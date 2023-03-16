Wolves vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wolves host Leeds in a massive relegation six-pointer at Molineux on Saturday as both teams are under pressure and out of form.

It looked like Julen Lopetegui had steered Wolves well away from the relegation scrap but a run of one win in five games, which included a narrow defeat at Newcastle last time out, has them in trouble once again as they are just three points above the bottom three. Scoring goals remains the biggest problem for Wolves as they are the joint-lowest scorers in the PL.

Javi Gracia is making Leeds tougher to beat but they are now in the relegation zone and are one point from safety with 12 games to go after a run of one win in their last 13. Leeds battled back to draw 2-2 at home against Brighton last week but they have won just five games all season long, the fewest in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Leeds.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves are looking much better under Lopetegui but they just can’t climb clear of the intense relegation scrap. They are defensively sound and have quality all over the pitch but for several seasons scoring goals has become a big problem for them. They need the likes of Raul Jimenez, Hwang-Hee chan and Daniel Podence to regain their form. Fast.

Leeds are a bit all over the place. They are definitely better at the back under Javi Gracia but he is trying to play a more patient, possession-based style and a lot of the players signed by previous manager Jesse Marsch just aren’t used to playing that system. There is a notion that this Leeds team is too good to go down but when you look at their remaining games, they are in serious danger of relegation.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Costa (knee), Hugo Bueno (thigh), Chiquinho (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (hip), QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Sarabia (heel)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (groin), Liam Cooper (undisclosed), Tyler Adams (hamstring)

Brentford vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

High-flying Brentford host struggling Leicester at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as the Bees are chasing their European dreams.

Thomas Frank’s side beat Southampton 2-0 in midweek to get back to winning ways. They were on a 12-game unbeaten run before their shock defeat at Everton last weekend but Ivan Toney grabbed a goal and an assist against Saints to keep Brentford in the hunt for European qualification. The Bees actually have a chance of challenging for a top four finish. Remarkable.

Leicester City would love to be in that position but this season Brendan Rodgers is watching on in horror as the Foxes have been sucked back into the relegation scrap. Their talented squad is struggling for confidence and they’ve lost four straight games, including a home battering against Chelsea last weekend. They’re only out of the bottom three on goal difference heading into this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Leicester.

How to watch Brentford vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

This Brentford fairytale shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Ivan Toney continues to bang in the goals, they are so tough to play against and the job Thomas Frank has done makes him a serious contender for Premier League manager of the season. The Bees are full of confidence, play with no fear and are incredible at home. The west London side have such a small budget and continue to punch well above their weight.

Leicester are in freefall and all season long they’ve been a very streaky team. At the moment they are relying heavily on James Maddison to drag them out of trouble but he can’t do it all on his own. Defensively they are making big mistakes and they are being overrun in midfield and their strikers aren’t finishing the chances Maddison is creating. All of that adds up to big problems for the Foxes. Surely they have too much quality to go down? Maybe not.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mads Roerslev (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (knee)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Victor Kristiansen (ankle), Wout Faes (suspended), Jannik Vestergaard (internal)

Europa League, Conference League live! Man United, Arsenal, West Ham in last 16 action

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League Round of 16 ties are here and there are some tasty clashes set up with Manchester United, West Ham, and Arsenal all in the hunt for silverware.

Two of the three of very well-positioned for the second legs.

Manchester United has a 4-1 lead over La Liga’s Real Betis after eliminating Barcelona 4-3 over two legs in the playoff round of the Europa League, while Arsenal drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in the first leg and have work to do at home.

Union Berlin survived Ajax’s challenge and will now have to meet another Union, Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Juventus outlasted Nantes and will play Bundesliga side Freiburg.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma also plays on after overcoming a first leg loss to Salzburg. I Lupi now gets a very tricky Real Sociedad in its path to the quarterfinals, but looked good in the first 90 minutes.

As for the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Round of 16 sees Premier League strugglers West Ham United tangle with AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. The first leg was 2-0 and David Moyes can feel comfortable in what lies ahead.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Round of 16 – Thursday March 9 and Thursday March 16
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second leg – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg vs Juventus — 1:45pm ET
Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 1:45pm ET
Fenerbahce vs Sevilla — 1:45pm ET
Real Betis vs Manchester United — 1:45pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Real Sociedad vs AS Roma — 4pm ET
Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen — 4pm ET
Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin — 4pm ET
Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon — 4pm ET — PREVIEW, LIVE ANALYSIS

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel — 1:45 pm ET
Djurgarden vs Lech Poznan — 1:45 pm ET
Sivasspor vs Fiorentina — 1:45 pm ET

AZ Alkmaar vs Porto — 4 pm ET
West Ham vs AEK Larnaca — 4 pm ET
Villarreal vs Anderlecht — 4 pm ET
Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol — 4 pm ET

Round of 16 first leg – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

 

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal’s Europa League dreams have their hands full with Sporting Lisbon following a 2-2 first leg draw in Portugal last week.

But the Gunners are planning to use Premier League title momentum and the Emirates Stadium faithful to keep their hopes of a UEL crown flowing into the quarterfinals.

Arsenal had an early lead in the first leg but found itself in need of a second-half Sporting own goal equalizer to head back to North London on level footing.

Sporting smashed Boavista 3-0 at the weekend in a dominant domestic showing, while Arsenal handled Fulham by the same score in Premier League play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, stream link, kick off time

Date/Time: Thursday, March 14 at 4pm ET
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

The Emirates Stadium is going to be electric on Thursday as Arsenal fans see their men within a win over the Europa League quarterfinals and showing few signs of being ill-equipped for a Premier League title run. Throw in more Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard after the pair missed out in Portugal, please.

Marcus Edwards is the fun foil for this one, as the ex-Tottenham forward has found himself a massive part of Sporting. The winger has double-digit goals and assists so far this season. Goncalo Inacio and Jeremiah St. Juste also impressed as part of the Portuguese powers’ back four.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Elneny (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle).

Sporting Lisbon team news, injuries, lineup options

No injuries reported.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they look like they will cement their spot as the third best team in the Premier League.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

What about the top four and European places?

Uneven Tottenham are hanging in the top four battle and for the moment have hunted down Newcastle, while Liverpool is back in the Champions League picture after their return to form and Chelsea looks like a top six finish is their ceiling. For now.

Surprising Fulham, Brentford, and Brighton are all hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns. Can one of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton, Leeds and Bournemouth currently occupy the relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Wolves, West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace all find themselves within a few points of the bottom three as the race to stay in the Premier League intensifies. This could be the craziest relegation scrap in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – March 16

