Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The USMNT and Mexico will meet once again as a friendly between the bitter rivals has been arranged for this spring.

[ WATCH: USA v Mexico live en Espanol ]

Wednesday April 19 is the date and Glendale, Arizona is the location and it will be a big test for both ahead of the Gold Cup this summer.

This friendly is part of a new annual tournament called the Allstate Continental Clasico, as a release from U.S. Soccer states that it will see the “USMNT hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America.”

There were contrasting World Cup fortunes for the USA and Mexico as the USMNT unexpectedly reached the last 16 in Qatar, while Mexico narrowly missed out making it out of the group stage.

Both teams now have new coaches with Anthony Hudson in charge of the USMNT on an interim basis, while former Tigres coach Diego Cocca became Mexico’s new boss in February.

Having the USMNT and Mexico going over a year without playing each other is pretty rare and with both programs very much in transition, this is going to be intriguing.

Add to that the fact this game takes place outside of a FIFA international window and it means this squad of USMNT and Mexico players will largely be domestic based.

Below is everything you need for USA vs Mexico.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:22pm ET, Wednesday, April 19 (coverage starts at 10pm)

TV channels in English: TBS

Streaming in English: HBO Max

TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo

Streaming en Español: Peacock

Follow @JPW_NBCSports