Ruben Selles saw his Saints side put in a limp performance as they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford on Wednesday and missed the chance to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. Southampton are just two points from safety heading into this game but time is running out for the Saints to save themselves and they have a very tough remaining schedule.
Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and after winning three of their last four games in the Premier League they are in fourth place. They have a four-point cushion over fifth-place Newcastle but the latter have two games in-hand over Spurs. Antonio Conte’s future remains up in the air and Harry Kane and Co. are in a familiar last-season scramble to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as another trophyless season has arrived for Tottenham.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints are scrapping away and recent wins against Chelsea and Leicester, plus a draw at Manchester United, has given them hope of staying up. They have been terrible at home this season though, winning just twice and they have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have also scored just twice in their five league games under Ruben Selles and although they are improving defensively, there is a real lack of quality in the final third.
Tottenham are relying on Harry Kane to once again propel them to a top four finish and even Heung-min Son was on the scoresheet last week as they beat Nottingham Forest comfortably. Conte has shown signs he is willing to take more risks in attack and Richarlison took his chance to start last weekend. It will be intriguing to see how Conte sets Spurs up as they are heavy favorites against Southampton.
Manchester United will continue their pursuit of trophy no. 2 when they face Real Betis in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 in Seville on Thursday (watch live, 1:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium).
Ahead of their FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Fulham on Sunday (12:30 pm ET), the Red Devils head to sunny Spain with a 4-1 advantage from last week’s first leg, one foot already in the last-eight of yet another competition. All but mathematically eliminated from the Premier League title race at this point (16 points behind Arsenal with 12 games to play), Manchester United can focus their full attention on the cup competitions, hoping to add to the League Cup already in the bag this season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Real Betis vs Manchester United, live on Thursday.
How to watch Real Betis vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:45pm ET Thursday TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus Updates:Via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Casemiro was shown a straight red card for the second time in just eight appearances over the weekend, meaning he will miss Man United’s next four games in domestic competitions, but he remains available for the ongoing run through the Europa League. With a thin squad of players and a congested fixture list, manager Erik ten Hag will be forced to rely on his typically composed midfield anchor, even if only to keep someone else in the team fresh for the weekend.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hip), Marcel Sabitzer (knock), Victor Lindelof (illness)
The victory sends Brentford (41 points) past Fulham and into 8th place in the Premier League table, now just a point behind 6th-place Liverpool and 7th-place Brighton in what is shaping up to be the unlikeliest of battles for European qualification. Southampton (22 points – 20th place), meanwhile, remain bottom of the table, two points off safety having now played one more game than all but one team ahead of them.
Brentford dominated play for the entirety of the first half, and eventually got their just reward as Toney poked home Christian Norgaard’s flicked-on header at the back post for his 16th PL goal of the season (3rd-most, behind Erling Haaland’s 28 and Harry Kane’s 20).
Despite having two-thirds of possession in the game and trailing for nearly an hour, Southampton managed just 0.51 xG on seven shots in total (one on target). Brentford played their typical rope-a-dope style to perfection, patiently awaiting quality scoring chances rather than frivolously chasing quantity. They had just two shots on target on the night, the second of which also found the back of the net deep into second-half stoppage time.
Toney headed a long ball from David Raya in behind the Southampton defense, and Yoane Wissa chased it down and slotted a cool finish past Gavin Bazunu to seal all three points.
Brentford will host relegation-battling Leicester (24 points – 16th place) in west London on Saturday (11 am ET), at the same time Southampton host top-four-chasing Tottenham (48 points – 4th place) at St. Mary’s.
How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3:30pm ET, Wednesday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Saints have found a way to stay in games and their 4-2-3-1 formation is working well with midfield runners Kamaldeen Sulemana and Carlos Alcaraz causing chaos. Can they score enough goals to keep them up? That is the big question and right now James Ward-Prowse holds the key to Southampton’s survival as he’s their most likely source of goals. If Saints win this game they’re out of the relegation zone for the first time since November. That is their motivation.
Brentford know they could be without leading goalscorer and talisman Ivan Toney for quite some time as the FA continues to deliberate his punishment regarding alleged betting breaches. On the pitch the Bees have been superb this season and sit four points off the top six. Thomas Frank’s side were unlucky not to grab anything at Everton last time out and they can expect a similar game at Southampton as teams respect them and will sit back and soak up pressure.
The victory puts Brighton (42 points – 7th place) level on points with Liverpool in their ongoing quest to compete in next season’s Europa League. The Seagulls have a game in hand on the Reds, from whom they took four points in head-to-head meetings this season.
Crystal Palace (27 points – 12th place), meanwhile, are now 11 games without a win in the Premier League as their strong start to the 2022-23 season continues to come undone.
Solly March broke the deadlock with the game’s only goal on 15 minutes, when Kaoru Mitoma slalomed his way through the Palace midfield to pick out March’s perfectly timed run in behind the defense. March’s finish required pinpoint placement from a tight angle and a decent distance away from goal.
Crystal Palace attempted just one shot from inside the 18-yard box in the second half (in the 95th minute, no less) as they hopelessly chased an equalizer. Brighton’s ability to defend with possession of the ball (57 percent on Wednesday, perfectly in like with the 56.7-percent mark on the season) frustrated the opposing flock to no end.
After collecting just five points from their last 11 Premier League games (0W-5D-6L), Palace now find themselves very much in the relegation conversation, just three points above 18th-place Bournemouth. The Eagles have scored just four goals since the calendar turned over to 2023, coinciding with the winless skid, having failed to score multiple goals in a game since their last victory, on New Year’s Eve.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Brighton will take a break from Premier League play to face League Two side Grimsby Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will head to north London to face PL leaders Arsenal (66 points).
Brighton has claimed four of its last six points, but will not believe it’s not six as the Seagulls wasted chance after chance in a 2-2 draw with fortunate Leeds. Will it be 32-year-old Jason Steele in goal again, or will Robert Sanchez return to the Starting XI after a surprise trip to the bench?
Palace hasn’t registered a shot on target in over five hours of Premier League play, having been shut out by Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. Wilfried Zaha has been back for the last 180 of those minutes, and he’s most certainly due to get cooking soon.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Billy Gilmour (undisclosed)
TEAM! 💙 Here's our starting XI to take on Crystal Palace tonight. 📝
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Arsenal push them all the way? Will Chelsea and Liverpool recover to finish in the top four? Can Manchester United’s new-look side surge into the title race? What about Tottenham? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham
Matchweek 29
Saturday 1 April
7:30am: Man City v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
12:30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa
Sunday 2 April
9am: West Ham v Southampton
11:30am: Newcastle v Man Utd
Monday 3 April
3pm: Everton v Spurs
Rearranged games
Tuesday 4 April
2:45pm: AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
2:45pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leicester vs Aston Villa
3pm: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Wednesday 5 April
3pm: Man United v Brentford
3pm: West Ham v Newcastle
Matchweek 30
Saturday 8 April
7:30am: Man Utd v Everton
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
12:30pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 April
9am: Southampton v Man City
11:30am: Liverpool v Arsenal
Matchweek 31
Saturday 15 April
7:30am: Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Brentford
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Sunday 16 April
9am: West Ham v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Leicester
Monday 17 April
3pm: Leeds v Liverpool
Matchweek 32
Friday 21 April
3pm: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 22 April
7:30am: Fulham v Leeds
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brentford v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v Chelsea
Sunday 23 April
9am: Newcastle v Spurs
11:30am: Brighton v Man City
Matchweek 33
Tuesday 25 April
2:30pm: Wolves v Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Aston Villa v Fulham
2:45pm: Leeds v Leicester
2:45pm: Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 26 April
2:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Brighton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Brentford
2:45pm: West Ham v Liverpool
3pm: Man City v Arsenal
Thursday 27 April
2:45pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Spurs v Man Utd
Matchweek 34
Saturday 29 April
7:30am: Crystal Palace v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
12:30pm: Arsenal v Chelsea
Sunday 30 April
9am: Fulham v Man City
9am: Man Utd v Aston Villa
9am: Newcastle v Southampton
11:30am: Liverpool v Spurs
Monday 1 May
3pm: Leicester v Everton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool