FA Cup: Quarterfinal schedule, how to watch live, predictions

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup continues to deliver plenty of shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs have been on the receiving end as the quarterfinal is set.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores, updates ]

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town shocked Southampton to secure their spot in the last eight for the first time since 1939, while Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United both beat Premier League opposition to set up their quarterfinal tie.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Brighton, Burnley and Fulham also made it through the last eight as these teams are now just one win away from a semifinal at Wembley.

Below is the FA Cup stream info, fixtures and predictions.

FA Cup live: How to watch, scores, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Quarterfinals – March 18-19

Times: Below

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Saturday, March 18

1:30pm ET: Manchester City vs Burnley

Sunday, March 19

8am ET: Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers

10:15am ET: Brighton vs Grimsby Town

12:30pm ET: Manchester United vs Fulham

FA Cup quarterfinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester City 3-1 Burnley

Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Brighton 3-1 Grimsby Town

Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

FA Cup fifth round results

Tuesday, February 28

Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Fulham 2-0 Leeds United

Bristol City 3-0 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town

Burnley 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Manchester United 3-1 West Ham United

Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

The Mariners sail into the quarter-finals 🚢@officialgtfc continued their fairytale #EmiratesFACup journey with a 2-1 victory over @SouthamptonFC ✨ pic.twitter.com/bViueupKWo — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2023

They CANNOT be stopped ✋@SheffieldUnited upset the odds to defeat Premier League side @SpursOfficial 1-0 and claim their spot in the #EmiratesFACup quarter-final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EaizFZ6OWA — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2023

Comeback: COMPLETE ✅@ManUtd sealed their #EmiratesFACup quarter-final spot after coming back from a goal down to beat a defiant @WestHam 3-1 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WNJuxTfxTc — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 1, 2023

FA Cup fifth round predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, February 28

Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham 2-1 Leeds United

Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City

Wednesday, March 1

Southampton 3-1 Grimsby Town

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Burnley 3-0 Fleetwood Town

Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

FA Cup fourth round replays results

Tuesday

Grimsby Town 3-0 Luton Town

Fleetwood Town 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley 2-1 Ipswich Town

Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham AFC

Wednesday

Sunderland 2-3 Fulham

FA Cup fourth round results

All games 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Results

Friday

Man City 1-0 Arsenal – Recap/video highlights

Saturday

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United

Walsall 0-1 Leicester City

Fulham 1-1 Sunderland

Bristol City 3-0 West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fleetwood Town

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City

Luton Town 2-2 Grimsby Town

Ipswich Town 0-0 Burnley

Southampton 2-1 Blackpool

Preston North End 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United 3-1 Reading

WHAT A GOAL FROM SON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vRuqYTXkDl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2023

Leeds march on! 🏆@LUFC showed their class as they sealed a 3-1 victory over @ASFCofficial to secure their place in the #EmiratesFACup fifth round! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3VYqg8vmSs — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2023

Sunday

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

Stoke City 3-1 Stevenage

Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United

🤯 What an incredible goal from red-hot Kaoru Mitoma to win it for Brighton against Liverpool in stoppage time! #BHAFC 2-1 #LFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/GJ5s5oYooO — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 29, 2023

Monday

Derby County 0-2 West Ham United

FA Cup third round replays

Tuesday

Swansea City 1-2 (AET) Bristol City

Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Birmingham City (original tie postponed due to waterlogged pitch)

Wigan 1-2 Luton

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield

It's @LFC through thanks to a rocket from Harvey Elliott 🚀#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/nwhsjXXMfp — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 17, 2023

Wednesday

Leeds United 5-2 Cardiff City

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 It was a 5️⃣ star performance from @LUFC, as their young forward Willy Gnonto shone to help book their place in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round after a 5-2 victory over @CardiffCityFC! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IdESqMk8Br — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 18, 2023

Tuesday, January 24

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Boreham Wood

FA Cup third round results

Friday

Manchester United 3-1 Everton

Marcus Rashford forces an own goal from Conor Coady. He's playing on another level right now 👏 pic.twitter.com/EOLEtnpowz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2023

Saturday

Preston North End 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Reading 2-0 Watford

Tottenham 1-0 Portsmouth

Gillingham 0-1 Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City — PPD

Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton

Hull City 0-2 Fulham

Middlesbrough 1-5 Brighton

Fleetwood Town 2-1 QPR

Ipswich Town 4-1 Rotherham

Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley

Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest

Chesterfield 3-3 West Brom

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Boreham Wood 1-1 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland

Brentford 0-1 West Ham

Coventry City 3-4 Wrexham

Luton Town 1-1 Wigan

Grimsby Town 1-0 Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool 2-2 Wolves

Signed. Sealed. Delivered ☑️ Shane Long confirms @ReadingFC's spot in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round pic.twitter.com/6zlfgsOHZg — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023

Sunday

Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City

Derby County 3-0 Barnsley

Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds

Stockport 1-2 Walsall

Hartlepool 0-3 Stoke City

Norwich 0-1 Blackpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage

Man City 4-0 Chelsea

The @StevenageFC players are definitely going to enjoy this win 🎉#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/2CUSMOZbqG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023

Monday

Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal

Follow @NicholasMendola