. At the moment they are relying heavily on James Maddison to drag them out of trouble but he can’t do it all on his own. Defensively they are making big mistakes and they are being overrun in midfield and their strikers aren’t finishing the chances Maddison is creating. All of that adds up to big problems for the Foxes. Surely they have too much quality to go down? Maybe not.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (knee)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle), Wout Faes (suspended), Jannik Vestergaard (internal)

