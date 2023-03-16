Christian Pulisic: Reyna-Berhalter incident ‘extremely childish,’ ‘youth soccer’

By Mar 16, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has lambasted the situation surrounding allegations against Gregg Berhalter made by the family of Giovanni Reyna, declaring it as “extremely childish.”

Berhalter was investigated by U.S. Soccer after Danielle Reyna, mother of disciplined USMNT phenom Giovanni, told USSF director Earnie Stewart about a 1991 domestic violence incident between the then North Carolina player and his now-wife.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for April friendlies

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer releases report on Berhalter investigation ]

Berhalter had acknowledged his role in a violent incident with Rosalind Berhalter in 1991, an admission that came shortly after college friend Danielle Reyna reported it to the federation.

The investigation revealed that both Claudio and Danielle Reyna threatened to speak out on the 1991 incident due to discontent with Gio’s playing time at the World Cup and subsequent drama caused by Berhalter speaking publicly about Giovanni Reyna’s poor reaction to being told he would not feature for the team in Qatar.

Christian Pulisic: Berhalter position ‘extremely unfortunate’ (video)

Video was leaked and then amplified by Alexi Lalas of an interview between Graham Hunter and Chelsea forward Pulisic, and the USMNT star laments the actions of the Reynas and the plight of Berhalter while also seeming to be critical of plans to conduct a long search for the next USMNT coach.

Hunter asked Berhalter whether the USMNT should be making such a long search to replace (or rehire) the coach:

“For me it’s an interesting one because I’m not here to appoint the next manager. Whoever it is, I’m gonna give 100 percent but in my opinion everything that happened with Gregg was handled in an extremely childish manner. We’ve all seen what’s been going on. It’s childish. It’s youth soccer, people complaining about playing time. I don’t want to go too far into it, but that’s what we’ll see.

“Gregg has been extremely unfortunate to even get into the position he’s in now. Do I feel like we should just wait and wait? I don’t think it’s necessary because we’re not in phase like we were in after not qualifying for the last World Cup where we need a complete rebuild. We don’t need a bunch of new guys coming in. We have a strong corps, and a lot of people have seen that, and we need to carry on with that. It’s a tough one for me because I think we just want to continue that as soon as we can and build off this World Cup which had a lot of positives in it.”

It sounds like Pulisic would’ve been okay with Berhalter staying on as USMNT coach but now feels the program will suffer if the future of the position isn’t sorted quickly — perhaps with Berhalter still in the role. Read deeper, he may just want him hired outright.

The entire interview will post Friday and will be worth an investigative eye.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, live! Score, updates, video highlights

By Mar 16, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal’s Europa League dreams have their hands full with Sporting Lisbon following a 2-2 first leg draw in Portugal last week.

But the Gunners are planning to use Premier League title momentum and the Emirates Stadium faithful to keep their hopes of a UEL crown flowing into the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal had an early lead in the first leg but found itself in need of a second-half Sporting own goal equalizer to head back to North London on level footing.

Sporting smashed Boavista 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant domestic showing, while Arsenal handled Fulham by the same score in Premier League play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon.

Premier League news

Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Ranking Premier League Player of the Season candidates
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon live score: 1-1 (3-3 agg.)

Granit Xhaka goal video: Swiss mid finishes rebound

Pedro Goncalves goal video: Ramsdale lofted from distance

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

The Emirates Stadium is going to be electric on Thursday as Arsenal fans see their men within a win over the Europa League quarterfinals and showing few signs of being ill-equipped for a Premier League title run. Throw in more Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard after the pair missed out in Portugal, please.

Marcus Edwards is the fun foil for this one, as the ex-Tottenham forward has found himself a massive part of Sporting. The winger has double-digit goals and assists so far this season. Goncalo Inacio and Jeremiah St. Juste also impressed as part of the Portuguese powers’ back four.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle).

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 16, 2023, 6:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s back to the Premier League title fight for Arsenal after midweek Europa League action, and an old friend is coming into the visitors entrance with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 10am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Patrick Vieira could really use a win for his Palace on Sunday, while Arsenal is planning on another three point in pursuit of an unpredictable Premier League crown.

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs CRYSTAL PALACE

Arsenal has 66 points and can grow its table lead over Man City to eight points with a win as Man City deals with FA Cup commitments.

Palace hasn’t won in the league this year and sits 12th with 27 points following a midweek loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Sporting live
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, live! Score, updates, video highlights
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Ranking Premier League Player of the Season candidates

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Gabriel Jesus started Thursday in the Europa League, so it’s easy to predict a depth flex from the Gunners on Sunday rather than another start for their just-fit star. Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Bukayo Saka were kept on the bench at the start versus Sporting Lisbon, but the Gunners going 120 minutes certainly will challenge them.

Palace is going to hope to get something out of Wilfried Zaha here. He’s looked more like a red card candidate lately but we all know an in-form Zaha is electric. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze will look like even better playmakers once Zaha starts punching home some goals.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (illness), James McArthur (illness), Nathan Ferguson (fitness). OUT: Sam Johnstone (calf), Vicente Guaita (thigh)

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 16, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs.

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round of the Europa League, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the first leg and have work to do at home.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

Latest Premier League news

Arsenal vs Sporting live
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, live! Score, updates, video highlights
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Ranking Premier League Player of the Season candidates

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma
Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin
Arsenal 1-1 (2-2) ET Sporting Lisbon — currently in ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto
West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.)  AEK Larnaca
Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht
Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

 

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Mar 16, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

Arsenal vs Sporting live
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, live! Score, updates, video highlights
Premier League
Ranking Premier League Player of the Season candidates
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leeds and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 16

Premier League fixtures

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS