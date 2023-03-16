FA Cup: Quarterfinal schedule, how to watch live, predictions

The FA Cup continues to deliver plenty of shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have been on the receiving end as the quarterfinal is set.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town shocked Southampton to secure their spot in the last eight for the first time since 1939, while Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United both beat Premier League opposition to set up their quarterfinal tie.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Brighton, Burnley and Fulham also made it through the last eight as these teams are now just one win away from a semifinal at Wembley.

Below is the FA Cup stream info, fixtures and predictions.

FA Cup live: How to watch, scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinals – March 18-19
Times: Below
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Saturday, March 18

1:30pm ET: Manchester City vs Burnley

Sunday, March 19

8am ET: Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers
10:15am ET: Brighton vs Grimsby Town
12:30pm ET: Manchester United vs Fulham

FA Cup quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester City 3-1 Burnley
Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Brighton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

FA Cup fifth round results

Tuesday, February 28

Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United
Bristol City 3-0 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town
Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United
Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fifth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 28

Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham 2-1 Leeds United
Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Burnley 3-0 Fleetwood Town
Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fourth round replays results

Tuesday

Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC

Wednesday

Sunderland 2-3 Fulham

FA Cup fourth round results

All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Results

Friday
Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights

Saturday
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United
Walsall 0-1 Leicester City
Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
Bristol City 3-0 West Brom
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City
Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town
Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Blackpool
Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 3-1 Reading

Sunday
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool
Stoke City 3-1 Stevenage
Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

Monday
Derby County 0-2 West Ham United

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday 

Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)
Wigan 1-2 Luton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield

Wednesday

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City

Tuesday, January 24

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town
Reading 2-0 Watford
Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth
Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton
Hull City 0-2 Fulham
Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton
Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR
Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham
Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley
Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest
Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
Brentford 0-1 West Ham
Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham
Luton Town 1-1 Wigan
Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle
Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City
Derby County 3-0 Barnsley
Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds
Stockport 1-2 Walsall
Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City
Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage
Man City 4-0 Chelsea

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

Wolves vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wolves host Leeds in a massive relegation six-pointer at Molineux on Saturday as both teams are under pressure and out of form.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs LEEDS

It looked like Julen Lopetegui had steered Wolves well away from the relegation scrap but a run of one win in five games, which included a narrow defeat at Newcastle last time out, has them in trouble once again as they are just three points above the bottom three. Scoring goals remains the biggest problem for Wolves as they are the joint-lowest scorers in the PL.

Javi Gracia is making Leeds tougher to beat but they are now in the relegation zone and are one point from safety with 12 games to go after a run of one win in their last 13. Leeds battled back to draw 2-2 at home against Brighton last week but they have won just five games all season long, the fewest in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Leeds.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves are looking much better under Lopetegui but they just can’t climb clear of the intense relegation scrap. They are defensively sound and have quality all over the pitch but for several seasons scoring goals has become a big problem for them. They need the likes of Raul Jimenez, Hwang-Hee chan and Daniel Podence to regain their form. Fast.

Leeds are a bit all over the place. They are definitely better at the back under Javi Gracia but he is trying to play a more patient, possession-based style and a lot of the players signed by previous manager Jesse Marsch just aren’t used to playing that system. There is a notion that this Leeds team is too good to go down but when you look at their remaining games, they are in serious danger of relegation.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (hip), QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Sarabia (heel)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Tyler Adams (hamstring)

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs.

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round of the Europa League, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the first leg and have work to do at home.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg vs Juventus — 1:45pm ET
Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 1:45pm ET
Fenerbahce vs Sevilla — 1:45pm ET
Real Betis vs Manchester United — 1:45pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma — 4pm ET
Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen — 4pm ET
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin — 4pm ET
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon — 4pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel — 1:45 pm ET
Djurgarden vs Lech Poznan — 1:45 pm ET
Sivasspor vs Fiorentina — 1:45 pm ET

AZ Alkmaar vs Porto — 4 pm ET
West Ham vs AEK Larnaca — 4 pm ET
Villarreal vs Anderlecht — 4 pm ET
Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 4 pm ET

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

 

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal’s Europa League dreams have their hands full with Sporting Lisbon following a 2-2 first leg draw in Portugal last week.

But the Gunners are planning to use Premier League title momentum and the Emirates Stadium faithful to keep their hopes of a UEL crown flowing into the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal had an early lead in the first leg but found itself in need of a second-half Sporting own goal equalizer to head back to North London on level footing.

Sporting smashed Boavista 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant domestic showing, while Arsenal handled Fulham by the same score in Premier League play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

The Emirates Stadium is going to be electric on Thursday as Arsenal fans see their men within a win over the Europa League quarterfinals and showing few signs of being ill-equipped for a Premier League title run. Throw in more Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard after the pair missed out in Portugal, please.

Marcus Edwards is the fun foil for this one, as the ex-Tottenham forward has found himself a massive part of Sporting. The winger has double-digit goals and assists so far this season. Goncalo Inacio and Jeremiah St. Juste also impressed as part of the Portuguese powers’ back four.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Sporting Lisbon team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle).

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leeds and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 16

Premier League fixtures

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


