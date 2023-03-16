Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs.

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round of the Europa League, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the first leg and have work to do at home.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg vs Juventus — 1:45pm ET

Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 1:45pm ET

Fenerbahce vs Sevilla — 1:45pm ET

Real Betis vs Manchester United — 1:45pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma — 4pm ET

Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen — 4pm ET

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin — 4pm ET

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon — 4pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel — 1:45 pm ET

Djurgarden vs Lech Poznan — 1:45 pm ET

Sivasspor vs Fiorentina — 1:45 pm ET

AZ Alkmaar vs Porto — 4 pm ET

West Ham vs AEK Larnaca — 4 pm ET

Villarreal vs Anderlecht — 4 pm ET

Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 4 pm ET

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United

Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava

Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor

Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

Just look at that curl from Michail Antonio! ➰ pic.twitter.com/bl4VDcf3nU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2023

Follow @JPW_NBCSports