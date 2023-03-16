USMNT roster for Nations League features Gio Reyna, no Tyler Adams

By Mar 16, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The USMNT will be without captain Tyler Adams when they play a pair of CONCACAF Nations League games later this month, but they will have 13 members of the 2022 World Cup squad, including Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, as confirmed by U.S. Soccer on Wednesday.

[ MORE: USMNT to face rivals Mexico in April friendly ]

Adams will miss the games against Gernada (March 24) and El Salvador (March 27) after suffering a hamstring injury during a recent training session with Leeds United.

Reyna’s place within the team and program had come into question in the weeks and months since the World Cup, with events and an investigation transpiring involving former/a candidate to remain USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and Gio’s parents, Claudio and Danielle. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson explained Reyna’s inclusion as a decision to “move forward.”

[ MORE: USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup ]

“It became a bit more complex in the months since the World Cup, but as far as we’re concerned Gio is a part of our program,” Hudson said. “He’s a good guy and a top talent, and he is evaluated like any other player. We made the roster decisions based on what gives the team the best opportunity to win these games, and we brought him in because we think he can help us do that.”

Full USMNT roster for 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders (8): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham/), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City)

Midfielders (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Alan Sonora (Juárez)

Forwards (7): Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 16, 2023, 12:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

Can Chelsea continue its upward momentum when ornery Everton visits Stamford Bridge for Week 28 of the Premier League season (watch live, 11am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)?

The Blues’ top-end defending — fourth-fewest goals allowed — is finally getting some offensive help with five goals scored in back-to-back wins over Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs EVERTON

And that has Chelsea eyeing a return to the Europa League places and maybe, just maybe, a surprising surge into the top four discussion by season’s end. The Blues have 37 points through 26 games, good for 10th place, and that’s 11th points off fourth-place Tottenham with a match-in-hand on Spurs.

Everton’s now 15th on the Premier League table but that’s just one point off 18th and three points off the PL cellar. Taking seven of the last 15 points available has helped, but Sean Dyche will know that consistent performances are the key to belief.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Manchester City
Ever Wonder why Manchester City were set up by a church?
Arsenal vs Sporting live
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Might we see more of Christian Pulisic? The American playmaker looked bright in a cameo against old club Borussia Dortmund following a long spell out but did not play against Leicester City. Kai Havertz has scored in consecutive games and is rewarding Graham Potter for faith as the Chelsea boss continued to start the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man despite a run of ineffective play.

Everton has wins over Leeds and Brentford in recent weeks but has had trouble with Big Six teams including shutouts at the hands of Liverpool and Arsenal. Dyche won’t have to look too far back to see a 1-0 win over Arsenal, a day which saw Jordan Pickford star between the sticks. Pickford has been instrumental in Everton’s last three wins but has also allowed multiple goals in the other four matches since the start of December. He must show up at Stamford.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (lower abdomen), Edouard Mendy (wrist), Reece James (illness), Raheem Sterling (thigh), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (lower back), N’Golo Kante (thigh). OUT: Armando Broja (knee), Thiago Silva (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Nathan Patterson (knee). OUT: Andros Townsend (knee).

Ever Wonder why Manchester City were set up by a church?

By Mar 16, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Latest Premier League news

Chelsea vs Everton live
Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Sporting live
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Ever Wonder why Manchester City were set up by a church?

One of the most successful teams in Premier League history, Manchester City were set up for one reason back in the late 1800s. But what was it?

St Mark’s Church in the West Gorton region of Manchester decided to set up a football team with rector Arthur Connell and his daughter Mary Connell heavily involved.

The Connell’s, plus William Beastow and Thomas Goodbehere from Brooks’ Union Ironworks, formed a football team to go alongside the cricket team they had already set up.

But why?

Helping the community key

According to records, St Mark’s Church formed the team in the winter of 1880 to bring the community together and to provide an alternative to gang culture of the 1870s.

It has been reported that fights involving 500 men at a time (called ‘scuttling’) would take place as unemployment caused huge social problems in the East of Manchester at that time.

The team played their games on wasteland outside the front of the church and it was a huge success.

Evolution of a team for the City of Manchester

The football team at St Mark’s Church evolved into Gorton Association Football Club in 1884 and then Ardwick AFC in 1887.

In the same year Ardwick AFC became professional and Jack Hodgetts became their first pro as he earned 5 shillings per week.

They then reformed to become Manchester City Football Club in 1894.

Why the name change? They chose Manchester City because they wanted to represent the entire city of Manchester.

The original site of St Mark’s Church on Clowes Street is just over a mile south of their current home at Etihad Stadium and the club has never left East Manchester since it was formed in 1880.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Mar 16, 2023, 11:32 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal’s Europa League dreams have their hands full with Sporting Lisbon following a 2-2 first leg draw in Portugal last week.

But the Gunners are planning to use Premier League title momentum and the Emirates Stadium faithful to keep their hopes of a UEL crown flowing into the quarterfinals.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Arsenal had an early lead in the first leg but found itself in need of a second-half Sporting own goal equalizer to head back to North London on level footing.

Sporting smashed Boavista 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant domestic showing, while Arsenal handled Fulham by the same score in Premier League play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon.

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Everton live
Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester City
Ever Wonder why Manchester City were set up by a church?
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, March 14 at 4pm ET
Stats: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

The Emirates Stadium is going to be electric on Thursday as Arsenal fans see their men within a win over the Europa League quarterfinals and showing few signs of being ill-equipped for a Premier League title run. Throw in more Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard after the pair missed out in Portugal, please.

Marcus Edwards is the fun foil for this one, as the ex-Tottenham forward has found himself a massive part of Sporting. The winger has double-digit goals and assists so far this season. Goncalo Inacio and Jeremiah St. Juste also impressed as part of the Portuguese powers’ back four.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Sporting Lisbon team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle).

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

By Mar 16, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs.

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round of the Europa League, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the first leg and have work to do at home.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

Latest Premier League news

Chelsea vs Everton live
Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester City
Ever Wonder why Manchester City were set up by a church?
Arsenal vs Sporting live
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon: How to watch, live stream link, team news

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg vs Juventus — 1:45pm ET
Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 1:45pm ET
Fenerbahce vs Sevilla — 1:45pm ET
Real Betis vs Manchester United — 1:45pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma — 4pm ET
Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen — 4pm ET
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin — 4pm ET
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon — 4pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel — 1:45 pm ET
Djurgarden vs Lech Poznan — 1:45 pm ET
Sivasspor vs Fiorentina — 1:45 pm ET

AZ Alkmaar vs Porto — 4 pm ET
West Ham vs AEK Larnaca — 4 pm ET
Villarreal vs Anderlecht — 4 pm ET
Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 4 pm ET

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

 